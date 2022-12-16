Read full article on original website
Savings Account Rates Today: December 6, 2022—No Movement On Rates
Rates on the full range of savings accounts are mixed compared to a week ago as the Federal Reserve hikes interest rates. In the market for an account where you can save for a rainy day or retirement? Here’s a look at the best savings rates you’ll find today.
crowdfundinsider.com
UK Fintech Modulr Assists kennek with Enabling Lenders to Collect Payments from Borrowers
Sometimes, innovation comes “out of frustration.” That was “certainly” the case for kennek, the vertical software solution for lenders. As Thibault Lancksweert, kennek Founder and Co-CEO notes:. “Our motivation for starting kennek stemmed from our own frustrations as lenders. We found that, despite the many technological...
msn.com
Here's how much the average American 60-year-old has in retirement savings — how does your nest egg compare?
Even Americans with only modest retirement funds may be shocked to learn how many people are in desperate straits: as in, they have no nest egg at all. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links.
Business Insider
9 best high-interest CDs and savings accounts today: 1-year CDs paying up to 4.65% APY
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. The average interest rate paid by...
ffnews.com
LHV UK Starts Issuing SME Loans After Gaining Annex I Registration From the FCA
LHV UK (or the ‘Company’) announces it will today start issuing Small Medium Enterprise (‘SME’) loans as the Financial Conduct Authority (the ‘FCA’) approved the Company’s Annex I financial institution registration, a prerequisite to issuing loans in the United Kingdom under the Money Laundering, Terrorist Financing and Transfer of Funds Regulations 2017.
Weight of electric vehicles could cause 'catastrophic' damage and 'lead to car parks collapsing': Engineers warn Britain's parking facilities were not designed for hulking battery cars
Multi-storey and underground car parks could collapse under the weight of electric vehicles, engineers have warned. Electric cars, which are roughly twice as heavy as standard models, could cause ‘catastrophic’ damage, according to the British Parking Association (BPA), which wants local authorities to conduct urgent structural surveys. Most...
PPP firms gave selves loans, bought Porsche, $8M home, says report on COVID loan fraud
Some of the most prolific online lenders in the federal Paycheck Protection Program had remarkably lax fraud protection controls even as they approved billions of dollars worth of loans in the COVID-19 small business relief program.
Mortgage lenders have range of options to support struggling borrowers, says FCA
Mortgage lenders should support struggling customers in a range of ways that suit their needs, the City regulator has said.The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has published guidance setting out options that firms can use to support their customers to manage their monthly mortgage payments amid the cost-of-living squeeze.It is seeking comments on the draft guidance by December 21 2022.The FCA’s draft guidance sets out the flexibility that firms have to support customers who have missed monthly mortgage payments or are worried they may not be able to make payments in future.It covers options including extending the term of the mortgage,...
A couple who retired in their 40s only made their first $100,000 after firing their financial advisor and rewriting their investing strategy
Kiersten and Julien Saunders fired their financial advisor and decided to manage their investments independently after joining the FIRE movement.
ffnews.com
Solaris lines up its future management board
Solaris, Europe’s leading embedded finance platform, today announced changes to its management board. This move is linked to Solaris’ new target operating model following a corporate strategy update and the recently communicated CEO succession. Carsten Höltkemeyer, who took office as CEO designate on November 1, has been working with the team to finalise the future plan of the group. The new management board will start working on January 1, 2023, and will be formed by existing and new colleagues.
ffnews.com
Brite Payments Poised for Further Growth After Breakout Year in 2022
Brite Payments, one of Sweden’s fastest growing fintechs, is in an extremely strong position to scale further as it enters 2023, on the back of tremendous growth over the past twelve months. The instant payments company has more than doubled revenue and transaction volume on its platform this year, as well as reaching a number of significant growth milestones.
ffnews.com
EXCLUSIVE: “Change of tune” – Ravi Sharma, UL Solutions in ‘The Fintech Magazine’
The US payments landscape is fundamentally changing, with ISO 20022 helping to bring harmony to a discordant environment. Ravi Sharma from global leader in applied safety science UL Solutions gives his perspective on the impact. “The times they are a-changin’,” sang Bob Dylan in the early Sixties, capturing a moment...
CNET
How to Make More Than the Minimum Payment on a Credit Card
The minimum payment on your credit card is the lowest amount you can pay to for each billing cycle. It's essential to pay at least that much each month -- if you can't, contact your issuer ASAP. Making your minimum payments will allow you to avoid late fees and penalties....
ffnews.com
The British Business Bank Appoints New Senior Manager for the South West
The British Business Bank has appointed Edward Tellwright to the role of senior manager for the South West. Edward brings many years of experience of working with smaller businesses in the region to access finance. Edward started his career with an angel network in the South West, supporting businesses to...
ffnews.com
Viva Wallet announces closing of J.P. Morgan deal
Today, Viva Wallet and J.P. Morgan announce closing on a 48,5% ownership stake in Viva Wallet Holdings Software Development S.A. (Viva Wallet). Haris Karonis and Makis Antypas, founders of Viva Wallet, secure their majority shareholding after the closing of the Transaction, as they hold 51,5% of shares in Viva Wallet. As part of the Transaction, J.P. Morgan is also converting Viva Wallet’s Convertible Loan Note and as a result Viva Wallet Group eliminates its debt. Viva Wallet further increases its capital by a €100m cash injection provided by J.P. Morgan. The agreement between J.P. Morgan and Viva Wallet was announced in January 2022.
I used a 0% APR credit card offer to pay off my car loan early — but I had to break 2 of my own rules
I chose to carry a balance during the promotional 0% APR period of my new credit card even though I didn't have to, and my careful approach paid off.
ffnews.com
Somya Patnaik on Interoperability and the Future of Cross-Border Payments
In this segment of The Paytech Show, ACI Worldwide’s Somya Patnaik discusses the future of cross-border and real-time payments. There are many challenges to cross-border payments in comparison to domestic payments, but the demand from customers is growing- Patnaik has observed the recent activity of cross-border payments being sent on domestic payment rails, creating an added layer of interoperability which will snowball into a larger enterprise of global RT cross border payments.
Should You Save for Retirement or Pay Off Your Mortgage Early?
After purchasing your forever home and feeling confident in your career, you may wonder whether it would be worthwhile to put your extra income toward retirement or use it to pay off your...
ffnews.com
Karl Gray appointed VP Underwriting at Wakam
Karl Gray has been appointed VP Chief Underwriting Officer at Wakam, a newly created position that will bring together pricing, reserving, underwriting, product, audit and claims and will focus on technical discipline and portfolio management. He will be based in London, UK. Karl was most recently the EMEA Director for...
ffnews.com
DKK Partners Launches Christmas Campaign With Shelter to Tackle Homelessness in London
DKK Partners, a leading fintech company, which specialises in emerging markets (EM) and foreign exchange (FX) liquidity, has launched a Christmas fundraising and volunteering campaign, designed to address homelessness across London. As part of the package, DKK will distribute a £10,000 donation fund to organisations such as Shelter, which helps...
