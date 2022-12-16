ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scream writer debunks popular fan theory

Although Stu Macher was only in the first Scream movie, he quickly acquired popularity as one of the best movie villains of all time. In the original slasher movie, Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell) ended up uncovering high school serial killer Ghostface and found out that he wasn’t just her boyfriend, Billy Loomis, (Skeet Ulrich), but also his best friend Stu.
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Reveals More Disturbing Details About His Death

The late Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' wife suspected something was wrong on the morning the beloved DJ was found dead. According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, December 15, Allison Holker went to a local brand of the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday morning to report her husband missing. She said that Boss left their home unexpectedly and didn't answer any communication afterward. She told police how out of character it was for him to do that, especially since they had just celebrated their anniversary days before and there was no argument between them.
Premiere date for season 3 of 'Power Book II: Ghost' announced

Power Book II: Ghost is coming back to Starz in 2023. The network announced that the Power sequel will officially make its return on Friday, March 17, and released a trailer teasing the twists and turns of the third season. Season 3 will see Tariq St. Patrick, Brayden Weston and...
New Movies Coming in 2023 From Marvel, Netflix, DC and More

From Indiana Jones to Christopher Nolan, from Marvel to Barbie, there are some big hitters hitting theaters and streaming in 2023. As usual there are a ton of sequels and superheroes, but there are some cool filmmakers and even a few original stories in there too. Click through the gallery...
Everything Coming to Netflix in January 2023

It goes the same every year; the holidays are a time for joy and renewal, and the new year is a time to throw it all away, recover emotionally, and ignore real life until February (at least). We’re talking peak winter, existential angst — the kind of things you can’t face down without a warm blanket and a weekend TV marathon. The Netflix library gets lots of new film titles in January 2023, including the first five “Rocky” movies, “Top Gun,” and the triumphant return of “Scott Pilgrim vs. the World.” Though the TV pickings are slimmer, it’s the perfect time...
Hilary Swank, 48, Shows Off Growing Baby Bump As She Decorates Tree

Hilary Swank, 48, is ready for her last Christmas before she becomes a mom! The actress, who is expecting twins with husband Philip Schneider, took to Instagram on Dec. 16 to share a cute photo of herself decorating a Christmas tree while showing off her growing baby bump in a long-sleeved black top that she paired with matching leggings. She also wore tan fuzzy slippers and had her hair down as she flashed a smile to the camera.
Chrisean Rock’s Brother Confronts Blueface About Their Physical Violence: Watch

You can catch all the drama as it plays out on tonight’s episode of “Crazy In Love,” streaming exclusively on Zeus. Even if you’re not a reality TV fanatic, it’s hard to deny the appeal of Chrisean Rock and Blueface’s new show. Their relationship certainly won’t be winning any “couple goals” awards anytime soon. However, they do know how to entertain a crowd with their dramatic antics.
First 'Peter Pan & Wendy' Footage Teases a Magical Return to Neverland

Nobody does nostalgia like Disney; over its hundred year history the brand has been a mainstay for children of all age. The brand loves to tickle fans’ nostalgic bones by turning its hit classical animated features into live-action movies and has been successfully doing it, and while there are a couple of such highly anticipated live-action movies lined up, Disney+ has given us the first look at the upcoming Peter Pan & Wendy in its 2023 slate trailer.
'Goonies' Reunion Going Down This Weekend

The cast of The Goonies are reuniting this weekend and a star-studded event in Beverly Hills, California. Several of the main cast members will attend The Unforgettable Gala on Dec. 17, where several Asian American entertainers will be recognized for their trail-blazing work in Hollywood. That includes Goonies star Ke Huy Quan.
