Tampa, FL

floridapolitics.com

Molina Healthcare Florida sponsors pop-up groceries for Christmas

Residents can grab free groceries from five locations Thursday. Molina Healthcare Florida, in partnership with MolinaCares Accord and Reach St. Pete, is sponsoring grocery distribution pop-up sites in Pinellas County Thursday. Those in need can pick-up free groceries at one of five locations throughout the county. A pop-up at Enoch...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
floridapolitics.com

John Stemberger endorses Christian Ziegler for Florida GOP chair

The Florida Family Policy Council leader has long been a socially conservative force. Christian Ziegler just landed a bit of critical support for his run for Republican Party of Florida chair. John Stemberger, president of the Florida Family Policy Council, endorsed the Sarasota Republican to take over the state party.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Clearwater City Council takes first step in firing City Manager

Jon Jennings has faced criticism for not keeping City Council informed. City officials have set the wheels in motion to fire City Manager Jon Jennings, who has only been in office for just over a year. City Council members at their Dec. 15 meeting, voted 3-2 to fire Jennings, the...
CLEARWATER, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Update on Howard Frankland, Gateway Expressway

Cranes on barges can be seen as cars zip past the hundreds of workers constructing the new Howard Frankland Bridge that will link Tampa and St. Petersburg. The new $865 million bridge, expected to be completed in late 2025 or early 2026 (weather permitting), will have eight lanes: four will be general use lanes, allowing drivers to travel from Tampa to St. Petersburg, and four will be express lanes with two lanes from the St. Petersburg side toward Tampa and two lanes from the Tampa side toward St. Petersburg.
TAMPA, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Innovative St. Pete high school wins $500,000

Sail Future Academy, a local nonprofit private school that teaches disadvantaged teens life skills, has won a prestigious national prize for its unique education model. Officials with the tuition-free, career preparatory high school recently announced that the Yass Foundation for Education named Sail Future one of the nation’s most innovative and effective education providers. The foundation is part of the Center for Education Reform in Washington, D.C., and the St. Petersburg academy won the “Sustainable” category for its student-led enterprise model.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Tampa leaders turn down hotel project despite threat of litigation

A Tampa developer went before City Council with a revised plan aimed at swaying council members. Tampa’s City Council rejected a plan to build a boutique hotel on Harbour Island on Thursday evening for a second time setting up the possibility that a tabled $6.6 million lawsuit filed by the developer will be revived.
TAMPA, FL
Bay News 9

Historic Gibbs annual class reunion back, with a twist

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — On Friday, December 23, hundreds will gather at the annual Gibbs High school reunion at The Coliseum in St. Petersburg. The event is back after a two-year hiatus because of COVID-19. Traditionally the class of '68 organized and hosted the event, but now a new group is taking over the reunion.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Where do Tampa Bay teacher shortages stand?

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — We are months into the school year, and many Tampa Bay schools still struggle to hire teachers. There are hundreds of teacher positions that remain vacant. In some school districts, it's been a worsening issue in recent months. "We actually think it's going to be...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

200-acre racetrack takes shape east of Tampa for car enthusiasts

TAMPA, Fla. - A huge racetrack is taking shape near the intersection of I-4 and I-75, just east of Tampa, but it's not for NASCAR or Formula 1. It's for ordinary people who love cars and want to drive fast – legally. Motor Enclave Tampa is a 200-acre track...
TAMPA, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Rapidly growing ‘Uber for nurses’ moves to larger HQ in Tampa

Gale Healthcare Solutions, whose signature product is a mobile app called Gale — the name is a tribute to Florence Nightingale, the British nurse who’s widely considered the progenitor of modern nursing — has moved to a new headquarters facility at 3101 W. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in Tampa, next to St. Joseph’s Hospital.
TAMPA, FL

