Kate Middleton’s Mom Carole Middleton Dons Chic Winter Coat & Suede Booties at ‘Together at Christmas’ Carol Service

Carole Middleton buttoned up to join her daughters Pippa Middleton and Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, at the “Together at Christmas” carol service last night. The event, held at Westminster Abbey in London, is a holiday special attended by royal family members including her son-in-law Prince William, Camilla, Queen Consort and King Charles III.

Carole arrived at the event alongside her husband Michael Middleton and Pippa. Carole was dressed in a deep blue coat from Hobbs with buttons running down the front. It’s likely that the colorful outerwear was layered overtop a formal dress .

Carole carried a matching leather rectangular clutch and popped on dark leather gloves, creating a sleek monochromatic appearance.

The 67-year-old completed her outfit with a pair of dark blue suede booties. A go-to shoe style for many, ankle boots like Carole’s booties are extremely versatile shoes that can feature a variety of heel styles. Boots that stop at the ankle can be practical, dressy, casual, minimal, showy and more.