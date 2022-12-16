ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
crowdfundinsider.com

UK Fintech Modulr Assists kennek with Enabling Lenders to Collect Payments from Borrowers

Sometimes, innovation comes “out of frustration.” That was “certainly” the case for kennek, the vertical software solution for lenders. As Thibault Lancksweert, kennek Founder and Co-CEO notes:. “Our motivation for starting kennek stemmed from our own frustrations as lenders. We found that, despite the many technological...
ffnews.com

LHV UK Starts Issuing SME Loans After Gaining Annex I Registration From the FCA

LHV UK (or the ‘Company’) announces it will today start issuing Small Medium Enterprise (‘SME’) loans as the Financial Conduct Authority (the ‘FCA’) approved the Company’s Annex I financial institution registration, a prerequisite to issuing loans in the United Kingdom under the Money Laundering, Terrorist Financing and Transfer of Funds Regulations 2017.
Daily Mail

Weight of electric vehicles could cause 'catastrophic' damage and 'lead to car parks collapsing': Engineers warn Britain's parking facilities were not designed for hulking battery cars

Multi-storey and underground car parks could collapse under the weight of electric vehicles, engineers have warned. Electric cars, which are roughly twice as heavy as standard models, could cause ‘catastrophic’ damage, according to the British Parking Association (BPA), which wants local authorities to conduct urgent structural surveys. Most...
The Independent

Mortgage lenders have range of options to support struggling borrowers, says FCA

Mortgage lenders should support struggling customers in a range of ways that suit their needs, the City regulator has said.The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has published guidance setting out options that firms can use to support their customers to manage their monthly mortgage payments amid the cost-of-living squeeze.It is seeking comments on the draft guidance by December 21 2022.The FCA’s draft guidance sets out the flexibility that firms have to support customers who have missed monthly mortgage payments or are worried they may not be able to make payments in future.It covers options including extending the term of the mortgage,...
ffnews.com

Solaris lines up its future management board

Solaris, Europe’s leading embedded finance platform, today announced changes to its management board. This move is linked to Solaris’ new target operating model following a corporate strategy update and the recently communicated CEO succession. Carsten Höltkemeyer, who took office as CEO designate on November 1, has been working with the team to finalise the future plan of the group. The new management board will start working on January 1, 2023, and will be formed by existing and new colleagues.
ffnews.com

Brite Payments Poised for Further Growth After Breakout Year in 2022

Brite Payments, one of Sweden’s fastest growing fintechs, is in an extremely strong position to scale further as it enters 2023, on the back of tremendous growth over the past twelve months. The instant payments company has more than doubled revenue and transaction volume on its platform this year, as well as reaching a number of significant growth milestones.
CNET

How to Make More Than the Minimum Payment on a Credit Card

The minimum payment on your credit card is the lowest amount you can pay to for each billing cycle. It's essential to pay at least that much each month -- if you can't, contact your issuer ASAP. Making your minimum payments will allow you to avoid late fees and penalties....
ffnews.com

The British Business Bank Appoints New Senior Manager for the South West

The British Business Bank has appointed Edward Tellwright to the role of senior manager for the South West. Edward brings many years of experience of working with smaller businesses in the region to access finance. Edward started his career with an angel network in the South West, supporting businesses to...
ffnews.com

Viva Wallet announces closing of J.P. Morgan deal

Today, Viva Wallet and J.P. Morgan announce closing on a 48,5% ownership stake in Viva Wallet Holdings Software Development S.A. (Viva Wallet). Haris Karonis and Makis Antypas, founders of Viva Wallet, secure their majority shareholding after the closing of the Transaction, as they hold 51,5% of shares in Viva Wallet. As part of the Transaction, J.P. Morgan is also converting Viva Wallet’s Convertible Loan Note and as a result Viva Wallet Group eliminates its debt. Viva Wallet further increases its capital by a €100m cash injection provided by J.P. Morgan. The agreement between J.P. Morgan and Viva Wallet was announced in January 2022.
ffnews.com

Somya Patnaik on Interoperability and the Future of Cross-Border Payments

In this segment of The Paytech Show, ACI Worldwide’s Somya Patnaik discusses the future of cross-border and real-time payments. There are many challenges to cross-border payments in comparison to domestic payments, but the demand from customers is growing- Patnaik has observed the recent activity of cross-border payments being sent on domestic payment rails, creating an added layer of interoperability which will snowball into a larger enterprise of global RT cross border payments.
ffnews.com

Karl Gray appointed VP Underwriting at Wakam

Karl Gray has been appointed VP Chief Underwriting Officer at Wakam, a newly created position that will bring together pricing, reserving, underwriting, product, audit and claims and will focus on technical discipline and portfolio management. He will be based in London, UK. Karl was most recently the EMEA Director for...
ffnews.com

DKK Partners Launches Christmas Campaign With Shelter to Tackle Homelessness in London

DKK Partners, a leading fintech company, which specialises in emerging markets (EM) and foreign exchange (FX) liquidity, has launched a Christmas fundraising and volunteering campaign, designed to address homelessness across London. As part of the package, DKK will distribute a £10,000 donation fund to organisations such as Shelter, which helps...

Comments / 0

Community Policy