Read full article on original website
Related
People Are Sharing Popular Movie Tropes That Defined The Past Decade, But Will Make A Film Feel Verrry Dated In 25 Years
Can't wait till the "well, THAT just happened" style of comedy is over.
A.V. Club
Disney unwraps previews of Loki, Ahsoka, Secret Invasion, and more
At this most charitable time of year, when dreams come true and Disney drains our pockets of money, we must look ahead to future Disney products that we can soon enjoy. Why dream of that pony when you could dream of all the fantastic programming coming to Disney+? Disney was thinking the same thing.
1883 Creator Taylor Sheridan: The Powers That Be Wanted to Reverse [Spoiler]'s Death for the Yellowstone Prequel's Potential Season 2
If your happy place is a version of 1883 in which Capt. Shea Brennan didn’t end his life while sitting on an Oregon beach… we’ve got something special for you. In a new interview with our sister site Deadline, series creator Taylor Sheridan states that the Paramount+ Powers That Be wanted him to entertain the idea of Sam Elliott’s character surviving his suicide in the series’ finale in order to pave the way for the already-ordered Season 2. “When they read the last episode of 1883, I don’t think they digested what had happened, even though I made it quite clear from the very...
Gal Gadot's role in the DC Universe clarified by James Gunn
The co-chairman of DC studios, James Gunn, clarified Gal Gadot's position in the DC Universe after the cancellation of "Wonder Woman 3."
Apple’s ‘Project Artemis’ Adds Three To Cast
EXCLUSIVE: Colin Woodell (The Flight Attendant), Nick Dillenburg (Orange Is the New Black) and Christian Zuber (The Morning Show) are the newest additions to the cast of the Apple Original Project Artemis, which Greg Berlanti is directing from Rose Gilroy’s script. Details as to the film’s plot remain under wraps, though we understand it’s set against the space race of the 1960s. The trio joins an ensemble led by Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum, which also includes the previously announced Jim Rash, Ray Romano, Anna Garcia, Donald Elise Watkins and Noah Robbins. Johansson is producing alongside Jonathan Lia and Keenan Flynn for...
Nepo Baby Lily Allen Says Celebrity Nepotism Isn't The Type Of Nepotism People Should Be Worried About
"Nepo babies have feelings."
A.V. Club
For December, Criterion Channel unwraps classic screwballs, holiday darlings, and some of the best movies ever made
The crowning jewel of December on the Criterion Channel has to be the platform’s collection of early screwball comedies featuring legendary performances from Cary Grant, Barbara Stanwyck, Irene Dunne, Clark Gable, Carole Lombard, William Powell, and more. But there are also select titles from BFI’s once-in-a-decade Sight And Sound poll, which counts down the greatest of all time according to hundreds of critics and directors. Many of the films that made the cut in the latest poll can be found on Criterion Channel, and we’ve picked out a few favorites. And finally, we’ve selected a few holiday films for viewing throughout the upcoming yuletide.
A.V. Club
Despite all the rumors, Paul McCartney was always meant to sing Bond theme "Live And Let Die"
While not all James Bond theme songs are created equal, there’s no difficulty in naming Paul McCartney and his band Wings’ rock ballad “Live And Let Die” as one of the best to soundtrack the spy film’s opening credits. The track even earned the franchise’s first of many Academy Award nominations for Best Song.
A.V. Club
Steven Spielberg would like to profusely apologize to sharks for Jaws
On Sunday, just a day before his seventy-sixth birthday, there was one thing nagging at Steven Spielberg, which he spoke to during an appearance on BBC’s Desert Island Discs podcast: the decimation of the shark population in the wake of his movie Jaws. “I truly and to this day...
A.V. Club
You don't know Jack Reacher:How Christopher McQuarrie and Tom Cruise defied expectations and paved the way for Top Gun: Maverick
Writer-director Christopher McQuarrie and Tom Cruise have given audiences such all-timer action movies as Mission: Impossible—Fallout and Top Gun: Maverick, but it was Jack Reacher, an underrated thriller released 10 years ago this week, on December 19, 2012, that launched their successful partnership. Based on Lee Child’s bestseller One Shot, Reacher centers on a former MP-turned-justice wielding drifter who comes to Pittsburgh in search of the bad guys responsible for shooting five seemingly innocent people. Co-starring Rosamund Pike, Robert Duvall and a villainous Werner Herzog as The Zec, Reacher is a throwback to slow-burn ’70s noir.
A.V. Club
1923 review: Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren elevate the Yellowstone franchise
1923, the latest Paramount+ drama from the prolific producer and writer Taylor Sheridan, isn’t your average spinoff. For starters, the second Yellowstone prequel features two of the most venerated and decorated actors of their generation: Harrison Ford (in his TV debut) and Helen Mirren (in a rare return to the small screen for the dame). And while critics were only given the pilot to screen for review, it soon becomes clear that Ford and Mirren, who previously co-starred as husband and wife in The Mosquito Coast, still share a magnetic screen presence that can elevate 1923 beyond another overwrought Western.
A.V. Club
Avatar: The Way Of Water
Despite a 13-year gap between movies, a changing blockbuster landscape, and a global pandemic, Avatar: The Way Of Water somehow crossed the finish line and hit theaters last week. Unsurprisingly, the movie is making beaucoup bucks. We’re talking boffo B.O., a whole pile of stinking cheddar. Actually, it did come as a surprise to one of the film’s only human characters and most recognizable stars, Edie Falco.
A.V. Club
Pirates Of The Caribbean
Pirates Of The Caribbean producer Jerry Bruckheimer is less a filmmaker and more of a travel agent. As he so often says, “We’re in the transportation business. We transport you from one place to another. My job is to take you for a couple of hours and make you forget about everything that’s going on at home, going on in the world.” And nothing that helps us escape our problems like the words “Johnny Depp.”
A.V. Club
Five Nights At Freddy’s
A pair of famous dudes are about to get terrorized by rogue animatronic beasts… or maybe they’re going to be putting on some rotted fur and rusty metal skeletons to do some terrorizing as animatronic beasts? Either way, Matthew Lillard and Josh Hutcherson have joined the cast of director Emma Tammi’s big-screen adaptation of the mega-popular Five Nights At Freddy’s video game series, but we don’t know who they’ll be playing. It’s not necessarily a secret, but the Deadline story that broke this news simply says that it’s “not being specified” whether or not the two of them will be people or Freddy Fazbear and his cronies.
A.V. Club
Harry & Meghan share the trailer for another docuseries at Netflix
Netflix is far from done churning out content made by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, and the next project is already on its way. Throughout the month of December, Netflix aired the multi-part documentary series Harry & Meghan, which delves into the personal life of the public-facing couple and their reasoning behind departing from the royal family.
A.V. Club
Cillian Murphy ponders man-made horrors in the trailer for Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer
In the first trailer for Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, Manhattan Project leader J. Robert Oppenheimer (Cillian Murphy) grapples with the horrifying imagination of man as the pieces of the atomic bomb fall into place. “They won’t fear it until they understand it, and they won’t understand it until they’ve used...
A.V. Club
Tom Cruise kicks off his Oscar campaign the only way he knows how: leaping from a plane
Whether it’s “Babe Ruth-ing” movie theaters, developing a star-making musical, or preparing to become the first civilian to walk in space, Tom Cruise’s day-to-day is far from ordinary or low-key. Naturally, that ethos extends to a recent commercial starring the Top Gun: Maverick actor (and effectively kicking off his Oscar campaign.)
Comments / 0