shouldnt have treated nurses like government pions . you lost many with trying to force a shot that they did not agree with.
delawarepublic.org
Jewish Family Services is working to expand accessible mental health care in Delaware
Jewish Family Services of Delaware’s efforts to address mental health in the First State gets a boost. The organization's mental health fellowship program is receiving $3.5 in federal funding earmarked to address the state’s mental health crisis. Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester says there’s a good reason JFS was...
Cape Gazette
Opposition grows against Delaware plan for zero-emission vehicles
Opponents to the state plan that would end the sale of new gasoline-powered cars in Delaware by 2035 outnumbered those in favor about 4-to-1 during a Dec. 13 public workshop on the proposal. “I’m against following anything that California is doing because I feel they are a failure with their...
a-z-animals.com
11 Native Plants in Delaware
Native plants are an essential and integral part of our natural state forests in Delaware. They play a critical role in purifying the air, maintaining water quality, improving wildlife habitats, and serving as a “filter” for harmful and toxic chemicals in some of our soils. Additionally, native plants...
delawarepublic.org
State officials celebrate renaming of Claymont Regional Transportation for Harris McDowell
Gov. John Carney, Lt. Gov. Bethany Hall-Long, and Sen. Tom Carper were among those celebrating the renaming of the Claymont Regional Transportation Center after former State Sen. Harris McDowell. Gov. Carney already signed the bill in October making the name change official, but did it again just down the road...
delawarepublic.org
Food Bank of Delaware seeks holiday help
Just in time for the holidays, the Food Bank of Delaware is holding a major food drive. And Milford Operations Director John Snarsky says there are many ways to donate. “The best things to give are any canned goods, any boxed goods, cereals are always important to get,’ he said. ““Anyone can donate, we accept donations up until 4:00 every day. Some days we’ll stay longer if we know someone is coming, we’ll stay for them.”
WBOC
Delaware Health Officials Announce Changes to COVID-19 Data Reporting, Booster Guidance
DOVER, Del. - The Delaware Division of Public Health is providing several key updates related to COVID-19 data and vaccines. According to the most recent data on the state's My Healthy Community data dashboard, the statewide 7-day average of new positive COVID-19 cases has increased slightly following Thanksgiving and other gatherings over the past month. Hospitalizations have also increased.
delawarepublic.org
Latest revenue projection adds to state's 2024 budget bottom line
Delaware’s latest financial forecast shows a bump in revenue available in fiscal year 2024. Delaware Economic and Financial Advisory Council’s December estimate adds about $300 million to the state’s bottom line from its forecast in October. The projections include a continued increase in net corporate income tax...
delawarepublic.org
DNREC holds final town hall on proposed vehicle emissions rules
Delaware’s Division of Natural Resources and Environmental Control held its final public workshop to review the state’s plans to adopt California’s zero emissions vehicle regulations. Gov. John Carney announced plans in March to join more than a dozen other states in adopting California’s regulations for car manufacturers,...
Public advocate slams Delmarva Power’s rate hike request
Delaware’s public advocate is speaking out against Delmarva Power’s plan to increase its electric distribution rates by $72.3 million. “As customers are struggling to pay bills, Delmarva Power is seeking one of the largest electric distribution rate increases we have ever seen,” said Public Advocate Andrew Slater. “Simply put, reliability is extremely important but so, too, is affordability. The role of ... Read More
delawarebusinessnow.com
Personnel file: Dec. 16, 2022
Two state organizations supporting Delaware’s life science research and economic growth announced the appointment of Katie Lakofsky, to a new position spearheading workforce development and university-industry relations. The role was conceived and will be jointly funded by the Delaware Biotechnology Institute (DBI) at the University of Delaware and the...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Governor signs law preventing certain words from appearing on ballots
ALBANY – Governor Hochul has signed a law restricting the words “Independence” or “Independent” from ballots in the state to reduce voter confusion. For a lengthy amount of time, the Independence Party in New York had more than 400,000 members registered. Many elected officials felt that voters enrolled in the Independence Party thinking they were not enrolling in a party but rather avoiding party affiliation by declaring independence.
Delaware families being sent payment of up to $600
holding money in handsPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Grey (Unsplash)onUnsplash. If you are a resident of Delaware, here's some good news for you. Qualifying individuals will be receiving a tax rebate from the state. Here is everything that you need to know.
orangeandbluepress.com
Extra Food Benefits by Pandemic EBT’ Child Care Program To Over 39,865 Young Children In Connecticut on December 4
Extra Food Benefits by Pandemic EBT’ Child Care Program To Over 39,865 Young Children In Connecticut on December 4. The Connecticut Department of Social Services (DSS) announced in a recent meeting with the Connecticut Department of Education and Early Childhood Education that, these days they introduced $15.5 million in unique meal help benefits scheduled to be disbursed on Sunday, December 4, 2022.
Gov. Hogan welcomed governor-elect Wes Moore to governor's house
Governor-elect Wes Moore came to see his new digs today. Governor Larry Hogan and First Lady, Yumi Hogan, greeted Moore and his family on the steps of the governor's house.
delawarepublic.org
Community feedback helps shape the future of Cooch’s Bridge
Cooch’s Bridge, the site of Delaware’s only Revolutionary War battleground, is getting some much-needed improvements. To do that, the Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs is seeking community feedback. Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon recently sat down with Kaitlyn Dykes – Site Manager of the Cooch’s Bridge...
WMDT.com
Medical license suspend for owner of urgent care chain Your Doc’s In
SALISBURY, Md- The medical license of Walter Gieselle, owner of urgent care chain Your Doc’s In has been suspended and placed on probation following Gieselle pleading guilty to ethics violations. According to the Maryland Board of Physicians, Walter Gianelle pleaded guilty to “immoral and unprofessional conduct in the practice...
fox29.com
Fighter jets guide aircraft out of restricted airspace during President Biden's departure from Delaware
WILMINGTON, Del. - An aircraft violated restricted air space during President Joe Biden's departure from Delaware, according to NORAD. Officials with the agency say a NORAD F-15 fighter aircraft responded to a general aircraft that entered temporarily restricted air space without proper clearance over Wilmington, Delaware, on Monday morning around 9:20 a.m.
wdiy.org
Delaware To Study Climate Change’s Impact on Inland Bays
As the lowest lying state in the nation, Delaware faces some of the most harmful flooding caused by climate change. Public safety, properties and the beach economy are at risk. WHYY’s Zoe Read reports the state will be studying how to prepare the inland bays. Read the full story...
COVID-19 cases spiking in Delaware, flu cases also rising
WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) -- Lots of people are sick in Delaware. The state is experiencing an alarming spike in COVID-19 cases and the flu is also on the rise. They said residents need to take more precautions and they're urging people at high-risk to wear masks in crowded indoor locations. Delaware is swamped with sick people COVID-19 spiking and there's an early surge of influenza. "Yeah, I think as a division we do have concerns anytime we see community levels rising," Emily Hanlin, with the Delaware Health Department, said. Hanlin is the lead epidemiologist with Delaware's health department. She says COVID-19 is especially high...
Stimulus update: Direct one-time $1,000 bonus checks to be sent out in four days to Maryland teachers
Employees at a Maryland school district will receive an early Christmas present this week, providing some extra cash during the holiday season.
