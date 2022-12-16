ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Musk expresses doubts on reliability of Twitter CEO poll

Elon Musk on Tuesday said that he doubted the reliability of a Twitter poll in which a majority of votes said he should step down as a CEO of the company. But polling company HarrisX on Tuesday tweeted out their own poll of Twitter users, in which 61 percent of respondents voted to keep Musk as CEO. "Interesting.
