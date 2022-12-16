Peter-Jan van de Venn from Mobiquity, offers advice on how to differentiate your banking app in a sea of sameness. Innovation is everything in fintech, so it may come as a surprise to learn that nearly 80 per cent of daily functionalities offered by neo and legacy banks are actually very similar, leaving just 20 per cent of services where providers can truly set their brand apart. The figure comes from digital transformation consultancy Mobiquity’s second Interactive Digital Banking Features Radar report, which examines the most commonly used features on more than 80 banking and fintech apps worldwide.

