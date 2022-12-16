ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Fujifilm to acquire Inspirata’s digital pathology business

Fujifilm announced today that it entered into an asset purchase agreement for the global digital pathology business of Inspirata. Upon completing the agreement, Fujifilm absorbs Inspirata’s Dynamyx digital pathology technology. Additionally, it takes on employees and customers of the company. Fujifilm expects to complete the transaction in early 2023. Terms of the agreement have not been disclosed.
Amalgam Rx, Novo Nordisk expand partnership on connected insulin delivery devices

Amalgam Rx announced today that it expanded its global agreement with Novo Nordisk over the commercialization of Dose Check. Wilmington, Delaware-based Amalgam Rx develops the Dose Check digital insulin initiation and titration app. It designed the app to help people with type 2 diabetes using basal insulin. The two companies...
MDR reportedly causing medtech companies to leave EU market

Reuters spoke with eight companies, including the Swedish medtech giant Getinge, who are either withdrawing from the EU market or have stopped making medical devices. The costs of complying with the MDR were simply too much. The EU’s MDR went into effect in 2021. Medical device makers have had until...
Surgalign announces 100th Cortera case

Surgalign Holdings (Nasdaq: SRGA) recently announced the 100th case completed with its recently launched Cortera spinal fixation system,. Deerfield, Illinois–based Surgalign engaged in a limited market release of Cotera shortly after FDA 510(k) clearance in August. Surgalign has used the initial market release to collect clinical and design feedback...
Yellow sees outsize volume drop as network overhaul advances

Massive tonnage declines continue to rack up for less-than-truckload carrier Yellow Corp. The company reported a 25% year-over-year (y/y) decline for November after the market closed Friday. Yellow’s (NASDAQ: YELL) tonnage through the first two months of the fourth quarter was down 24% y/y, a drop that significantly outpaced the...
Oil prices are headed to $110 a barrel in 2023, and the outlook for crude is 'very positive' despite China demand concerns and global recession fears, Goldman Sachs says

Goldman Sachs expects crude oil to hit $110 per barrel next year, representing upside of more than 30%. The investment bank's commodities chief said the outlook for oil in 2023 is "very positive." But in an interview with CNBC, he also acknowledged that there's "a lot of uncertainty" ahead. Despite...
The top 10 medtech regulatory stories of 2022

There was plenty of news from the FDA, but the medtech regulatory story that got the most attention from MassDevice readers was out of Europe. Here are the top medtech regulatory stories on MassDevice and Medical Design & Outsourcing in 2022:. It’s one of the most serious recalls that the...
UnitedHealth's LHC Group acquisition delayed until 2023

Previously expected to close by the end of 2022, United Health Group's acquisition of home-health firm LHC Group will now likely be finalized in the first quarter of 2023, according to an LHC filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The agreement was extended until March 28, according to the...
FDA grants new approval for essential tremor treatment from Insightec

Insightec announced today that it received additional FDA approval for treating essential tremor with its Exablate Neuro platform. Essential tremor commonly affects both sides of the body, Insightec noted in a news release. The new approval allows appropriate patients to receive treatment on their second side at least nine months after treatment of the first side.
EIA Sees Falling Russian Output, Drooping Oil Prices

The world is set to lose lots of Russian oil production in 2023, but prices for crude oil and especially diesel are expected to soften some as there is more than sufficient supply from other nations, according to the US Energy Information Administration’s (EIA) latest Short Term Energy Outlook (STEO).
Rise of 'Alarming' Subvariants of COVID Predicted for Winter

Dec. 16, 2022 – It’s a story perhaps more appropriate for Halloween than the festive holiday season, given its troubling implications. Four Omicron subvariants of the virus that causes COVID-19 will be the most common strains going from person to person this winter, new evidence predicts. Not too...
Acutus Medical fully launches next-gen heart ultrasound software

Acutus Medical (Nasdaq: AFIB) today announced the full commercial release of its next-gen AcQMap 8.5. Its latest heart ultrasound platform includes software improvements that further leverage the system’s capabilities for non-contact anatomy reconstruction, according to Carlsbad, California–based Acutus. “AcQMap 8.5 represents an important step forward in our technology...
Producer Prices Rose More Than Expected in November

Wholesale prices rose faster than expected last month, dampening hopes the Federal Reserve can afford to slow the pace of interest rate hikes. The Producer Price Index (PPI) rose 0.3% in November, above estimates of a 0.2% increase, the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) reported on Friday. On an annual basis, prices rose 7.4%, decelerating from 8.1% in October but above forecasts of 7.2%. The core index, which excludes volatile food and energy costs, rose 0.3% from a month earlier, or 4.9% year-over-year.

