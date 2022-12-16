ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax County, VA

Morning Notes

Explosion Reported at Navy Federal Building in Vienna — “Units responded 800 blk of Follins Ln SE, Vienna for reports of an explosion. A mechanical issue w/ fire protection system resulted in buildup of pressure causing moderate damage to several floors. No injuries.” [FCFRD/Twitter]. County Library Sees...
VIENNA, VA
Fairfax Connector will soon be half-price for low-income riders, but free fares tabled

Fairfax County is poised to halve Fairfax Connector fares for low-income riders, beginning in February, through a pilot program. The Transit Ridership Incentive Program (TRIP) is a state grant initiative that aims to increase transit ridership. Reduced fares would only apply to individuals whose annual income is at or below 225% of the federal poverty level by household size. That would put the eligibility cap around $29,000 for an individual or $59,625 for a family of four.
Kebab restaurant ‘Kirby Club’ opens today in Mosaic District

There will be kebabs galore at the Mosaic District in Merrifield this afternoon. Kirby Club, a new restaurant concept from the owners of Compass Rose and Maydān in D.C., will open its doors at 4 p.m. today, as first reported by Washingtonian. Serving up eastern Mediterranean food, with a...
MERRIFIELD, VA

