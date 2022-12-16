ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
REVIEW: ‘Jack Ryan’ Season 3, Episodes 1-4

The first two seasons of Amazon Studios’ Jack Ryan have been fun, binge-worthy entertainment that have, at times, felt more inspired by the Bourne novels than Tom Clancy‘s expansive Ryanverse. John Krasinski‘s CIA analyst has been called on him to be equal parts spymaster and tough guy as he was thrown into the thick of some fascinatingly complex scenarios. However, despite Clancy having published 17 Ryanverse novels, neither of the previous two seasons’ plots felt predicated on anything Clancy-esque. Familiar characters, sure; high-stakes political intrigue, check. But Seasons 1 and 2 seemed simply to be missing just a pinch of something. Season 3 seems to have found it by adding one key ingredient that helped launch Clancy’s incredibly successful career in the mid-1980s: the Russians.
'General Hospital' Makes Major Casting Move

General Hospital fans are used to seeing the drama of Port Charles play out in front of the cameras, but an unexpected behind-the-scenes twist broke on Monday. Marcus Coloma, who has played Prince Nikolas Cassadine since 2019, is reportedly leaving the series before he can film his final scenes. Coloma is the fifth of six actors to play Nikolas.
Woman 'kicked out of restaurant' because of her 'inappropriate' top

A woman in Finland has claimed she was kicked out of a restaurant because her outfit was deemed 'inappropriate'. Erika Helin - who has competed in numerous national modelling contests, as well as selling content on OnlyFans - said a 'jerk' of a security guard booted her from a restaurant in the capital of Helsinki because of her attire.
‘1923’ Fans Frustrated, Unable To Find Episodes on Amazon Prime Video

The Yellowstone prequel series 1923 is hotly anticipated by fans of the franchise, and they’re steaming about not finding it on Amazon Prime. The new show stars Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford as Cara and Jacob Dutton, the matriarch and patriarch of the family. The series dropped Sunday, December 18 on Paramount+. According to Paramount, the show is about “the early 20th century when pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition, and the Great Depression all plague the mountain west, and the Duttons who call it home.”
