LARCHWOOD—A 31-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, man faces numerous charges after leading law enforcement on a high-speed chase through Larchwood in September. Bobby Blaine Olseth was cited Sunday, Dec. 18, in Lyon County District Court in Rock Rapids on the charges of first-offense operating while under the influence; second-offense possession of a controlled substance — cocaine; eluding or attempting to elude resulting in an injury to a person other than the driver or while operating while under the influence, committing a controlled substance violation or participating in a felony; possession of drug paraphernalia; first-offense manufacturing, marketing, selling, distributing, using or possessing synthetic urine or a urine additive for the purpose of defrauding a drug or alcohol test; reckless driving; careless driving; unsafe passing; three counts of speeding; operating a nonregistered vehicle; driving on the wrong side of a two-way highway; failure to maintain control; and failure to provide proof of vehicle liability insurance.

LARCHWOOD, IA ・ 4 HOURS AGO