Read full article on original website
Related
Complex
A Complete Guide to This Weekend’s Sneaker Releases
Miss out on a collab the past few weeks? Don’t pay resell prices just yet. You may be in luck. Plenty of them are restocking this week. Wider releases of the Stüssy x Nike Air Penny 2, Concepts x Nike SB Dunk Low “Orange Lobster, and Salehe Bembury x New Balance 990v2 “Sand Be the Time” are all taking place before Christmas. Other big drops this week include the debut of the Off-White x Nike Terra Forma, LeBron 20 “Stocking Stuffer,” and Air Jordan 7 “Quai 54.”
Complex
The Best Canadian Songs of 2022
Not unlike the ranking of Canada’s Best Albums in 2022, Drake and The Weeknd also factored heavily into the best songs list. It’s only natural, as both were firing on all cylinders this year with major releases. But when it comes to tracks, other Canadian artists were able to make just as much noise in 2022, and it wasn’t always about the big two.
Complex
In Loving Memory of Edwin Ortiz
If you’ve ever read a news post on Complex.com since 2014—and there are millions upon millions of you—chances are that it was assigned, edited, or written by Edwin “Eddy” Ortiz. It is with an extremely heavy heart that we bid farewell to Eddy, who passed away of natural causes earlier this month. As Complex’s news director for many years (before his recent promotion to editorial strategy director), Eddy was the unflappable conductor of our website, making sure the trains were always running, and always on time—and there were a lot of trains. Eddy never buckled under pressure, nor forsook his responsibility to grow what eventually became an essential news operation. We will all miss him, dearly.
Complex
Director Chrris Lowe Drops New Episode of Wellness Series ‘Good Conversation’
Since 2020, Toronto director Chrris Lowe has worked on her Good Conversation series, focusing on wellness, mental health, and how to balance the two when working in industries that require creativity at all levels. On Dec. 19, Lowe will be premiering the latest installment in the series, featuring Jon Bregel,...
Complex
SZA Earns First No. 1 Album as ‘SOS’ Debuts Atop the Billboard 200
SZA has earned her first No. 1 album. According to HitsDailyDouble, Grammy-winner’s sophomore LP SOS will debut atop the Billboard 200, moving 315,000 album equivalent units in its opening week. For comparison, SZA’s 2017 debut LP, Ctrl, debuted and peaked at No. 3 with 60,000 units. Taylor Swift’s...
Complex
Big Sean Hints at Marriage With Ring in New Studio Footage
Just a month after Big Sean and Jhené Aiko welcomed their first child into the world, the Detroit rapper has sparked marriage rumors after displaying what appeared to be a wedding ring in a new social media post. Big Sean took to Instagram this weekend to tease new music,...
Comments / 0