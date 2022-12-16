A pair of famous dudes are about to get terrorized by rogue animatronic beasts… or maybe they’re going to be putting on some rotted fur and rusty metal skeletons to do some terrorizing as animatronic beasts? Either way, Matthew Lillard and Josh Hutcherson have joined the cast of director Emma Tammi’s big-screen adaptation of the mega-popular Five Nights At Freddy’s video game series, but we don’t know who they’ll be playing. It’s not necessarily a secret, but the Deadline story that broke this news simply says that it’s “not being specified” whether or not the two of them will be people or Freddy Fazbear and his cronies.

