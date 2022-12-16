The first two seasons of Amazon Studios’ Jack Ryan have been fun, binge-worthy entertainment that have, at times, felt more inspired by the Bourne novels than Tom Clancy‘s expansive Ryanverse. John Krasinski‘s CIA analyst has been called on him to be equal parts spymaster and tough guy as he was thrown into the thick of some fascinatingly complex scenarios. However, despite Clancy having published 17 Ryanverse novels, neither of the previous two seasons’ plots felt predicated on anything Clancy-esque. Familiar characters, sure; high-stakes political intrigue, check. But Seasons 1 and 2 seemed simply to be missing just a pinch of something. Season 3 seems to have found it by adding one key ingredient that helped launch Clancy’s incredibly successful career in the mid-1980s: the Russians.

