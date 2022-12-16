ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Petersburg, WV

USDA Forest Service Closing Dolly Sods Roads for Public Safety January 3

By The Hinton News
 4 days ago

PETERSBURG, W.Va., (Hinton News) – Monongahela National Forest officials will implement the annual winter road closures in the Dolly Sods area by closing the gates on Forest Roads 19 and 75 on January 3, 2023, the first business day after the holiday. These roads are closed to motor vehicle use from January to early or mid-April annually to provide for public safety due to variable road conditions in the winter months. Non-motorized use of the roads is allowed.

“The road closures are put in place to ensure the safety of both visitors and employees,” said Cheat-Potomac District Ranger Jon Morgan. “Forest visitors and emergency responders are put at unnecessary risk without the road closures.”

Both roads usually open again by mid-April. “We will monitor road conditions in March and April, and reopen the roads as soon as weather permits,” Morgan said.

Staff from Monongahela National Forest work with local landowners and residents affected by the road closures to ensure they have access to their property. Landowners and residents who need access behind the gates should contact the Cheat-Potomac Ranger District office in Petersburg for assistance at (304) 257-4488.

Information about the status of roads and facilities is also available at https://www.fs.usda.gov/mnf/ .

