Read full article on original website
Related
Musk expresses doubts on reliability of Twitter CEO poll
Elon Musk on Tuesday said that he doubted the reliability of a Twitter poll in which a majority of votes said he should step down as a CEO of the company. But polling company HarrisX on Tuesday tweeted out their own poll of Twitter users, in which 61 percent of respondents voted to keep Musk as CEO. "Interesting.
Who Is Nailya Asker-zade? Pro-Putin TV Presenter Spotted With Elon Musk
Musk caused a stir after he was spotted with Russian President Vladimir Putin's propagandist at the World Cup in Qatar.
Donald Trump Jr. Complains That Left Boosts Right-Wing 'Lunatics'
The former president's son said Sunday that "[insane leftists] don't want free speech anymore because they can't compete on the issues. They never could."
'NYT' Response to Prior Crossword Swastika Accusations Resurfaces
"Yes, hi. It's NOT a swastika. Honest to God," read a 2017 tweet from the verified New York Times Games Twitter account.
Why Did tWitch Kill Himself? Suicide Note Revealed After Shocking Death
Reports of a suicide note are providing a glimpse into the mind state of Stephen "tWitch" Boss before he shockingly died by suicide this week. The post Why Did tWitch Kill Himself? Suicide Note Revealed After Shocking Death appeared first on NewsOne.
Meghan Markle ‘Collapsed’ In a Security Guard’s Arms and Started Crying After Her Final Royal Engagement: ‘I Tried So Hard’
Meghan Markle says she ‘collapsed’ in a security guard’s arms and started crying after she completed her final royal tour. Here's what she revealed about her and Harry's last royal tour.
Video of Kari Lake Making Obscene Gesture to the Media Viewed 400k Times
Kari Lake also repeated her false claims that the Arizona governor race had been stolen from her while speaking at a Turning Point event.
Donald Trump Has New Reason to Fear Inside Circle Flipping on Him
Special Counsel Jack Smith has new leverage to use with witnesses who may have important testimony on the DOJ's investigations into Trump.
Lauren Boebert's Dig at Democrats Over Gender Met With Awkward Silence
Boebert and fellow Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene seem to have had a falling out recently.
Bride Banning Her Parents' Lover From Wedding Backed: 'Call the Cops'
"This doesn't sound like it's about a prejudice about polyamory so much as it's about not wanting some random stranger at your wedding," one Reddit user wrote.
Donald Trump Trading Card Buyers Have Already Made a Huge Profit
Donald Trump has already taken to his own social media platform, Truth Social, to thank all those who have bought the NFT trading cards.
Andrew Shue's Tribute to Wife Amy Robach Resurfaces Amid Alleged Affair
The "Melrose Place" alum seemingly deleted all photos of his spouse on social media except for one.
Trump Rages Over Hunter Biden's Laptop After Criminal Referral
Trump claimed President Joe Biden would have lost "millions of votes" over Hunter Biden's laptop.
"The First Time I Visited The US I Thought This Was A Restaurant Scam": Non-Americans Are Sharing The Things That Are Totally Common In The US But Bizarre In Other Countries
"I was in the US the first time ever a couple of weeks ago and it blew my mind. I wish I could have brought some back home with me."
Meghan Markle Curtsying in 'Suits' Goes Viral After Netflix Claims
A video from the drama in which Markle rose to fame shows her pulling off a perfect curtsy, despite her claims she didn't know how to do one.
Drag Story Hour Protesters Vandalize Home of Gay NYC Lawmaker
Anti-LGBTQ language was scrawled in front of the New York City councilman's home after he attended a family-friendly Drag Story Hour event over the weekend.
Dr. Jen Ashton Reveals Break From 'GMA3' Amid T.J. Holmes, Amy Robach Drama
The "Good Morning America" chief medical correspondent had previously spoken about the "respect" she had for her co-anchors.
Queen Camilla's Lunch With Meghan Markle Critic Jeremy Clarkson Explained
Newsweek looks at the truth behind the social media outrage surrounding Camilla's controversial meeting.
Prince William Defense of Prince Harry in Clip Praised: 'So Different Now'
A clip of William defending his "modest" brother against an interviewer during their army days has been shared after the release of Harry's Netflix docuseries.
Former Chippendales Dancer Recounts Deadly Plot — 'I Got This Cold Chill'
Former Chippendales dancer Read Scot was the target of a murder-for-hire plot, organized by the company's founder Steve Banerjee.
Newsweek
New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
122K+
Post
1068M+
Views
ABOUT
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 0