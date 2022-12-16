ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Packers path to playoffs after Rams win, explained

Wait, can the Packers actually still make the postseason? Crazily enough, yes they can. Here’s how. There likely won’t be a Green Bay Packers playoff game at Lambeau Field this season, but the reality of the Green and Yellow making the postseason is not completely dead… yet.
GREEN BAY, WI
FanSided

Cowboys get needed positive injury update on key defensive player

The Dallas Cowboys received a positive injury update on linebacker Leighton Vander Esch, which bodes well for a smoother path through the playoffs. As playoff-bound teams trudge through December, they need all the help they can get. While some players injured early in the season have hopes for a late return, players injured now could influence the team’s trajectory, as well as its playoff seeding.
DALLAS, TX
FanSided

Don’t rip up your Jalen Hurts NFL MVP tickets just yet

Jalen Hurts entered Monday morning as the consensus favorite over Patrick Mahomes in the NFL Most Valuable Player award race, and despite not playing a single down, dropped all the way to as low as fourth at several sportsbooks by Monday afternoon. Turns out, Hurts was diagnosed with a sprained...
DALLAS, PA
FanSided

Aaron Rodgers calls himself greatest Packers QB of all-time

In a scintillating interview with NBA star Serge Ibaka, Aaron Rodgers admits he is the greater Green Bay Packers quarterback between him and Brett Favre. Serge Ibaka’s move to the Milwaukee Bucks has had a profound effects on the sports landscape, namely by making an exclusive in-season interview with Aaron Rodgers possible.
GREEN BAY, WI
FanSided

How the Seahawks can make the playoffs this season, explained

The Seahawks have impressed the world this season. Here’s how they can close their impressive first year without Russell Wilson with a playoff appearance. Most expected the Seattle Seahawks to start the year getting punched in the mouth by their former star quarterback and languishing the rest of the year.
SEATTLE, WA
FanSided

Georgia Southern vs. Buffalo prediction and odds for Camellia Bowl (fade Bulls)

Georgia Southern and Buffalo meet in the Camellia Bowl to kick off a four game December 27th college football bowl schedule with an intriguing storyline in the mix. Georgia Southern quarterback, Kyle Vantrease, is a Buffalo transfer, as he revitalized the Eagles in his first season with Clay Helton taking over as head coach. The Eagles won a thriller in overtime to qualify for a bowl game and now their quarterback will face his former team.
STATESBORO, GA
FanSided

Updated NFC playoff picture after Packers beat Rams on MNF

The NFC playoff picture remains in view for the Packers after their win over the Rams, who were officially eliminated from the postseason. Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers went into Monday Night Football against the Rams knowing a win was necessary to keep their unlikely playoff hopes alive.
GREEN BAY, WI
FanSided

3 ways the refs tried to screw the Vikings and failed

The referees tried their hardest to keep the Vikings from pulling off the biggest comeback in NFL history, but they ultimately failed. For most of Saturday’s game between the Vikings and the Colts, it looked like it just wasn’t Minnesota’s day. The home team fell behind early...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FanSided

Wild coaching stat proves Baker Mayfield has never had a fair shake

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield had an absurd amount of head coaches in his first five seasons in the NFL. Ahead of Week 14, the Los Angeles Rams claimed Baker Mayfield off of waivers to help fill out their quarterback depth with Matthew Stafford sidelined for the season. Less than two days with the team, Mayfield led the Rams to a 17-16 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders. One week later, Mayfield received his first official start for the Rams, as they took on the Green Bay Packers on Monday Night Football.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FanSided

NFL QBs who deserve to be benched after Week 15

Week 15 in the NFL clarified proved that Russell Wilson should stay seated while also making Robert Saleh’s QB decision much more clear. Quarterback play is life or death in the NFL. The right guy can take you to the promise land. The wrong guy can sink all your hopes.
FanSided

FanSided

301K+
Followers
585K+
Post
154M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy