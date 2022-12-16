Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Seattle cop suspended 15 days for threatening exJustin WardSeattle, WA
Washington Commanders' Chances to Make the PlayoffsFlurrySportsWashington, DC
Seattle Seahawks Playoff Chances Heading Into ChristmasFlurrySportsSeattle, WA
The Sinister Story Behind Black Diamond Cemetery - WashingtonWestloadedBlack Diamond, WA
Seahawks Lose All-Pro Wide Receiver To Major InjuryOnlyHomersSeattle, WA
Related
saturdaytradition.com
Cincinnati Bengals DE, former Ohio State star, expected to miss time due to injury
Sam Hubbard suffered a left calf injury on Sunday and it’s looking like he’ll be missing some time. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported the news. Hubbard was drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals in the 3rd round of the 2018 NFL Draft. Hubbard has played in 14 games for the Bengals this season and has 57 total tackles, 6.5 sacks, and 11 tackles for loss.
saturdaytradition.com
Tom Brady posts multiple career firsts in miserable loss by Buccaneers
Tom Brady is the unquestionable GOAT of quarterbacks in the NFL. Unfortunately, he is also mired in what has been one of the worst seasons of his career. That season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers hit a new low Sunday. After building a 17-0 lead ahead of halftime, Tampa Bay was outscored 34-6 by the Cincinnati Bengals as Joe Burrow rallied his team past the Bucs.
saturdaytradition.com
Jonathan Taylor receives unfortunate news regarding 2022 season, per report
Jonathan Taylor reportedly might not be playing again in 2022, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Taylor has battled multiple injuries this season. Taylor suffered a high ankle sprain during the first half of Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings. The Indianapolis Colts blew a huge 33-0 lead and may have lost something else besides the game.
saturdaytradition.com
JJ Watt gets an extra pay day with great defensive performance in Week 15 against Denver
JJ Watt earned himself a big bonus in Week 15 as the Arizona Cardinals went on the road to take on the Denver Broncos. In the first half against the Broncos, Watt accounted for 3 sacks on quarterback Brett Rypien, who is playing in place of the injured Russell Wilson.
saturdaytradition.com
Nick Tarburton, Penn State DE, announces Rose Bowl plans
Nick Tarburton has been with Penn State since joining the Nittany Lions in the 2018 recruiting class. With that in mind, it is not surprising to see that Tarburton will pass on any additional eligibility and test the NFL waters following the 2022 season. However, in Tarburton’s Saturday night announcement,...
saturdaytradition.com
Mohamed Ibrahim takes home Comeback Player of the Year honor
Mohamed Ibrahim suffered an injury last season that cut his year short. After making a fully recovery this season, Ibrahim was one of three players to earn the AP Comeback Player of the Year award. Ibrahim, along with former Indiana QB Michael Penix Jr. and UCLA LB Laiatu Latu, won...
saturdaytradition.com
Purdue shares behind-the-scenes look of Drew Brees arriving as assistant coach for bowl game
Drew Brees is a true Purdue legend in every sense of the word. He’s also back in West Lafayette, signing on as an interim assistant to help with the coaching transition and bowl prep for the Boilermakers. On Sunday, Purdue shared a behind-the-scenes look of the former QB arriving...
saturdaytradition.com
Booger McFarland explains how he used whiskey to cope with elements during cold-weather games
Booger McFarland loves to bring some wild analysis to football fans. In preparation for the Monday Night Football game between the Los Angeles Rams (4-9) at the Green Bay Packers (5-8) and the incredibly cold game, McFarland discussed a tactic he used to battle the cold. Instead of drinking Gatorade on the sidelines, McFarland would drink chicken broth and whiskey.
saturdaytradition.com
Devin Brown, freshman Ohio State QB, confirms 2023 status on social media
Devin Brown was a 4-star member of Ohio State’s 2022 recruiting class. With CJ Stroud expected to depart for the 2023 NFL Draft after the College Football Playoff, Brown took time to address his plans for 2023 on social media. Brown used a video clip on Twitter to address...
saturdaytradition.com
Star Army LB will now be able to defer military service, enter NFL draft
Army star linebacker Andre Carter II will now be able to defer his military service for the NFL Draft, after language in a recently passed Congressional bill was revised. On Tuesday morning, the new language for the bill was filed that will restore the opportunity for Carter and other current academy members the right to defer their military service to pursue professional sports. Members from not just the United States Military Academy at West Point, but also, United States Naval Academy and Air Force Academy will have the opportunity to defer service.
saturdaytradition.com
Stefon Diggs gifts custom sneakers to young fan in memory of late father
Stefon Diggs continues to make memories for young Buffalo Bills fans. Before Buffalo’s Week 15 home game against the Miami Dolphins, the former Maryland Terrapins wide receiver reunited with a young Bills fan named Aydin, who recently lost his father. Diggs went up to Aydin and gave him some comforting words and a new set of shoes that he signed in memory of his father.
saturdaytradition.com
Former Penn State WR puts New Orleans on the board vs. Atlanta Falcons
Juwan Johnson has put up the first touchdown for the New Orleans Saints in a pivotal Week 15 NFC South matchup at home versus the Atlanta Falcons. The former Penn State Nittany Lions wide receiver caught a short pass from quarterback Andy Dalton and ran it in for a 19-yard scoring play.
saturdaytradition.com
Last-second lateral play in the NFL goes horribly wrong, results in walk-off TD for the defense
As long as there’s one play left in the game, anything can happen. We’ve heard it all before, but few times has it resulted in such a wild ending as was witnessed Sunday. In the game between the New England Patriots and Las Vegas Raiders, the Patriots lined up for one more play with the game all tied up. With the ball still in New England’s territory, all signs were pointing toward overtime between the two sides.
saturdaytradition.com
Kirk Cousins in disbelief after largest comeback in NFL history: 'I'm going to need a second'
Kirk Cousins was in disbelief after his Minnesota Vikings completed the largest comeback in NFL history on Saturday. At halftime, the Vikings were down 33-0. After 3 quarters, the Vikings were still down big, trailing 36-14. However, the Vikings would explode for 22 points in the 4th quarter, forcing overtime.
Comments / 0