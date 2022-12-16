Read full article on original website
Wagner: It was what we didn’t know that counted!
To be honest, the Wagner family/Paul Gruchow purchase of the Iowa Great Lakes newspapers was not a smart move on our part. I can’t remember how we learned the papers were for sale or which of us made the first contact with the two sellers. The paper then was...
Tjossem Park to enhance opportunities
SUTHERLAND—Efforts are underway to increase camping and fishing opportunities in central O’Brien County that will entail excavation of a former gravel pit and improvement of campsites around the edge of the enhanced fishery the project will create. At the request of director Travis Scott, the O’Brien County Conservation...
Survey: O’Brien County Has The Most Valuable Land In Iowa
Ames, Iowa – One year after skyrocketing 29%, the average value of an acre of Iowa farmland jumped another 17%, or $1,660, to $11,411 per acre, and O’Brien County has the highest-priced land in the state this year. That’s according to Iowa State University Extension. They say the...
KLEM News for Monday, December 19
A long-time Le Mars business is purchasing another long-time Le Mars business. Tom Mullally, owner of Lally’s restaurant in Le Mars, is purchasing Vander Meer Bakery. The sale will take effect before the end of the year. Mullally intends to move the bakery equipment over to his restaurant, and operate both businesses out of the same building.
Sioux Falls man cited for Larchwood chase
LARCHWOOD—A 31-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, man faces numerous charges after leading law enforcement on a high-speed chase through Larchwood in September. Bobby Blaine Olseth was cited Sunday, Dec. 18, in Lyon County District Court in Rock Rapids on the charges of first-offense operating while under the influence; second-offense possession of a controlled substance — cocaine; eluding or attempting to elude resulting in an injury to a person other than the driver or while operating while under the influence, committing a controlled substance violation or participating in a felony; possession of drug paraphernalia; first-offense manufacturing, marketing, selling, distributing, using or possessing synthetic urine or a urine additive for the purpose of defrauding a drug or alcohol test; reckless driving; careless driving; unsafe passing; three counts of speeding; operating a nonregistered vehicle; driving on the wrong side of a two-way highway; failure to maintain control; and failure to provide proof of vehicle liability insurance.
Iowa Woman Injured After Vehicle Strikes Guard Rail in Nobles County
ADRIAN, MN (KMHL) — An Iowa woman was hospitalized after her vehicle lost control and struck a guard rail. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at approximately 1:31 Monday morning, a 2005 Chrysler 200 was traveling westbound on Interstate 90 in Nobles County when it lost control and struck a guard rail.
Sutherland makes $80,000 ambulance bid
SUTHERLAND—Just months removed from getting a new fire truck, Sutherland is looking to buy a new ambulance. It is not guaranteed Sutherland Fire & Ambulance will get the vehicle, but the city council approved its $80,000 bid during its meeting Monday, Dec. 5. “It’s one of those things we...
Lyon County targeting family amenities
REGIONAL—Foundations of successful communities require strong building blocks, something with which the Lyon County leaders are well-acquainted. “We’re all in the same boat, trying to make our communities and our counties the best we can with what we have to work with. It’s fun, not always easy, but it’s fun,” Steve Simons said.
Carrie Croatt-Moore, 48, formerly of Paullina
PAULLINA—Carrie Frances Croatt-Moore passed on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, in Lake Havasu City, AZ. Carrie was born May 17, 1974, in Sibley, Iowa, to Dennis and Mary (Shea) Croatt. She spent her early years in the Northwest Iowa towns of Hospers, Granville, and Paullina. She was a 1992 graduate of South O’Brien High School in Paullina. After graduation she enrolled at Briar Cliff University in Sioux City. While enrolled at Briar Cliff, Carrie met her husband, Aaron Moore, in the fall of 1993. They were married in Sioux City at the Cathedral of the Epiphany on June 21, 1997.
Rural Akron man charged for interference
ORANGE CITY—A 20-year-old rural Akron man was arrested about 3:20 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16, in Orange City on a charge of interference with official acts. The arrest of Levi Small stemmed from a report of him threatening to harm himself at Orange City Plaza Apartments, according to the Orange City Police Department.
Part of a northwest Iowa river has been pumped dry
A two-mile segment of the Ocheyedan River dried up this year in September amid drought conditions and increased pumping by Osceola County and the Osceola County Rural Water System.
Fourth-graders learn about Danish history
ROCK RAPIDS—Fourth-graders have been getting as close to Denmark as they can without leaving the walls of Central Lyon Elementary thanks to a revamped curriculum and digital advancement. To kick off their unit on the northern European nation, the two fourth-grade classes in Rock Rapids got a video call...
Kratochvil spent 27 years at Hawarden hospital
HAWARDEN—Deb Kratochvil started her career at Hawarden Regional Healthcare on Labor Day of 1974. She’s had different stints at HRH and if you are getting the calculator out to do the math, it adds up to 27 years at HRH. “It is just time, it is time to...
Rock Rapids driver charged for marijuana
SHELDON—A 32-year-old Rock Rapids man was arrested about 1:55 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, in Sheldon on charges of possession of a controlled substance — marijuana — third or subsequent offense and possession of drug paraphernalia. The arrest of Matthew Gene Hodapp stemmed from the stop of a...
Sibley man charged for OWI, no insurance
SIBLEY—A 31-year-old Sibley man was arrested about 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence; driving while his license was denied, suspended, canceled or revoked; and failure to provide proof of vehicle liability insurance. The arrest of Jose Luis Vasquez stemmed from the...
An updated look at snowfall prediction
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Last week’s system not only brought inches of snow to KELOLAND, but feet of snow in western, central and south-central South Dakota. And we shouldn’t forget about the ice in eastern KELOLAND at the beginning. Roads and interstates are still being mopped up as travel is remaining hazardous. It was a week that will be remembered by many for years to come.
Minnehaha County captain identifies man in Sunday’s fatal snowmobile accident
HARTFORD, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office provided an update on Sunday’s fatal snowmobile and SUV accident that left one man dead. Captain Adam Zishka with Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Department said a group of snowmobile riders were in the area when one of the men flipped near South Dakota Highway 38 and 462nd Avenue around 6:30 p.m. As the driver attempted to collect his snowmobile, a man driving an oncoming SUV said he did not have enough time to slow down before colliding with the driver of the snowmobile.
Man drives into snowbank, jailed for OWI
ORANGE CITY—A 77-year-old Orange City man was arrested about 2:20 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16, near Orange City on a charge of second-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of David Raymond Ruden stemmed from him driving a 2006 Chevrolet Colorado pickup into a snowbank on Ironwood Avenue, south of 420th Street about two miles northwest of Orange City, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
Seven people reported missing in South Dakota over the weekend
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Seven people were reported missing in South Dakota over the weekend. If you know any information regarding the status or location of any of these missing people, contact the corresponding police department. Phone numbers are listed below. Some of the missing persons’ photos are available for reference on MissingPersons.SD.Gov/.
Can You Help? Burned Pickup Found Near Larchwood; Owner Unknown
Larchwood, Iowa — The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office has a mystery on its hands. And they could use your help. Lyon County Sheriff Stewart Vander Stoep says a burned-out pickup was found Thursday morning (December 15th) about halfway between Larchwood and the West Lyon School — in the 1800 mile of 170th Street — but they have no idea who it belonged to.
