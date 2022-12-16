Read full article on original website
richlandsource.com
Galion Schools hosting Mobile Food Pantry event Dec, 28
GALION – The Galion City Schools, in partnership with the Second Harvest Food Bank of North Central Ohio, will hold the Crawford County Mobile Drive-Thru Pantry event on the district’s campus on Wednesday, Dec. 28. Second Harvest will be distributing FREE assorted boxes of shelf-stable food, fresh produce,...
First Responders Children's Foundation joins Galion Fire Dept. to deliver toys for children in need
GALION -- First Responders Children’s Foundation (FRCF) has partnered with the City of Galion Fire Department to bring toys to local children in need as part of the Foundation’s Toy Express, a national holiday program that delivers toys to children in 200 cities across the United States, with a focus on families who have lost a first responder parent in the line of duty.
Old Order Amish man sheds light on Swartzentruber defiance to Ohio's new buggy law
Eli Yoder left the Old Order Amish way of life when he was 18 years old, after getting caught riding a bicycle. He was soon to be baptized, but the elders and the bishop didn’t allow the ceremony to take place because he had broken the rule: no riding bikes.
Hundreds of graduates learn about “golf balls of life” at AU graduation
ASHLAND – Kristen Maurer used an unusual prop, a glass jar she termed the “golf balls of life,” to illustrate one of the tips she offered to the hundreds of Ashland University graduates in attendance during Saturday morning’s 2022 Winter Commencement ceremony inside the Niss Athletic Center.
Shelby joins Wreaths Across America movement to honor veterans
SHELBY — Brenda and Max Roberts walked through the rows of headstones, laying wreaths on the graves of strangers. Brenda paused to read the dates etched in marble and stood shocked. The young military veteran buried there was just 21 years old when he died.
Historic entry way to former Westinghouse 'A' building successfully removed
MANSFIELD -- The walls of the former Westinghouse "A" building can start tumbling down on Monday as far as Jennifer Kime is concerned. A mammoth, historic entrance into the 200 E. Fifth St. manufacturing site has successfully been removed and preserved for eventual restoration, Kime said on Friday. Chuck Hahn,...
Rumpke partners with Richland County Solid Waste Authority
MANSFIELD -- Rumpke Waste & Recycling Services will partner with Richland County Regional Solid Waste Management Authority (RCRSWMA) in its roadside cleanup effort. Rumpke has been keeping neighborhoods clean and green since 1932 and this year marks the 14th consecutive year that Rumpke has partnered with the Richland County Solid Waste Authority.
Former Richland County JFS worker indicted, according to Ohio auditor
COLUMBUS -- A former Richland County JFS public assistance specialist has been indicted for allegedly using her position to to improperly secure nearly $50,000 in benefits for her boyfriend and his child, Auditor of State Keith Faber announced Monday. The seven-county indictment was returned by a Richland County grand jury,...
GALLERY: Demolition begins at the former Westinghouse 'A' building
Photos from Monday afternoon as demolition began at the former Westinghouse "A" building in Mansfield. After a brief ceremony inside nearby Braintree, Richland County Commissioner Tony Vero and Richland County Deputy Treasurer Andy McGinty, both members of the Richland County Land Bank, took ceremonial swipes with a wrecking ball before R&D Excavation began the work in earnest. Demolition at the 200 E. Fifth St. site is expected to take six to 10 weeks.
Century of Westinghouse: A look back as the walls come tumbling down today
MANSFIELD -- The history of Westinghouse in Mansfield reaches back more than a century. Here is a timeline history of Westinghouse in Mansfield, from 1918 to the start of today's demolition celebration. Chuck Hahn, Cleveland Financial Group, invests in this independent reporting through a Newsroom Partnership.
Judith Theisen
Judith Carolyn Theisen, age 82, died on Thursday, December 15, 2022, at her home. She was born September 18, 1940, in Portsmouth, Ohio, and was the daughter of Charles A. Ashford and Pauline Lyons Ashford. Judy was a graduate of Mansfield Senior High School. She had resided in Mansfield and...
Westinghouse: Demolition begins, but what comes next in Mansfield?
MANSFIELD -- Bart Hamilton was already focused on what comes next. The Richland County treasurer and Land Bank chair watched as demolition began Monday on the former Westinghouse "A" building. Chuck Hahn, Cleveland Financial Group, invests in this independent reporting through a Newsroom Partnership.
GALLERY: Galion Kooper McCabe Memorial Pool Tournament
The Galion Kooper McCabe Memorial Pool Tournament was held Saturday at Galion High School. (photos by Curt Conrad, staff reporter)
Old Fort earns solid win over Lakeside Marblehead Danbury
Both teams gave a solid account in a clash neither deserved to lose, but Old Fort prevailed over Lakeside Marblehead Danbury 72-60 on December 17 in Ohio boys high school basketball. The first quarter gave Old Fort a 24-19 lead over Lakeside Marblehead Danbury.
Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans designs winning blueprint against Hebron Lakewood
Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans dumped Hebron Lakewood 44-28 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans opened with a 17-4 advantage over Hebron Lakewood through the first quarter.
Akron St. Vincent - St. Mary squeaks past Cincinnati Princeton in tight tilt
Akron St. Vincent - St. Mary surfed the tension to ride to a 64-56 win over Cincinnati Princeton at Cincinnati Princeton High on December 18 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 14-14 duel in the first...
Ronald Cooke
Ronald Gene Cooke Sr., age 73, of Shelby, passed away on Sunday, December 18, 2022, at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital. Born January 23, 1949, in Shelby to the late Maurice and Mary Catherine (Sutter) Cooke, he was a lifelong Shelby resident. Ron graduated from Shelby High School in 1967 and worked as a farmer and formerly as a painter along with his brother.
Two people dead in Centerburg house fire
CENTERBURG — Two adults are dead after several fire departments were called to a Centerburg house fire Sunday morning. The two adults, whose identities haven't been released, are dead after a fire erupted around 9:30 a.m. in the 3500 block of Long Road.
Brunswick mollywopps Hebron Lakewood
Brunswick earned a convincing 64-41 win over Hebron Lakewood in Ohio girls basketball action on December 19. Recently on December 13, Hebron Lakewood squared off with Newark Licking Valley in a basketball game. For more, click here.
Comeback kids: Johnstown Northridge finds a way to beat Heath
Johnstown Northridge was knocked to the canvas in the first quarter, but landed the knockout blow in a 58-35 win over Heath in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on December 17. Last season, Heath and Johnstown Northridge squared off with January 28, 2022 at Heath High School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
