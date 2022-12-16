Read full article on original website
Wells Fargo Remains a Buy on Arthur J Gallagher & Co (AJG)
In a report released today, Elyse Greenspan from Wells Fargo maintained a Buy rating on Arthur J Gallagher & Co (AJG – Research Report), with a price target of $215.00. The company’s shares opened today at $186.33. According to TipRanks, Greenspan is a 5-star analyst with an average...
RBC Capital Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Newell Brands (NWL)
RBC Capital analyst Nik Modi maintained a Hold rating on Newell Brands (NWL – Research Report) on December 16 and set a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed yesterday at $12.61. Modi covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Coty, Duckhorn Portfolio, and...
Oppenheimer Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Zurn Water Solutions (ZWS)
Oppenheimer analyst Bryan Blair maintained a Buy rating on Zurn Water Solutions (ZWS – Research Report) today and set a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed yesterday at $20.77. According to TipRanks, Blair is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.1% and a 59.84%...
Jefferies Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Gentex (GNTX)
In a report released yesterday, David Kelley from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on Gentex (GNTX – Research Report), with a price target of $34.00. The company’s shares closed yesterday at $26.64. According to TipRanks, Kelley is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.1% and a...
Roth Capital Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Veritone (VERI)
In a report released today, Darren Aftahi from Roth Capital maintained a Buy rating on Veritone (VERI – Research Report), with a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed yesterday at $6.37. Aftahi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Argo Blockchain, Digital Turbine, and...
Jefferies Remains a Buy on McDonald’s (MCD)
In a report released today, Andy Barish from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on McDonald’s (MCD – Research Report), with a price target of $315.00. The company’s shares closed yesterday at $267.25. According to TipRanks, Barish is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.7% and...
Goldman Sachs Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Stem Inc (STEM)
In a report released today, Brian K. Lee from Goldman Sachs maintained a Buy rating on Stem Inc (STEM – Research Report), with a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares opened today at $9.79. According to TipRanks, K. Lee is a 5-star analyst with an average return...
Wedbush Remains a Buy on Verona Pharma (VRNA)
Wedbush analyst Andreas Argyrides reiterated a Buy rating on Verona Pharma (VRNA – Research Report) today and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares opened today at $16.80. According to TipRanks, Argyrides is an analyst with an average return of -11.6% and a 40.32% success rate....
Jefferies Keeps Their Buy Rating on Intra-Cellular Therapies (ITCI)
In a report released yesterday, Andrew Tsai from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on Intra-Cellular Therapies (ITCI – Research Report), with a price target of $90.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $51.05. According to TipRanks, Tsai is an analyst with an average return of -1.6% and...
Two ASX stocks with a “Perfect 10” Smart Score
With the help of the TipRanks Smart Score tool, we have picked two Australian stocks with a Smart Score of “Perfect 10.”. The most perplexing aspect of selecting stocks for investment is conducting in-depth research from a large pool of data. The different TipRanks tools do the job easily and provide great relief to investors.
Jarden Keeps Their Buy Rating on Insurance Australia Group Limited (IAUGF)
In a report released on December 16, Kieran Chidgey from Jarden maintained a Buy rating on Insurance Australia Group Limited (IAUGF – Research Report), with a price target of A$5.40. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.07. According to TipRanks, Chidgey is a 3-star analyst with an...
RBC Capital Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on Headwater Exploration (CDDRF)
RBC Capital analyst Luke Davis maintained a Hold rating on Headwater Exploration (CDDRF – Research Report. According to TipRanks, Davis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 29.5% and a 54.73% success rate. Davis covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Gran Tierra Energy, Athabasca Oil, and Tamarack Valley Energy.
Block Stock (NYSE:SQ): Time to Buy Near Multi-Year Low?
Block’s revenues continue to grow while profitability is improving rapidly. This may signal a buying opportunity considering its beaten-down stock price. Block (NYSE: SQ) shares are currently hovering at the same levels they were trading all the way back in 2018. Does this signal a buying opportunity? In my view, probably, yes.
Verona Rises on Positive Clinical Data
Shares of clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) are soaring in morning trading today after the company announced positive data from the Phase 3 trial of nebulized ensifentrine as a maintenance treatment for the chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). The study achieved primary as well as key secondary endpoints indicating...
ADCT Soars Following EU Approval For Cancer Drug
ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE: ADCT) stock soared by more than 20% in pre-market trading on Wednesday following the European Commission’s (EC) conditional marketing authorization for the use of Zynlonta (loncastuximab tesirine) for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) – a type of blood cancer.
Tesla Continues Its Downhill Ride
Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) continued to go downhill on Tuesday, sliding by 8.1% and hitting a new 52-week low of $137.80. This has pushed Tesla’s market cap down to $431.8 billion, below even oil giant Exxon Mobil’s (XOM) market cap of $439.35 billion. TSLA stock has now plunged more...
ARKK Sinks: Fund Hits New Five-Year Low
Many focus on Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) and its recent drops. However, there’s another property closely tied to it. Specifically, Cathie Wood’s ARKK (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Innovation Fund. The fund bought heavily into Tesla over the years, and now, it’s taking substantial flak as it faces its lowest price in the last five years.
SIX Up after Activist Investor Urges Monetization of Real Estate
Shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corp. (NYSE: SIX) were up by more than 5% in pre-market trading on Wednesday after a Wall Street Journal report stated that activist investor, Land & Buildings Investment Management has urged the entertainment and theme park company to spin off or sell its real estate.
LianBio Sponsored ADR (LIAN) Gets a Buy from Jefferies
In a report released yesterday, Michael Yee from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on LianBio Sponsored ADR (LIAN – Research Report), with a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed yesterday at $1.67. According to TipRanks, Yee is an analyst with an average return of -1.0% and...
Analysts Say Buy These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks — Including One With 26% Dividend Yield
The big market headline this year – all year – has been the steady fall in stocks. The S&P 500 is down 20% for 2022, and the NASDAQ has fallen a disastrous 33%. And while recent data shows that there may be some hope on the inflation front, there may still be storm clouds massing for next year’s stock market.
