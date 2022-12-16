Read full article on original website
Crews rescue woman trapped inside of SUV after accident on Timberlake Road
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Crews are cleaning up following an accident on Monday morning in Lynchburg. It happened in the 7900 block of Timberlake Road. This is next to Wendy's and across the street from the brand-new Chipotle. Officers said an SUV got hit by another vehicle on the...
Danville Councilman Lee Vogler suffering concussion, leg fracture after car wreck
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Danville City Councilman Lee Vogler said his son Kingston and himself were in a bad car accident in a Facebook post. Police confirmed that the car in front of Vogler illegally crossed into his lane. His car is totaled. "The good news: we're both alive...
Lynchburg mom says apartment was shot more than 40 times, bullet inches from daughters bed
LYNCHBURG, Va. – A Lynchburg apartment home was hit by gunfire Monday as the family was resting, authorities said. Police believe two suspects fired at the back of the home from the alleyway striking bedroom windows and the upstairs unit bathroom. “It was just so many gunshots. It’s just...
Roanoke County woman killed days before Christmas, suspected killer now behind bars
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. Authorities have identified the woman they say was killed as 35-year-old Cierra Easley. A house fire has turned into a murder investigation in Roanoke County. Police say just before 4 p.m. on Sunday, Roanoke County Fire and Rescue were called to a home on...
Traffic crash in Madison Heights: Deputies
MADISON HEIGHTS, Va. (WSET) — A crash in Madison Heights caused traffic to use alternate routes. According to deputies, as of 6:39 p.m., the northbound lanes have reopened. Southbound lanes will remain closed for several more hours. Deputies said to please avoid the area and use alternate routes.
Overnight fire at Berkeley Place home in Staunton
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - An overnight fire in Staunton Sunday sent two people to the hospital. Staunton Fire department’s Deputy Chief of Administration, Perry Weller, said units were dispatched to 310 Berkeley Place at 3:51 a.m. In a press release from Weller, he said because of the structure’s age,...
Large structure fire destroys trailer home
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Albemarle Fire Rescue responded to a trailer home caught in the flames around 3:09 am on Saturday. Both career and volunteer firefighters were dispatched from Albemarle County to the 4100 block of Deanna Lane in Schuyler. At the scene, crews found the home's only occupant evacuated safely with no injuries.
Danville City Councilman and Son Injured in Car Accident
Danville City Councilman Lee Vogler and his son were injured in a car accident on Monday. According to a Facebook post from Vogler, he suffered a concussion and a hairline fracture in his right leg, along with some scrapes and bruises. His son suffered some bruised ribs. Vogler said in the post they were “thankful to be alive and relatively healthy”.
Historic home catches fire in Downtown Staunton: Two injuries, extensive damage
A structure fire caused extensive damage to a 19th century home near Downtown Staunton on Sunday morning. The two occupants of the two-story home, located at 310 Berkeley Place, were able to escape the 3:51 a.m. fire, but both were taken by Staunton-Augusta Rescue Squad to Augusta Health Center for smoke inhalation.
One hospitalized after four-vehicle accident in Roanoke: Firefighters
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The Roanoke County Fire & Rescue Department said there was a four-vehicle accident Saturday night. There was an overturned tractor-trailer that caused the northbound I-81 ramp onto southbound 581 to be closed for a little while. According to firefighters, it was a four-vehicle accident and...
Two sought after shots fired in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - No injuries have been reported since shots were fired in Lynchburg early Monday. Two shooters are being sought. At 12:16 a.m. December 19, 2022, several 911 callers reported hearing shots in the 1100 block of Early Street, according to Lynchburg Police. Officers found two apartment homes in the same building, both hit with gunfire. Officers also found cartridge casings in an alley behind the building. Both residences were occupied at the time.
Former radio personality returns to Roanoke as dog trainer
A Voice of the Valley has returned to Roanoke, now with a new way to serve. WFIR’s Emma Thomas has that story:
Local rescue helping find homes for 60+ animals surrendered in Pittsylvania and Halifax counties
HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - More than 50 pigs and 13 goats were recently surrendered from two families in Pittsylvania County and Halifax County. The animals were in severe condition when they were rescued by animal control and Ziggy’s Rescue Farm Sanctuary. ”When we first saw these pigs, they...
RPD responds to shooting on Melrose Ave. NW
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke Police (RPD) report they were called to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for a man that had arrived in a personal vehicle with a gunshot wound. Police say they responded to the hospital at approximately 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 17 for a man that had...
'Shop with a Hero:' Lynchburg community comes together to give children a Christmas
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Some of Lynchburg's heroes gathered on Monday to give children in the Hill City a special gift for the holidays. One Community One Voice hosted its "Shop with a Hero" event at the Walmart on Wards Road. The event gives children a chance to Christmas...
