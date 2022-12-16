ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Florida health department building in Orange still closed after nearly $2 million in hurricane damage

By Caroline Catherman, Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KPUaH_0jkwLlZC00
The roof of Department of Health Orange's Central Building was badly damaged during Hurricane Ian. The building still hasn't reopened and services such as immunizations, refugee health, screening have been moved to different locations in Orlando, Fla., Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022. Willie J. Allen Jr./Orlando Sentinel/TNS

The Florida Department of Health in Orange County’s main office is about to reach month three of closure, with at least another month to go as repairs continue.

The four-story Central Health Center building in downtown Orlando sustained nearly $2 million in damage during Hurricane Ian in late September, after heavy rain wrecked the roof and flooded the building’s interior, said Reed Knowlton, financial advisor to Orange County.

Director and health officer of DOH-Orange Dr. Robert Karch said about 60% of the building at 832 W. Central Blvd. was impacted.

Services have been relocated in accordance with the agency’s disaster plan, and the new locations can accommodate all the patients who were previously visiting this central location, Karch added.

“All of our services are up and running, with tremendous flexibility on the part of the DOH staff and tremendous cooperation with the Orange County government to make all this happen,” Karch said.

The interior of the building should be fixed by January’s end, but it may take until March to replace furniture and complete repairs that were already underway before the hurricane, said Sara Flynn-Kramer, manager of capital projects for Orange County.

The building may open in phases before then, she added.

This central building was DOH-Orange’s main location for mpox, formerly known as monkeypox vaccines and immunizations, among other services including pulmonology, screening/prevention, HIV/AIDs care and refugee health, which reviews overseas medical records and provides assessments and immunizations to people who have fled from persecution.

In the meantime, mpox vaccines have moved to Central Building 2, a single-story location also on DOH-Orange’s Central Health Center campus. Immunizations, refugee health services and pulmonology have moved to Central Building 3, another single-story building on the campus.

Orange County Medical Clinic has offered its exam rooms to help with the flow of DOH-Orange’s refugee clients, Karch said.

Screening and Prevention Services and the Sunshine Care Center, which offers AIDS/HIV care, are now operating at DOH-Orange’s Lila Mitchell Campus, 5151 Raleigh St., about five miles from their old location.

Maternal and family planning services were moved from Lila Mitchell to the South Side health center, 6101 Lake Ellenor Drive, about a seven-mile drive from the old location.

A bus stop is located within a few minutes’ walk of all of these DOH locations.

Karch has had a busy four and a half months since he started his position in late July, replacing Dr. Raul Pino, who resigned in April five weeks after returning from two months of paid leave. Pino was put on leave after he sent an email in January criticizing his staff’s low COVID-19 vaccination rate.

Within Karch’s first week, the Biden Administration declared mpox a national emergency.

Soon after mpox vaccines became more widely available in Central Florida and cases fell, Hurricane Ian struck Orange County with full-force Category 1 and tropical-storm winds on Sept. 28 and 29, bringing 18 inches of rain to some parts of the region.

Then came Hurricane Nicole in November, though it was downgraded to Tropical Storm Nicole by the time it hit Central Florida.

“I’ve got to know Orange County government in a way that I may not have, had there not been two storms and an infectious disease outbreak,” Karch said. “I was really thrilled to see ... everybody working together through both storms and throughout some other issues we’ve faced, so I’m actually grateful to have gotten to know everybody so soon into my tenure.”

Ccatherman@orlandosentinel.com ; @CECatherman Twitter

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Orlando Weekly

California-based chain Lazy Dog to open first Central Florida location next year

Casual dining chain Lazy Dog is expanding its presence in the South, with the imminent 2023 opening of their second Florida location in the greater Orlando area. The primarily West Coast-based based chain specializing in Rocky Mountain cabin aesthetics, jazzed-up takes on traditional American fare along with craft beers and cocktails. “We look forward to bringing our concept of delicious food, warm hospitality and small mountain town vibes to Orlando. Lazy Dog has been received with open arms as we’ve joined new neighborhoods and we can’t wait to be part of the Orlando community,” said Chris Simms, founder and CEO of Lazy Dog Restaurants. Lazy Dog is set to open this new Central Florida location at 8019 W. Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway in Kissimmee by mid-2023. Coming soon: Orlando Weekly Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Orlando stories every morning.
ORLANDO, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

See eateries that will open soon

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. Across the Orlando area, there are several eateries that have plans to open soon. They include:. In the Winter Park area, a mattress store is...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Human remains near Osceola high school may belong to missing person

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Deputies announced Monday that human remains found near an Osceola County high school may have belonged to a missing person. The remains were discovered Dec. 14 near 4261 Pleasant Hill Road, across the street from Liberty High School in Kissimmee, deputies said. [TRENDING: It’s gonna...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
Salon

After Hurricane Maria, many Puerto Ricans fled to Florida. Then Ian happened

When Hurricane Ian hit Central Florida last fall, Milly Santiago already knew what it was like to lose everything to a hurricane, to leave your home, to start over. For her, that was the outcome of Hurricane Maria, which struck her native Puerto Rico in September 2017, killing thousands of residents and leaving the main island without power for nearly a year.
FLORIDA STATE
progressivegrocer.com

12 Publix Leaders Receive Highest Company Honors

Twelve Publix Super Markets leaders received Publix’s highest honors, the George W. Jenkins Award and the President’s Award, at the company’s retail operations conference, which took place Thursday, Dec. 8, in Orlando, Fla. The company presented awards to one retail leader from each of its five divisions, and one support leader.
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Suspect arrested in Orange County double shooting

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A suspect has been arrested in connection toa double shooting in Orange County where one woman died. Surveillance video shows the man investigators believe is responsible for the deadly shooting near the Florida Mall last month. Thirty-eight-year-old Jonathan Self was arrested and booked into the...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Missing woman from Sanford 'safe and sound,' police say

SANFORD, Fla. - A missing woman in Sanford, Florida, has been found "safe and sound," the Sanford Police Department said Monday. The 83-year-old woman was reported missing on Monday morning after she disappeared from a Walmart store on Rinehart Road, police said, adding that she also suffered from dementia. She...
SANFORD, FL
osceolasheriff.org

Sheriff Marcos Lopez and OCSO Update on Human Remains Investigation

Osceola County, FL – — On Wednesday, December 14, 2022, deputies from the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office responded to 4261 Pleasant Hill Rd in Kissimmee to investigate human remains found in the area. Clothes were found on the remains, including men’s underwear, leading investigators to suspect the remains are likely of an adult male. Other personal items were found with the remains that appeared to match items belonging to a missing person previously reported to law enforcement from another county. The Sheriff’s Office has contacted the missing person’s family with this information, but a positive identification from the Medical Examiner’s Office has not yet been confirmed.
KISSIMMEE, FL
cw34.com

Man caught on camera kicking dog in Florida

COCOA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man from Pennsylvania is caught on camera kicking a dog in Florida. The Brevard County Sheriff's Office arrested 39-year-old Scott Hoffman after video showed him kicking a dog in the front yard of a home. It happened Thursday in Cocoa Beach. **Warning-disturbing video...
COCOA BEACH, FL
Orlando Sentinel

Orlando Sentinel

Orlando, FL
16K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The Orlando Sentinel is the primary newspaper of Orlando, Florida, and the Central Florida region. It was founded in 1876 and is currently owned by Tribune Publishing Company.

 https://www.orlandosentinel.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy