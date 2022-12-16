ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

a-z-animals.com

11 Native Plants in Delaware

Native plants are an essential and integral part of our natural state forests in Delaware. They play a critical role in purifying the air, maintaining water quality, improving wildlife habitats, and serving as a “filter” for harmful and toxic chemicals in some of our soils. Additionally, native plants...
DELAWARE STATE
Cape Gazette

Opposition grows against Delaware plan for zero-emission vehicles

Opponents to the state plan that would end the sale of new gasoline-powered cars in Delaware by 2035 outnumbered those in favor about 4-to-1 during a Dec. 13 public workshop on the proposal. “I’m against following anything that California is doing because I feel they are a failure with their...
DELAWARE STATE
WDEL 1150AM

VIDEO | New Claymont train station now has a namesake

The Claymont Regional Transportation Center will be named for Harris B. McDowell III, the longest serving member of the Delaware General Assembly. Governor John Carney signed a ceremonial bill at Darley House in Claymont on Monday, December 19, 2022, renaming the future transit hub. "I'm overwhelmed by that," said the...
CLAYMONT, DE
WDEL 1150AM

Wet, not White, Christmas week for Delaware looms

The hope of Delaware's first White Christmas in a decade might be fading, but that doesn't mean it won't be cold, and potentially icy in the First State on December 25. Matt Powell of the Delaware Weather Network told WDEL that the First State will be dealing with a storm on starting in the late afternoon Thursday going through Friday evening, but instead of cutting off the coast and providing a blanket of snow, the storm could cut as far west as Detroit and bring 1-2 inches of rain.
DELAWARE STATE
Cape Gazette

Southern Delaware Tourism 2023 photo contest opens Jan. 1

To celebrate Southern Delaware and keep it top of mind throughout the winter with visitors planning 2023 travel, Southern Delaware Tourism is launching its seventh annual photo contest. Both locals and visitors are invited and encouraged to enter. Entries will be accepted from midnight, Sunday, Jan. 1, through 5 p.m.,...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Cape Gazette

Black sea bass regulations will harm recreational fishermen

I promise this is the last time I will write about black sea bass, at least this year. On Dec. 13, I attended the joint meeting of the Mid-Atlantic Fishery Management Council and the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission in Annapolis, Md. The purpose of this meeting was to set recreational fishing regulations for the 2023 season. The three species under the gun were summer flounder, scup and black sea bass.
DELAWARE STATE
delawarepublic.org

Delmarva Power requesting rate hike from the Delaware Public Service Commission

Delmarva Power wants approval from the Delaware Public Service Commission to update its electric delivery rates. Delmarva Power says the request reflects the costs of on-going efforts to strengthen the local energy grid against more frequent severe weather, along with satisfying customers’ reliability expectations. But Delaware’s Public Advocate Drew...
DELAWARE STATE
delawarebusinessnow.com

My take: Does PJM have an answer for gridlock facing solar energy projects?

One story flying under the radar centers on the electric grid and how to deal with renewable energy projects. Recently regional grid manager PJM has received conditional approval from the feds as it sorts through a backlog of applications for new projects. The OK came from FERC, short for the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.
DELAWARE STATE
Delaware LIVE News

Public advocate slams Delmarva Power’s rate hike request

Delaware’s public advocate is speaking out against Delmarva Power’s plan to increase its electric distribution rates by $72.3 million. “As customers are struggling to pay bills, Delmarva Power is seeking one of the largest electric distribution rate increases we have ever seen,” said Public Advocate Andrew Slater. “Simply put, reliability is extremely important but so, too, is affordability. The role of ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
delawarepublic.org

Latest revenue projection adds to state's 2024 budget bottom line

Delaware’s latest financial forecast shows a bump in revenue available in fiscal year 2024. Delaware Economic and Financial Advisory Council’s December estimate adds about $300 million to the state’s bottom line from its forecast in October. The projections include a continued increase in net corporate income tax...
a-z-animals.com

The Best Swimming Holes In Delaware

You could find yourself searching for spots to cool off in Delaware when the temperatures reach the 90s. Fortunately, there are a few respectable options for trying to cool off in The First State. Delaware has a variety of swimming areas, including beaches, ponds, lakes, and water parks in addition...
DELAWARE STATE
Cape Gazette

DART bus service posts holiday schedule

Delaware Transit Corporation announced its DART bus service for the upcoming holidays. For Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, and New Year’s Eve, Dec. 31, DART will operate regular Saturday services statewide. Christmas Day, Dec. 25, and New Year’s Day, Jan. 1, DART statewide services, both fixed route and paratransit, will not operate.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
delawarebusinessnow.com

Personnel file: Dec. 16, 2022

Two state organizations supporting Delaware’s life science research and economic growth announced the appointment of Katie Lakofsky, to a new position spearheading workforce development and university-industry relations. The role was conceived and will be jointly funded by the Delaware Biotechnology Institute (DBI) at the University of Delaware and the...
DELAWARE STATE
fox29.com

Fighter jets guide aircraft out of restricted airspace during President Biden's departure from Delaware

WILMINGTON, Del. - An aircraft violated restricted air space during President Joe Biden's departure from Delaware, according to NORAD. Officials with the agency say a NORAD F-15 fighter aircraft responded to a general aircraft that entered temporarily restricted air space without proper clearance over Wilmington, Delaware, on Monday morning around 9:20 a.m.
WILMINGTON, DE
delawarepublic.org

Community feedback helps shape the future of Cooch’s Bridge

Cooch’s Bridge, the site of Delaware’s only Revolutionary War battleground, is getting some much-needed improvements. To do that, the Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs is seeking community feedback. Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon recently sat down with Kaitlyn Dykes – Site Manager of the Cooch’s Bridge...
DELAWARE STATE
Town Square LIVE News

It’s a scam: You’re not getting calls with real deals

A few days ago, a Delawarean received “what seemed like very legit promotional call from (supposedly) XFINITY offering me $35 off my monthly internet/cable/phone bill for the next 2 years,” Patricia Seramone wrote on nextdoor. “They had my account number, and other pertinent information.” What they didn’t have is her faith. Seramone correctly realized, before she forked over payment information, ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
delawarepublic.org

Addressing the nursing workforce shortage crisis

Around the country, nurses continue to be in high demand as hospitals, schools, and various long-term care facilities struggle to fill their ranks. The First State is no exception. Delaware’s Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester recently sent a letter to the Biden Administration asking it to address the nursing workforce shortage....
DELAWARE STATE
WMDT.com

Medical license suspend for owner of urgent care chain Your Doc’s In

SALISBURY, Md- The medical license of Walter Gieselle, owner of urgent care chain Your Doc’s In has been suspended and placed on probation following Gieselle pleading guilty to ethics violations. According to the Maryland Board of Physicians, Walter Gianelle pleaded guilty to “immoral and unprofessional conduct in the practice...
SALISBURY, MD

