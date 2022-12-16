Read full article on original website
massdevice.com
Fujifilm to acquire Inspirata’s digital pathology business
Fujifilm announced today that it entered into an asset purchase agreement for the global digital pathology business of Inspirata. Upon completing the agreement, Fujifilm absorbs Inspirata’s Dynamyx digital pathology technology. Additionally, it takes on employees and customers of the company. Fujifilm expects to complete the transaction in early 2023. Terms of the agreement have not been disclosed.
massdevice.com
Amalgam Rx, Novo Nordisk expand partnership on connected insulin delivery devices
Amalgam Rx announced today that it expanded its global agreement with Novo Nordisk over the commercialization of Dose Check. Wilmington, Delaware-based Amalgam Rx develops the Dose Check digital insulin initiation and titration app. It designed the app to help people with type 2 diabetes using basal insulin. The two companies...
massdevice.com
MDR reportedly causing medtech companies to leave EU market
Reuters spoke with eight companies, including the Swedish medtech giant Getinge, who are either withdrawing from the EU market or have stopped making medical devices. The costs of complying with the MDR were simply too much. The EU’s MDR went into effect in 2021. Medical device makers have had until...
massdevice.com
Surgalign announces 100th Cortera case
Surgalign Holdings (Nasdaq: SRGA) recently announced the 100th case completed with its recently launched Cortera spinal fixation system,. Deerfield, Illinois–based Surgalign engaged in a limited market release of Cotera shortly after FDA 510(k) clearance in August. Surgalign has used the initial market release to collect clinical and design feedback...
freightwaves.com
Yellow sees outsize volume drop as network overhaul advances
Massive tonnage declines continue to rack up for less-than-truckload carrier Yellow Corp. The company reported a 25% year-over-year (y/y) decline for November after the market closed Friday. Yellow’s (NASDAQ: YELL) tonnage through the first two months of the fourth quarter was down 24% y/y, a drop that significantly outpaced the...
Oil prices are headed to $110 a barrel in 2023, and the outlook for crude is 'very positive' despite China demand concerns and global recession fears, Goldman Sachs says
Goldman Sachs expects crude oil to hit $110 per barrel next year, representing upside of more than 30%. The investment bank's commodities chief said the outlook for oil in 2023 is "very positive." But in an interview with CNBC, he also acknowledged that there's "a lot of uncertainty" ahead. Despite...
FedEx earnings again weakened by market conditions
FedEx has identified an additional $1 billion in cost savings beyond its September forecast and now expects to generate savings of $3.7 billion.
Inflation may surprise to the upside and markets are overpricing the potential for the Fed to pull back on rate hikes, Deutsche Bank says
There's potential for inflation to surprise to the upside, according to Deutsche Bank. In a note, the bank pointed to accelerating inflationary pressures in the November jobs report. The data could push the Fed to be more hawkish than markets are expecting. Stocks rallied last week on the hopes that...
CNBC
‘There is a slowdown happening’ – Wells Fargo, BofA CEOs point to cooling consumer amid Fed hikes
After two years of pandemic-fueled, double-digit growth in Bank of America card volume, "the rate of growth is slowing," CEO Brian Moynihan said. While retail payments surged 11% so far this year to nearly $4 trillion, that increase obscures a slowdown that began in recent weeks: November spending rose just 5%, he said.
massdevice.com
The top 10 medtech regulatory stories of 2022
There was plenty of news from the FDA, but the medtech regulatory story that got the most attention from MassDevice readers was out of Europe. Here are the top medtech regulatory stories on MassDevice and Medical Design & Outsourcing in 2022:. It’s one of the most serious recalls that the...
beckerspayer.com
UnitedHealth's LHC Group acquisition delayed until 2023
Previously expected to close by the end of 2022, United Health Group's acquisition of home-health firm LHC Group will now likely be finalized in the first quarter of 2023, according to an LHC filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The agreement was extended until March 28, according to the...
massdevice.com
FDA grants new approval for essential tremor treatment from Insightec
Insightec announced today that it received additional FDA approval for treating essential tremor with its Exablate Neuro platform. Essential tremor commonly affects both sides of the body, Insightec noted in a news release. The new approval allows appropriate patients to receive treatment on their second side at least nine months after treatment of the first side.
energyintel.com
EIA Sees Falling Russian Output, Drooping Oil Prices
The world is set to lose lots of Russian oil production in 2023, but prices for crude oil and especially diesel are expected to soften some as there is more than sufficient supply from other nations, according to the US Energy Information Administration’s (EIA) latest Short Term Energy Outlook (STEO).
Report: Mortgage applications decrease, but refinancing jumps
Overall mortgage applications decreased by a seasonally adjusted 1.9% from the week before but the percentage of those looking to refinance increased by 5% over the past seven days, the Mortgage Bankers Association said.
Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
Large-cap pharmaceuticals Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson are outperforming the broader market in the past year, particularly in the past three months.
U.S. natgas futures jump 6% on colder forecasts for late December
Dec 9 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures jumped 6% to a one-week high on Friday on forecasts for much colder weather and higher heating demand through late December than previously expected.
WebMD
Rise of 'Alarming' Subvariants of COVID Predicted for Winter
Dec. 16, 2022 – It’s a story perhaps more appropriate for Halloween than the festive holiday season, given its troubling implications. Four Omicron subvariants of the virus that causes COVID-19 will be the most common strains going from person to person this winter, new evidence predicts. Not too...
Stocks aren't pricing in the potential for a significant slowdown in the economy as the Fed will have to keep pushing interest rates higher, Goldman Sachs says
The Federal Reserve will hold rates at about 5% for an extended time, Goldman Sachs multi-asset solutions co-CIO, Maria Vassalou, said. Markets haven't fully priced in the potential for a significant slowdown next year, she added. "What the market is pricing in, in terms of terminal rate, may actually be...
massdevice.com
Acutus Medical fully launches next-gen heart ultrasound software
Acutus Medical (Nasdaq: AFIB) today announced the full commercial release of its next-gen AcQMap 8.5. Its latest heart ultrasound platform includes software improvements that further leverage the system’s capabilities for non-contact anatomy reconstruction, according to Carlsbad, California–based Acutus. “AcQMap 8.5 represents an important step forward in our technology...
Investopedia
Producer Prices Rose More Than Expected in November
Wholesale prices rose faster than expected last month, dampening hopes the Federal Reserve can afford to slow the pace of interest rate hikes. The Producer Price Index (PPI) rose 0.3% in November, above estimates of a 0.2% increase, the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) reported on Friday. On an annual basis, prices rose 7.4%, decelerating from 8.1% in October but above forecasts of 7.2%. The core index, which excludes volatile food and energy costs, rose 0.3% from a month earlier, or 4.9% year-over-year.
