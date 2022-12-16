ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Footwear News

Kate Middleton’s Mom Carole Middleton Dons Chic Winter Coat & Suede Booties at ‘Together at Christmas’ Carol Service

By Amina Ayoud
Footwear News
Footwear News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4buIT0_0jkwM1HM00

Carole Middleton buttoned up to join her daughters Pippa Middleton and Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, at the “Together at Christmas” carol service last night. The event, held at Westminster Abbey in London, is a holiday special attended by royal family members including her son-in-law Prince William, Camilla, Queen Consort and King Charles III.

Carole arrived at the event alongside her husband Michael Middleton and Pippa. Carole was dressed in a deep blue coat from Hobbs with buttons running down the front. It’s likely that the colorful outerwear was layered overtop a formal dress .

Carole carried a matching leather rectangular clutch and popped on dark leather gloves, creating a sleek monochromatic appearance.

The 67-year-old completed her outfit with a pair of dark blue suede booties. A go-to shoe style for many, ankle boots like Carole’s booties are extremely versatile shoes that can feature a variety of heel styles. Boots that stop at the ankle can be practical, dressy, casual, minimal, showy and more.

Kate Middleton’s “Together at Christmas” concert is a holiday carol service held at Westminster Abbey, attended by royal family members including Prince William, Camilla, Queen Consort and King Charles III. The second annual occasion will find the Princess of Wales paying tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II, broadcast in the United Kingdom on ITV1 on Christmas Eve. The broadcast will include an introduction from Middleton, as well as performances by musicians including Melanie C., Alfie Boe and Samantha Barks.
PHOTOS: Kate Middleton’s ‘Together at Christmas’ at Westminster Abbey: Royal Members & Celebrity Arrivals More from Footwear News Best of Footwear News

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Princess Beatrice Dresses Up in Plaid Trench Coat & Black Suede Boots for ‘Together at Christmas’ With Husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

Princess Beatrice brought plaid style to the “Together at Christmas” carol service at Westminster Abbey tonight in London. The royal member arrived at the event alongside her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. Wrapped in elegance, Beatrice bundled up in a chic trench coat and black suede boots. Beatrice’s winter-ready outfit consisted of a grey and white coat fastened with shiny gold asymmetrical buttons all down the front. The royal carried a faux-crocodile embossed clutch and wore her hair down in curls. As for footwear, Beatrice opted for black suede pointed-toe boots of what appeared to be the knee-high variety. The cold weather footwear was...
Footwear News

Tiger Woods’ Daughter Sam Alexis Woods Pops in Pink at PNC Championship 2022 With Mini Skirt & Converse Sneakers to Cheer for Brother Charlie

Sam Woods kept her look casual while in Orlando, Fla., over the weekend. The 15-year-old attended the 2022 PNC Championship to support dad Tiger Woods and younger brother Charlie Woods, who both played in the golf tournament. On Saturday, Sam was spotted on the sidelines along the 15th hole, wearing a white miniskirt and pink t-shirt paired with white Converse sneakers. The tournament, which took place from Thursday to Sunday, sees 20 major champion golfers team up with a member of their family. Players included the Woods family along with Vijay Singh and his son, Qass, and Justin and Mike Thomas. Jordan...
ORLANDO, FL
Footwear News

Kamala Harris Adds Edgy Twist to Vera Wang Dress With Leather Gloves, Crystal Belt & Pointy Heels at Kennedy Center Honors 2022

Vice President Kamala Harris was sharply dressed for this year’s Kennedy Center Honors. While arriving at the John F. Kennedy Center during the occasion with husband Douglas Emhoff, Harris donned a custom black Vera Wang gown. As seen on Wang’s Instagram, her number included a draped peplum silhouette with short sleeves, crafted from silk crepe. The piece was complete with a crystal-embellished belt and elbow-length black leather gloves, adding an edgy touch to her outfit. Harris accessorized with sparkling orbiting drop earrings. View this post on Instagram A post shared by VERA WANG (@verawanggang) “What an enormous honor to dress Madam Vice...
WASHINGTON, DC
OK! Magazine

King Charles Won't Strip Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Of Sussex Titles Because It Would Be 'Too Petty & Punitive,' Spills Royal Expert

