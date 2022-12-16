Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Coolest Museum in the State of Florida, According to the DiscovererL. CaneFlorida State
Sulphur Springs, Tampa: A Hidden HistoryModern GlobeTampa, FL
Walmart now offers drone delivery of goods for $3.99 in some Florida citiesR.A. HeimTampa, FL
Dreams Can Come TrueH. Roy AdamsSaint Petersburg, FL
Explore the World's Largest Collection of Vinyl Records Here in FloridaTravel MavenSaint Petersburg, FL
Related
floridapolitics.com
Molina Healthcare Florida sponsors pop-up groceries for Christmas
Residents can grab free groceries from five locations Thursday. Molina Healthcare Florida, in partnership with MolinaCares Accord and Reach St. Pete, is sponsoring grocery distribution pop-up sites in Pinellas County Thursday. Those in need can pick-up free groceries at one of five locations throughout the county. A pop-up at Enoch...
floridapolitics.com
John Stemberger endorses Christian Ziegler for Florida GOP chair
The Florida Family Policy Council leader has long been a socially conservative force. Christian Ziegler just landed a bit of critical support for his run for Republican Party of Florida chair. John Stemberger, president of the Florida Family Policy Council, endorsed the Sarasota Republican to take over the state party.
fox13news.com
'I will miss the people': Beloved postal worker to retire after 37 years serving downtown St. Pete
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - There aren’t many open air post offices like the one in downtown St. Petersburg. It’s one of only three such facilities in the entire country, and only open air post offices have letter carriers who deliver the mail on bicycles. Tommy Albritton, 71, is...
floridapolitics.com
Clearwater City Council takes first step in firing City Manager
Jon Jennings has faced criticism for not keeping City Council informed. City officials have set the wheels in motion to fire City Manager Jon Jennings, who has only been in office for just over a year. City Council members at their Dec. 15 meeting, voted 3-2 to fire Jennings, the...
stpetecatalyst.com
Update on Howard Frankland, Gateway Expressway
Cranes on barges can be seen as cars zip past the hundreds of workers constructing the new Howard Frankland Bridge that will link Tampa and St. Petersburg. The new $865 million bridge, expected to be completed in late 2025 or early 2026 (weather permitting), will have eight lanes: four will be general use lanes, allowing drivers to travel from Tampa to St. Petersburg, and four will be express lanes with two lanes from the St. Petersburg side toward Tampa and two lanes from the Tampa side toward St. Petersburg.
stpetecatalyst.com
Innovative St. Pete high school wins $500,000
Sail Future Academy, a local nonprofit private school that teaches disadvantaged teens life skills, has won a prestigious national prize for its unique education model. Officials with the tuition-free, career preparatory high school recently announced that the Yass Foundation for Education named Sail Future one of the nation’s most innovative and effective education providers. The foundation is part of the Center for Education Reform in Washington, D.C., and the St. Petersburg academy won the “Sustainable” category for its student-led enterprise model.
businessobserverfl.com
Tampa leaders turn down hotel project despite threat of litigation
A Tampa developer went before City Council with a revised plan aimed at swaying council members. Tampa’s City Council rejected a plan to build a boutique hotel on Harbour Island on Thursday evening for a second time setting up the possibility that a tabled $6.6 million lawsuit filed by the developer will be revived.
mynews13.com
Historic Bethel AME Church struggles to navigate volatile property insurance market
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The property insurance law that was recently signed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is meant to stabilize the homeowners’ insurance market. The property insurance law that was recently signed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is meant to stabilize the homeowners’ insurance market. According...
Tampa's Martin Luther King Parade Foundation announces 2023 plans
Friday, Tampa's Martin Luther King, Jr. Parade Foundation announced there would be a gala and a parade honoring the late civil rights icon.
Bay News 9
Historic Gibbs annual class reunion back, with a twist
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — On Friday, December 23, hundreds will gather at the annual Gibbs High school reunion at The Coliseum in St. Petersburg. The event is back after a two-year hiatus because of COVID-19. Traditionally the class of '68 organized and hosted the event, but now a new group is taking over the reunion.
Homeless Lakeland residents treated to VIP Christmas experience
"If there's one thing our 40-something volunteers do, it might be a touch, it might be the lipstick, it might just be the way they put that food on the table, remind them of where they were before they became homeless," she said.
Tampa Bay area man gets the ultimate gift of life just in time for Christmas
Christmas came early for a Tampa Bay area family, after a man found the kidney donor match he’d been patiently waiting for.
Do Citizens policy holders have to get flood insurance?
It's supposed to be the state insurer of last resort, but more than a million Floridians rely on Citizens Property Insurance.
Business owners in West Tampa plead for help after recent shooting
West Tampa business owners said more action needs to be taken by city leaders as crime continues along west Main Street.
Where do Tampa Bay teacher shortages stand?
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — We are months into the school year, and many Tampa Bay schools still struggle to hire teachers. There are hundreds of teacher positions that remain vacant. In some school districts, it's been a worsening issue in recent months. "We actually think it's going to be...
fox13news.com
200-acre racetrack takes shape east of Tampa for car enthusiasts
TAMPA, Fla. - A huge racetrack is taking shape near the intersection of I-4 and I-75, just east of Tampa, but it's not for NASCAR or Formula 1. It's for ordinary people who love cars and want to drive fast – legally. Motor Enclave Tampa is a 200-acre track...
Following Citizen Appeal Of Wesley Chapel’s S-19 Project, County Seeks Extension
WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. – On November 10, 2022, local resident Patrick Mullen filed an Appeal of the October BCC decision to allow SD, LLC to emplace 320 apartments, over 800 residents, with an estimated 700 vehicles next to the busy Sam’s Club store, car wash,
businessobserverfl.com
Rapidly growing ‘Uber for nurses’ moves to larger HQ in Tampa
Gale Healthcare Solutions, whose signature product is a mobile app called Gale — the name is a tribute to Florence Nightingale, the British nurse who’s widely considered the progenitor of modern nursing — has moved to a new headquarters facility at 3101 W. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in Tampa, next to St. Joseph’s Hospital.
This Might Be the Weirdest Restaurant in Florida
There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of Florida. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and are often regarded as the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.
wlrn.org
Real-estate attorney says 2023 could bring an uptick in foreclosures and evictions
Real-estate attorney David Miller, who specializes in debt defense, predicts that eviction and foreclosure rates could climb in 2023. “I don’t see a real upside in terms of relief,” he said. In the last year, the greater Tampa Bay region experienced an influx of new residents, record-high inflation...
Comments / 1