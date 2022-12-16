ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

Comments / 4

deb12
4d ago

shouldnt have treated nurses like government pions . you lost many with trying to force a shot that they did not agree with.

Reply(1)
7
Cape Gazette

Opposition grows against Delaware plan for zero-emission vehicles

Opponents to the state plan that would end the sale of new gasoline-powered cars in Delaware by 2035 outnumbered those in favor about 4-to-1 during a Dec. 13 public workshop on the proposal. “I’m against following anything that California is doing because I feel they are a failure with their...
DELAWARE STATE
a-z-animals.com

11 Native Plants in Delaware

Native plants are an essential and integral part of our natural state forests in Delaware. They play a critical role in purifying the air, maintaining water quality, improving wildlife habitats, and serving as a “filter” for harmful and toxic chemicals in some of our soils. Additionally, native plants...
DELAWARE STATE
delawarepublic.org

Food Bank of Delaware seeks holiday help

Just in time for the holidays, the Food Bank of Delaware is holding a major food drive. And Milford Operations Director John Snarsky says there are many ways to donate. “The best things to give are any canned goods, any boxed goods, cereals are always important to get,’ he said. ““Anyone can donate, we accept donations up until 4:00 every day. Some days we’ll stay longer if we know someone is coming, we’ll stay for them.”
MILFORD, DE
WBOC

Delaware Health Officials Announce Changes to COVID-19 Data Reporting, Booster Guidance

DOVER, Del. - The Delaware Division of Public Health is providing several key updates related to COVID-19 data and vaccines. According to the most recent data on the state's My Healthy Community data dashboard, the statewide 7-day average of new positive COVID-19 cases has increased slightly following Thanksgiving and other gatherings over the past month. Hospitalizations have also increased.
DELAWARE STATE
delawarepublic.org

Latest revenue projection adds to state's 2024 budget bottom line

Delaware’s latest financial forecast shows a bump in revenue available in fiscal year 2024. Delaware Economic and Financial Advisory Council’s December estimate adds about $300 million to the state’s bottom line from its forecast in October. The projections include a continued increase in net corporate income tax...
delawarepublic.org

DNREC holds final town hall on proposed vehicle emissions rules

Delaware’s Division of Natural Resources and Environmental Control held its final public workshop to review the state’s plans to adopt California’s zero emissions vehicle regulations. Gov. John Carney announced plans in March to join more than a dozen other states in adopting California’s regulations for car manufacturers,...
DELAWARE STATE
Delaware LIVE News

Public advocate slams Delmarva Power’s rate hike request

Delaware’s public advocate is speaking out against Delmarva Power’s plan to increase its electric distribution rates by $72.3 million. “As customers are struggling to pay bills, Delmarva Power is seeking one of the largest electric distribution rate increases we have ever seen,” said Public Advocate Andrew Slater. “Simply put, reliability is extremely important but so, too, is affordability. The role of ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
delawarebusinessnow.com

Personnel file: Dec. 16, 2022

Two state organizations supporting Delaware’s life science research and economic growth announced the appointment of Katie Lakofsky, to a new position spearheading workforce development and university-industry relations. The role was conceived and will be jointly funded by the Delaware Biotechnology Institute (DBI) at the University of Delaware and the...
DELAWARE STATE
Mid-Hudson News Network

Governor signs law preventing certain words from appearing on ballots

ALBANY – Governor Hochul has signed a law restricting the words “Independence” or “Independent” from ballots in the state to reduce voter confusion. For a lengthy amount of time, the Independence Party in New York had more than 400,000 members registered. Many elected officials felt that voters enrolled in the Independence Party thinking they were not enrolling in a party but rather avoiding party affiliation by declaring independence.
orangeandbluepress.com

Extra Food Benefits by Pandemic EBT’ Child Care Program To Over 39,865 Young Children In Connecticut on December 4

Extra Food Benefits by Pandemic EBT’ Child Care Program To Over 39,865 Young Children In Connecticut on December 4. The Connecticut Department of Social Services (DSS) announced in a recent meeting with the Connecticut Department of Education and Early Childhood Education that, these days they introduced $15.5 million in unique meal help benefits scheduled to be disbursed on Sunday, December 4, 2022.
CONNECTICUT STATE
delawarepublic.org

Community feedback helps shape the future of Cooch’s Bridge

Cooch’s Bridge, the site of Delaware’s only Revolutionary War battleground, is getting some much-needed improvements. To do that, the Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs is seeking community feedback. Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon recently sat down with Kaitlyn Dykes – Site Manager of the Cooch’s Bridge...
DELAWARE STATE
WMDT.com

Medical license suspend for owner of urgent care chain Your Doc’s In

SALISBURY, Md- The medical license of Walter Gieselle, owner of urgent care chain Your Doc’s In has been suspended and placed on probation following Gieselle pleading guilty to ethics violations. According to the Maryland Board of Physicians, Walter Gianelle pleaded guilty to “immoral and unprofessional conduct in the practice...
SALISBURY, MD
fox29.com

Fighter jets guide aircraft out of restricted airspace during President Biden's departure from Delaware

WILMINGTON, Del. - An aircraft violated restricted air space during President Joe Biden's departure from Delaware, according to NORAD. Officials with the agency say a NORAD F-15 fighter aircraft responded to a general aircraft that entered temporarily restricted air space without proper clearance over Wilmington, Delaware, on Monday morning around 9:20 a.m.
WILMINGTON, DE
wdiy.org

Delaware To Study Climate Change’s Impact on Inland Bays

As the lowest lying state in the nation, Delaware faces some of the most harmful flooding caused by climate change. Public safety, properties and the beach economy are at risk. WHYY’s Zoe Read reports the state will be studying how to prepare the inland bays. Read the full story...
DELAWARE STATE
CBS Philly

COVID-19 cases spiking in Delaware, flu cases also rising

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) -- Lots of people are sick in Delaware. The state is experiencing an alarming spike in COVID-19 cases and the flu is also on the rise. They said residents need to take more precautions and they're urging people at high-risk to wear masks in crowded indoor locations. Delaware is swamped with sick people COVID-19 spiking and there's an early surge of influenza. "Yeah, I think as a division we do have concerns anytime we see community levels rising," Emily Hanlin, with the Delaware Health Department, said. Hanlin is the lead epidemiologist with Delaware's health department. She says COVID-19 is especially high...