No matter how tense things get between Prince Harry and his estranged royal family, King Charles III is unlikely to strip him and his wife, Meghan Markle, of their royal titles, claimed one insider. Harry and Meghan were gifted the Sussex titles by the late Queen Elizabeth II on their wedding day, May 19, 2018.And while many called for the couple to lose their titles after they stepped back from their senior royal duties in March 2020, a whole new wave of critics are declaring that they should be stripped following the release of the first three episodes of their...
SheKnows

Prince William & Kate Middleton Have Reportedly Developed a Sly Way of Keeping Up With the Netflix Docuseries — Without Actually Watching

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. It’s not surprising to hear that Prince William and Kate Middleton are avoiding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix docuseries. However, it would also be foolish to think they aren’t at least keeping tabs on what is said about the royal family in Harry & Meghan. The couple has reportedly figured out a clever way to stay on top of the news. The Prince and Princess of Wales are reportedly having their palace aides watch the show instead, according to People....
thezoereport.com

Kate Middleton’s Dress Just Stunned Everyone At The Earthshot Prize Event

This week, Kate Middleton and Prince William went on a three-day trip to Boston to attend The Earthshot Prize Awards, which was held on Dec. 2 at the MGM Music Hall. The annual event celebrated individuals whose work helps to repair the planet. Prior to the ceremony on Friday, the couple partook in a host of activities, and for these very public outings around Boston, Middleton wore outfits that showcased her polished and refined style. (She knew her fans would be watching!)
BOSTON, MA
Distractify

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Christmas Cards Get Cuter Every Year

It's a tradition for most families during the holidays to send out a Christmas card, and the same is true for the British royal family. Each year, royalists anticipate the release of Prince William and Kate Middleton's holiday card featuring their adorable children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.
Ok Magazine

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle 'Overplayed Their Hand' By Attempting To 'Disrupt' Prince William & Kate Middleton's American Visit With Netflix Trailer: Source

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's highly-anticipated trailer for their upcoming Netflix documentary was released on Thursday, December 1, in what some sources are calling a "coordinated campaign" to attempt to take away attention from Prince William and Kate Middleton's ongoing visit to America. Article continues below advertisement. "Surprise, surprise, how...
New York Post

Archie makes surprise cameo in photo with Meghan Markle

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle’s supporters were whipped into a frenzy Wednesday after a rare picture emerged of her son, Archie, showing him sitting in her lap as her mother, Doria Ragland, stands near Markle. The image appears to be a screenshot from a video call the family had with Jotaka Eaddy, the founder and CEO of Full Circle Strategies, a social-impact consulting firm, and political strategist Donna Brazile. The picture offers a glimpse of the youngest royal, whose full name is Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor and who’s appeared in public sparingly since his birth in May 2019, according to the Sun. The...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Footwear News

Queen Consort Camilla Sparkles in Queen Elizabeth’s Tiara & Blue Lace Dress for King Charles’ First State Banquet at Buckingham Palace

Queen Consort Camilla brought back the late Queen Elizabeth II’s treasured jewelry for her first state banquet this week. The occasion marked the first state visit hosted by the royal couple since taking the throne earlier this week. Arriving with King Charles III to host the occasion for President Cyril Ramaphosa of the Republic of South Africa, Camilla wore a long cobalt blue gown. Her ensemble included long sheer sleeves, a matte bodice and long tiered hem, covered in a swirling lace pattern. Her ensemble’s most prominent feature was sparkling sapphire and diamond necklace and drop earrings previously belonging to Queen Elizabeth...
New York Post

Windsor Castle unveils first royal Christmas display after Queen Elizabeth II’s death

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas. The official royal residence at Windsor Castle has unveiled its stunning 2022 Christmas display. This year’s extravagant spread displays mark the first under the new monarch King Charles III following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. His Majesty became King following the late monarch’s death on Sept. 8 aged 96. Windsor Castle, which famously served as the late monarch’s main residence towards the end of her life, opted for a lavish festive display to mark the first Christmas with Charles as King. The castle holds a significant meaning to the British monarchy as the late Queen and...
Footwear News

Footwear News

178K+
Followers
20K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy