WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) -- Lots of people are sick in Delaware. The state is experiencing an alarming spike in COVID-19 cases and the flu is also on the rise. They said residents need to take more precautions and they're urging people at high-risk to wear masks in crowded indoor locations. Delaware is swamped with sick people COVID-19 spiking and there's an early surge of influenza. "Yeah, I think as a division we do have concerns anytime we see community levels rising," Emily Hanlin, with the Delaware Health Department, said. Hanlin is the lead epidemiologist with Delaware's health department. She says COVID-19 is especially high...

DELAWARE STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO