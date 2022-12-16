ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Cincinnati Bengals DE, former Ohio State star, expected to miss time due to injury

Sam Hubbard suffered a left calf injury on Sunday and it’s looking like he’ll be missing some time. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported the news. Hubbard was drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals in the 3rd round of the 2018 NFL Draft. Hubbard has played in 14 games for the Bengals this season and has 57 total tackles, 6.5 sacks, and 11 tackles for loss.
CINCINNATI, OH
Tom Brady posts multiple career firsts in miserable loss by Buccaneers

Tom Brady is the unquestionable GOAT of quarterbacks in the NFL. Unfortunately, he is also mired in what has been one of the worst seasons of his career. That season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers hit a new low Sunday. After building a 17-0 lead ahead of halftime, Tampa Bay was outscored 34-6 by the Cincinnati Bengals as Joe Burrow rallied his team past the Bucs.
TAMPA, FL
Jonathan Taylor receives unfortunate news regarding 2022 season, per report

Jonathan Taylor reportedly might not be playing again in 2022, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Taylor has battled multiple injuries this season. Taylor suffered a high ankle sprain during the first half of Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings. The Indianapolis Colts blew a huge 33-0 lead and may have lost something else besides the game.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Nick Tarburton, Penn State DE, announces Rose Bowl plans

Nick Tarburton has been with Penn State since joining the Nittany Lions in the 2018 recruiting class. With that in mind, it is not surprising to see that Tarburton will pass on any additional eligibility and test the NFL waters following the 2022 season. However, in Tarburton’s Saturday night announcement,...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Mohamed Ibrahim takes home Comeback Player of the Year honor

Mohamed Ibrahim suffered an injury last season that cut his year short. After making a fully recovery this season, Ibrahim was one of three players to earn the AP Comeback Player of the Year award. Ibrahim, along with former Indiana QB Michael Penix Jr. and UCLA LB Laiatu Latu, won...
INDIANA STATE
Booger McFarland explains how he used whiskey to cope with elements during cold-weather games

Booger McFarland loves to bring some wild analysis to football fans. In preparation for the Monday Night Football game between the Los Angeles Rams (4-9) at the Green Bay Packers (5-8) and the incredibly cold game, McFarland discussed a tactic he used to battle the cold. Instead of drinking Gatorade on the sidelines, McFarland would drink chicken broth and whiskey.
GREEN BAY, WI
Star Army LB will now be able to defer military service, enter NFL draft

Army star linebacker Andre Carter II will now be able to defer his military service for the NFL Draft, after language in a recently passed Congressional bill was revised. On Tuesday morning, the new language for the bill was filed that will restore the opportunity for Carter and other current academy members the right to defer their military service to pursue professional sports. Members from not just the United States Military Academy at West Point, but also, United States Naval Academy and Air Force Academy will have the opportunity to defer service.
Stefon Diggs gifts custom sneakers to young fan in memory of late father

Stefon Diggs continues to make memories for young Buffalo Bills fans. Before Buffalo’s Week 15 home game against the Miami Dolphins, the former Maryland Terrapins wide receiver reunited with a young Bills fan named Aydin, who recently lost his father. Diggs went up to Aydin and gave him some comforting words and a new set of shoes that he signed in memory of his father.
BUFFALO, NY
Last-second lateral play in the NFL goes horribly wrong, results in walk-off TD for the defense

As long as there’s one play left in the game, anything can happen. We’ve heard it all before, but few times has it resulted in such a wild ending as was witnessed Sunday. In the game between the New England Patriots and Las Vegas Raiders, the Patriots lined up for one more play with the game all tied up. With the ball still in New England’s territory, all signs were pointing toward overtime between the two sides.
LAS VEGAS, NV

