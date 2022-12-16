Read full article on original website
Related
ffnews.com
EXCLUSIVE: “Mutual Benefits” – Haytham Kaddoura, SmartStream in ‘The Fintech Magazine’
Financial institutions, by and large, face the same challenges: talent, time, cost and, increasingly, pressure not to contribute to environmental damage. Haytham Kaddoura, CEO of SmartStream, argues they’re four good reasons to let it share the load. ISO 20022 has become a preoccupation of the majority of players in...
ffnews.com
EXCLUSIVE: “Change of tune” – Ravi Sharma, UL Solutions in ‘The Fintech Magazine’
The US payments landscape is fundamentally changing, with ISO 20022 helping to bring harmony to a discordant environment. Ravi Sharma from global leader in applied safety science UL Solutions gives his perspective on the impact. “The times they are a-changin’,” sang Bob Dylan in the early Sixties, capturing a moment...
ffnews.com
EXCLUSIVE: “A new normal?” – Christian Kahl PhD, FINCAD and Gennadiy Friedman, Enfusion in ‘The Fintech Magazine’
Technology and regulation have moved on since the last global recession, giving investors better tools to navigate what looks likely to be a year of extreme uncertainty – one in which none of the old rules about economic performance seem to apply. We asked two leading providers to the market – Christian Kahl PhD, President of FINCAD, the capital markets division of Zafin, and Gennadiy Friedman, MD of Enfusion – for their analysis.
ffnews.com
EXCLUSIVE: “How to build confidence in crypto” – Michael Ramsbacker, Trulioo in ‘The Fintech Magazine’
Michael Ramsbacker, Chief Product Officer at Trulioo, a leader in global identity verification, considers what exchanges can do now to restore faith in the industry. FTX, one of the biggest crypto exchanges, crashed and burned last month (November), taking an estimated billion dollars in missing client funds with it. But, for the rest of the industry, the biggest loss was something of inestimable value: trust. The FTX scandal was confirmation for crypto detractors that the so-called Wild West of finance would never be anything but a lawless frontier for cheats and scoundrels.
ffnews.com
Splitit and Worldline sign a North American partnership agreement to simplify the adoption of next-generation card-based installment payments
Splitit (ASX:SPT, OTCQX:SPTTY ), the only white-label service allowing customers to pay by installments using their existing credit on their payment card at checkout, and Worldline (Euronext: WLN), a global leader in payment services, announce the signing of a partnership agreement with Worldline to deliver an integrated card-based installment payments solution to Worldline’s extensive network of merchants and marketplaces.
ffnews.com
TransUnion Supports Fiinu Bank in Offering Consumers Greater Choice with New Plugin Overdraft Solution
Global information and insights company TransUnion is supporting Fiinu Bank to help enable its innovative overdraft solution, using TransUnion Open Banking capabilities and credit reference data. This information will provide an in-depth understanding of a consumer’s financial situation and help Fiinu, which is a registered bank, to deliver robust Open...
ffnews.com
ATM Outsourcing Remains a Critical Cost-Cutting Solution for Deployers
Over half of ATMs across the globe now have their cash replenishment outsourced, as deployers look to third parties to increase the reliability of their machines and maintain profitability. North America sees high levels of cash replenishment outsourcing. RBR’s Global ATM Market and Forecasts to 2027 study reveals that half...
ffnews.com
EXCLUSIVE: “Lighting up the Radar” – Peter-Jan van de Venn, Mobiquity in ‘The Fintech Magazine’
Peter-Jan van de Venn from Mobiquity, offers advice on how to differentiate your banking app in a sea of sameness. Innovation is everything in fintech, so it may come as a surprise to learn that nearly 80 per cent of daily functionalities offered by neo and legacy banks are actually very similar, leaving just 20 per cent of services where providers can truly set their brand apart. The figure comes from digital transformation consultancy Mobiquity’s second Interactive Digital Banking Features Radar report, which examines the most commonly used features on more than 80 banking and fintech apps worldwide.
