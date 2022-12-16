Read full article on original website
NATO Could Take Out Russia in 3 Days: Congressman
Representative Adam Kinzinger's remarks come just weeks after a NATO official said there is "no doubt" the Ukraine war could escalate.
Russian State TV Host Says West Will Be 'Reduced to Ashes' if War Is Lost
Vladimir Solovyov also described U.S. President Joe Biden "an absolutely deceitful, nasty, scary no-good person."
Lukashenko Calls Himself, Putin Most 'Harmful and Toxic People' on Earth
Monday's meeting between the two leaders comes after weeks of speculation regarding Belarus' future role, if any, in the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
China and Russia 'Sharing a Toolkit' to Dismantle the West—NATO Ambassador
The official's comments come as Beijing and Moscow increase military exercises and foreign policy alignment.
Putin Meeting Was Likely Attempt To Deflect Blame for Ukraine Failures-U.K.
The U.K. Ministry of Defense said the Russian president's "choreographed meeting" with military chiefs was likely intended "to demonstrate collective responsibility" for the Ukraine war.
US officials tried to stop Ukraine from killing high-ranking Russian general who was on a risky visit to the front lines, report says
US officials withheld the information from Ukraine because they believed it would "sharply escalate" the conflict.
A Million Russians Call Surrender Hotline as Death Toll Nears 100K: Intel
The "I Want to Live" project was launched to help Russian soldiers safely surrender to Ukrainian forces.
A Russian soldier reveals recent destruction of ammo- He says it's necessary to stop the Ukrainian Forces from taking it
According to a recording of a soldier from the Donetsk People's Republic, Russia has been intentionally blowing up and burning its ammunition supplies in Kherson. This destruction of munitions is said to precede what is described as a "seminal battle" for the Kherson region. [i]
Trump Would Threaten to Give Classified Files to Iran, North Korea: Cohen
Michael Cohen said Saturday he believes the former president was going to give classified documents that he kept at Mar-a-Lago to America's adversaries.
Russia Has Enough Missiles for 3-4 More Mass Strikes, Official Warns
Ukraine's power grid operator said critical infrastructure damage has already exceeded $1.5 billion in necessary repairs.
Russia Soccer Star Calls Putin 'Scum' in Stunning Outburst
Nadezhda Karpova is the only member of the Russian women's team to have voiced her opposition to the war in Ukraine.
Oppositionist Warns Belarus 'Not For Sale' As Putin, Lukashenko Shake Hands
Belarusians will likely be "nervous" about the Putin-Lukashenko meeting amid worries Minsk could join the Ukraine war, one expert told Newsweek.
Russian Official Admits Putin's War Going Badly: 'We're on the Defensive'
Former Russian General Andrei Gurulyov said it is "undeniable" that Putin's military is playing "catch up" against the Ukrainians.
Russia Rejects Talks After Suggesting NATO Nations Are 'Legitimate' Targets
Russia has no plans to engage in dialogue with NATO regarding security during their special military operation against Ukraine, state media claims.
Video Shows Missile Strike Blow Up Wagner Soldiers in Bakhmut Trench
Soldiers of Russia's Wagner Group, which is leading the battle for Bakhmut, were seen hit by an anti-tank guided missile launched by Ukrainian forces.
Bakhmut Remains 'Hottest Spot' on Front Line, 'Breaking' Russia: Zelensky
Zelensky said Russian troops were being slaughtered because "the Kremlin can't admit mistakes and is terribly afraid of reality."
Putin 'Already Lost' War With Ukraine Strategically: Four-Star General
"[Russia has] lost too much equipment, too many people, and they haven't learned from their mistakes," retired U.S. Army General Barry R. McCaffrey said Friday.
Who Is Nailya Asker-zade? Pro-Putin TV Presenter Spotted With Elon Musk
Musk caused a stir after he was spotted with Russian President Vladimir Putin's propagandist at the World Cup in Qatar.
Queen Camilla's Lunch With Meghan Markle Critic Jeremy Clarkson Explained
Newsweek looks at the truth behind the social media outrage surrounding Camilla's controversial meeting.
Ukraine War: 30 Moments That Shaped the First 300 Days
Russia's invasion began a historic series of events that has set Kyiv further on its path to Euro-Atlantic integration if it can survive the ongoing war.
