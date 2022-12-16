Read full article on original website
Morning Notes
Explosion Reported at Navy Federal Building in Vienna — “Units responded 800 blk of Follins Ln SE, Vienna for reports of an explosion. A mechanical issue w/ fire protection system resulted in buildup of pressure causing moderate damage to several floors. No injuries.” [FCFRD/Twitter]. County Library Sees...
FCPS ‘assessing’ impact after Virginia settles lawsuit over end of universal masking
When Fairfax County Public Schools resumes classes in January, students and staff may once again be required to wear face masks — but only around students with disabilities who request the accommodation. Virginia settled a lawsuit last week with parents of 12 immunocompromised students who argued that the end...
Fairfax Connector will soon be half-price for low-income riders, but free fares tabled
Fairfax County is poised to halve Fairfax Connector fares for low-income riders, beginning in February, through a pilot program. The Transit Ridership Incentive Program (TRIP) is a state grant initiative that aims to increase transit ridership. Reduced fares would only apply to individuals whose annual income is at or below 225% of the federal poverty level by household size. That would put the eligibility cap around $29,000 for an individual or $59,625 for a family of four.
Winter clothing donation drive starts today in the Providence District
Winter is coming, and with temperatures projected to top out in the 30s and low 40s next week, staying warm will soon become even more of a challenge for many Fairfax County residents. To help those in need get through the season, Providence District Supervisor Dalia Palchik’s office will launch...
Kebab restaurant ‘Kirby Club’ opens today in Mosaic District
There will be kebabs galore at the Mosaic District in Merrifield this afternoon. Kirby Club, a new restaurant concept from the owners of Compass Rose and Maydān in D.C., will open its doors at 4 p.m. today, as first reported by Washingtonian. Serving up eastern Mediterranean food, with a...
