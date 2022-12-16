ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynchburg, VA

WSLS

One person found dead after fire in Roanoke County

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. Authorities have identified the victim as 35-year-old Cierra Easley. Roanoke County Police are investigating after a person was found dead Sunday. Just before 4:00 p.m. Sunday, Roanoke County Fire and Rescue was dispatched to a structure fire in the 6200 block of Darby Road.
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WSET

Traffic crash in Madison Heights: Deputies

MADISON HEIGHTS, Va. (WSET) — A crash in Madison Heights caused traffic to use alternate routes. According to deputies, as of 6:39 p.m., the northbound lanes have reopened. Southbound lanes will remain closed for several more hours. Deputies said to please avoid the area and use alternate routes.
MADISON HEIGHTS, VA
WSLS

Two Lynchburg apartments struck by gunfire overnight, police say

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened early Monday morning. On Dec. 19 at about 12:16 a.m., police were alerted about shots fired in the 1100 block of Early Street. After arriving at the scene, police found two apartment units that were struck...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WHSV

Overnight fire at Berkeley Place home in Staunton

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - An overnight fire in Staunton Sunday sent two people to the hospital. Staunton Fire department’s Deputy Chief of Administration, Perry Weller, said units were dispatched to 310 Berkeley Place at 3:51 a.m. In a press release from Weller, he said because of the structure’s age,...
STAUNTON, VA
cbs19news

Large structure fire destroys trailer home

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Albemarle Fire Rescue responded to a trailer home caught in the flames around 3:09 am on Saturday. Both career and volunteer firefighters were dispatched from Albemarle County to the 4100 block of Deanna Lane in Schuyler. At the scene, crews found the home's only occupant evacuated safely with no injuries.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
wakg.com

Danville City Councilman and Son Injured in Car Accident

Danville City Councilman Lee Vogler and his son were injured in a car accident on Monday. According to a Facebook post from Vogler, he suffered a concussion and a hairline fracture in his right leg, along with some scrapes and bruises. His son suffered some bruised ribs. Vogler said in the post they were “thankful to be alive and relatively healthy”.
DANVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Two sought after shots fired in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - No injuries have been reported since shots were fired in Lynchburg early Monday. Two shooters are being sought. At 12:16 a.m. December 19, 2022, several 911 callers reported hearing shots in the 1100 block of Early Street, according to Lynchburg Police. Officers found two apartment homes in the same building, both hit with gunfire. Officers also found cartridge casings in an alley behind the building. Both residences were occupied at the time.
LYNCHBURG, VA
wfxrtv.com

wfxrtv.com

RPD responds to shooting on Melrose Ave. NW

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke Police (RPD) report they were called to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for a man that had arrived in a personal vehicle with a gunshot wound. Police say they responded to the hospital at approximately 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 17 for a man that had...
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

