If you’ve ever read a news post on Complex.com since 2014—and there are millions upon millions of you—chances are that it was assigned, edited, or written by Edwin “Eddy” Ortiz. It is with an extremely heavy heart that we bid farewell to Eddy, who passed away of natural causes earlier this month. As Complex’s news director for many years (before his recent promotion to editorial strategy director), Eddy was the unflappable conductor of our website, making sure the trains were always running, and always on time—and there were a lot of trains. Eddy never buckled under pressure, nor forsook his responsibility to grow what eventually became an essential news operation. We will all miss him, dearly.

1 DAY AGO