M3GAN: release date, cast, plot and everything we know about the horror movie
M3GAN is the latest entry into the creepy doll genre, following in the footsteps of Annabelle.
thedigitalfix.com
Scream writer debunks popular fan theory
Although Stu Macher was only in the first Scream movie, he quickly acquired popularity as one of the best movie villains of all time. In the original slasher movie, Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell) ended up uncovering high school serial killer Ghostface and found out that he wasn’t just her boyfriend, Billy Loomis, (Skeet Ulrich), but also his best friend Stu.
iheart.com
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Reveals More Disturbing Details About His Death
The late Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' wife suspected something was wrong on the morning the beloved DJ was found dead. According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, December 15, Allison Holker went to a local brand of the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday morning to report her husband missing. She said that Boss left their home unexpectedly and didn't answer any communication afterward. She told police how out of character it was for him to do that, especially since they had just celebrated their anniversary days before and there was no argument between them.
Premiere date for season 3 of 'Power Book II: Ghost' announced
Power Book II: Ghost is coming back to Starz in 2023. The network announced that the Power sequel will officially make its return on Friday, March 17, and released a trailer teasing the twists and turns of the third season. Season 3 will see Tariq St. Patrick, Brayden Weston and...
Former Chippendales Dancer Recounts Deadly Plot — 'I Got This Cold Chill'
Former Chippendales dancer Read Scot was the target of a murder-for-hire plot, organized by the company's founder Steve Banerjee.
'Welcome to Chippendales': What Happened to Ray Colon and Where Is He Now?
Ray Colon was hired by Chippendales founder Steve Banerjee to carry out several murder-for-hire plots, but only one was successful.
CNET
New Movies Coming in 2023 From Marvel, Netflix, DC and More
From Indiana Jones to Christopher Nolan, from Marvel to Barbie, there are some big hitters hitting theaters and streaming in 2023. As usual there are a ton of sequels and superheroes, but there are some cool filmmakers and even a few original stories in there too. Click through the gallery...
Everything Coming to Netflix in January 2023
It goes the same every year; the holidays are a time for joy and renewal, and the new year is a time to throw it all away, recover emotionally, and ignore real life until February (at least). We’re talking peak winter, existential angst — the kind of things you can’t face down without a warm blanket and a weekend TV marathon. The Netflix library gets lots of new film titles in January 2023, including the first five “Rocky” movies, “Top Gun,” and the triumphant return of “Scott Pilgrim vs. the World.” Though the TV pickings are slimmer, it’s the perfect time...
Andrew Shue's Tribute to Wife Amy Robach Resurfaces Amid Alleged Affair
The "Melrose Place" alum seemingly deleted all photos of his spouse on social media except for one.
Teen Mom fans vow to boycott Chelsea Houska’s upcoming HGTV show after slamming ‘boring’ & ‘fake’ scenes in new trailer
TEEN Mom Chelsea Houska's fans have made it obvious that the star's new HGTV series is repelling them to the point of boycotting the show entirely. The first teaser for Chelsea's new home renovation series Down Home Fab had the reality star's followers tearing it to shreds ahead of its January debut.
What Time is 'Jack Ryan' Season 3 Out on Prime? Release Time in Your Region
John Krasinski is back as the titular CIA analyst in Jack Ryan Season 3, only on Prime.
Rian Johnson on 'Knives Out 2' and Making Benoit Blanc's Sexuality 'Fact'
Director Rian Johnson spoke to Newsweek about making "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" and why he refused to dither over confirming Benoit Blanc's sexuality.
Why Fans Are Defending Jack Quaid Amid 'Nepo Baby' Talk
Star of "The Boys" on Amazon Prime Video, Jack Quaid is the son of Dennis Quaid and Meg Ryan.
Hilary Swank, 48, Shows Off Growing Baby Bump As She Decorates Tree
Hilary Swank, 48, is ready for her last Christmas before she becomes a mom! The actress, who is expecting twins with husband Philip Schneider, took to Instagram on Dec. 16 to share a cute photo of herself decorating a Christmas tree while showing off her growing baby bump in a long-sleeved black top that she paired with matching leggings. She also wore tan fuzzy slippers and had her hair down as she flashed a smile to the camera.
hotnewhiphop.com
Chrisean Rock’s Brother Confronts Blueface About Their Physical Violence: Watch
You can catch all the drama as it plays out on tonight’s episode of “Crazy In Love,” streaming exclusively on Zeus. Even if you’re not a reality TV fanatic, it’s hard to deny the appeal of Chrisean Rock and Blueface’s new show. Their relationship certainly won’t be winning any “couple goals” awards anytime soon. However, they do know how to entertain a crowd with their dramatic antics.
Throwback Pic Sparks Debate About What 45-Year-Olds Looked Like in the 90s
A photo of Steve Martin and Diane Keaton in the 1995 movie "Father of the Bride Part II" has sparked a discussion about the way age was portrayed on film.
Collider
First 'Peter Pan & Wendy' Footage Teases a Magical Return to Neverland
Nobody does nostalgia like Disney; over its hundred year history the brand has been a mainstay for children of all age. The brand loves to tickle fans’ nostalgic bones by turning its hit classical animated features into live-action movies and has been successfully doing it, and while there are a couple of such highly anticipated live-action movies lined up, Disney+ has given us the first look at the upcoming Peter Pan & Wendy in its 2023 slate trailer.
Film Fans Are Just Spotting the Mistake in 'How the Grinch Stole Christmas'
"I JUST SCREAMED I NEVER SAW THIS," commented one TikTok user, while another said "no wonder he looks so different in that scene."
Baby Dubbed 'Leslie Jordan Reincarnated' Leaving Hospital Post-Health Scare
The newborn has spent all of his young life in the NICU after being born two months prematurely and only weighing 3 pounds.
Popculture
'Goonies' Reunion Going Down This Weekend
The cast of The Goonies are reuniting this weekend and a star-studded event in Beverly Hills, California. Several of the main cast members will attend The Unforgettable Gala on Dec. 17, where several Asian American entertainers will be recognized for their trail-blazing work in Hollywood. That includes Goonies star Ke Huy Quan.