15 Most Important Assets That Will Increase Your Net Worth
Your net worth is more than just the balance in your bank account. It's a measure of your financial health. The Future of Finances: Gen Z & How They Relate to Money Explore: Your Biggest Money...
ffnews.com
Viva Wallet announces closing of J.P. Morgan deal
Today, Viva Wallet and J.P. Morgan announce closing on a 48,5% ownership stake in Viva Wallet Holdings Software Development S.A. (Viva Wallet). Haris Karonis and Makis Antypas, founders of Viva Wallet, secure their majority shareholding after the closing of the Transaction, as they hold 51,5% of shares in Viva Wallet. As part of the Transaction, J.P. Morgan is also converting Viva Wallet’s Convertible Loan Note and as a result Viva Wallet Group eliminates its debt. Viva Wallet further increases its capital by a €100m cash injection provided by J.P. Morgan. The agreement between J.P. Morgan and Viva Wallet was announced in January 2022.
ffnews.com
Cashfree Payments Now Offers India’s Widest ‘Buy Now Pay Later’ Suite
Leading payments and API banking solutions company, Cashfree Payments is now offering India’s widest ‘Buy Now Pay Later’ (BNPL) suite. Cashfree Payments’ BNPL suite will enable online businesses to provide customers with over 30 flexible financing options during checkout. The company has launched its BNPL suite in time for the upcoming holiday season to help online businesses offer their customers easy and instant access to credit, thereby increasing sales.
ffnews.com
Karl Gray appointed VP Underwriting at Wakam
Karl Gray has been appointed VP Chief Underwriting Officer at Wakam, a newly created position that will bring together pricing, reserving, underwriting, product, audit and claims and will focus on technical discipline and portfolio management. He will be based in London, UK. Karl was most recently the EMEA Director for...
ffnews.com
Somya Patnaik on Interoperability and the Future of Cross-Border Payments
In this segment of The Paytech Show, ACI Worldwide’s Somya Patnaik discusses the future of cross-border and real-time payments. There are many challenges to cross-border payments in comparison to domestic payments, but the demand from customers is growing- Patnaik has observed the recent activity of cross-border payments being sent on domestic payment rails, creating an added layer of interoperability which will snowball into a larger enterprise of global RT cross border payments.
ffnews.com
DKK Partners Launches Christmas Campaign With Shelter to Tackle Homelessness in London
DKK Partners, a leading fintech company, which specialises in emerging markets (EM) and foreign exchange (FX) liquidity, has launched a Christmas fundraising and volunteering campaign, designed to address homelessness across London. As part of the package, DKK will distribute a £10,000 donation fund to organisations such as Shelter, which helps...
ffnews.com
The British Business Bank Appoints New Senior Manager for the South West
The British Business Bank has appointed Edward Tellwright to the role of senior manager for the South West. Edward brings many years of experience of working with smaller businesses in the region to access finance. Edward started his career with an angel network in the South West, supporting businesses to...
ffnews.com
IFX Payments Reports Another Record Year
Despite the challenging and volatile economic conditions of 2022, IFX Payments is set for another record milestone as annual revenue has risen by over 30%. In 2022 alone, IFX Payments has grown at a rapid pace as more and more customers realise the benefit of conducting their own FX risk management and managing their cross-border payment needs through IFX’s self-servicing multi-currency digital wallet – ‘ibanq’. It’s this product that has driven payment volume increases by 258% and FX trade volume by 234% throughout the year; and looks set to be a continuing force behind the organisation’s strategy going into 2023.
ffnews.com
The Fintech Show: Crypto Compliance – Coining The Future Regulatory Ecosystem
Joining us for this episode of The Fintech Show, we met with some of the most incredible fintech innovators leading the charge for the crypto revolution. For this episode, we heard the insights of Coinbase’s Tom Duff Gordon, IDC’s Phillip Silitschanu, and Trulioo’s Michael Ramsbacker – who we managed to catch at Money20/20 Vegas.
ffnews.com
J.P. Morgan invests in payments provider ISG to improve ease of digital payments
In-Solutions Global Ltd (ISG), a leading payment solutions provider headquartered in India, today announced a strategic investment by J.P. Morgan. Established in 2004, ISG supports more than 17 billion transactions for their clients annually via its proprietary GeniusTM Payments-as-a-Service (PaaS) platform, which provides market-leading stack and scalable capabilities that simplify the payment collection process resulting in easy on-boarding and better customer experience. J.P. Morgan comes on board as the first strategic investor in the company, with a view to unlock untapped opportunities in payments offerings across Asia Pacific (APAC).
ffnews.com
Plooto Raises $20M USD in Series B Funding
Plooto, a leader in end-to-end accounts payable and accounts receivable (AP/AR) automation software for small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs), announced the closing of $20M USD ($27M CAD) in Series B funding. The all-equity round was led by Centana Growth Partners, a specialized growth equity firm that invests in the future of finance, with participation from existing investors FINTOP Capital and Luge Capital.
ffnews.com
BOKIS and Nets enter new long-term agreement
BOKIS, a Danish payment and card company, and Nets, part of the Nexi Group, have entered into a new agreement that runs until 31 December 2029. BOKIS member banks will continue to issue and process the Danish domestic card, Dankort, and international payment cards through Nets. The BOKIS co-operative includes...
Comments / 0