Read full article on original website
Related
wpde.com
More than 14,000 winners drawn in SC for Mega Millions, jackpot grows to $465M
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WPDE) — More than 14,000 winners were drawn in South Carolina Friday and the Mega Millions jackpot continues to grow. With only six days until Christmas, someone could win $465 million Tuesday night. Tickets are $2 and can be purchased up until one hour before the drawing...
wpde.com
DHEC encourages residents to get free COVID-19 test kits to help prevent holiday spike
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) encourages South Carolinians to take advantage of the federal government’s continued efforts to provide free, COVID-19 rapid antigen test kits to households across the country. The White House announced it was restarting its partnership...
wpde.com
DHEC encouraging families to not waste food, recycle this holiday season
COLUMBIA, S.C (WACH) — During the holidays the possibility of food going to waste, large amounts of wrapping paper, decorations and other items increase the amount of household waste for many families. That's why the SC Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is encouraging people to be ware...
wpde.com
SCDPS announces Sober or Slammer enforcement ahead of holiday travel
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The South Carolina Department of Public Safety anticipates heavy traffic on roadways ahead of holiday travel and is encouraging motorists to drive safely. The South Carolina Highway Patrol Troopers, State Transport Police Officers, and local law enforcement agencies are cracking down on impaired driving with...
wpde.com
SC officials set to announce nation's first electronics detection K-9
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Meet Chip, the nations first dog trained in searching for hidden electronics and will begin working with the SC Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services, according to a statement from the agency. The dog, which will be officially announced during a press conference on...
wpde.com
Kidnapped child, another missing since May found on NC highway: Troopers
ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — A kidnapped child abducted from South Carolina Monday was found along with another child missing since May. North Carolina State Highway Patrol said they were notified around 1:13 p.m. by the Rock Hill Police Dept. about the child abduction involving a 5-year-old girl. The abductor was believed to be traveling through North Carolina possibly en route to Virginia.
wpde.com
State won't seek death penalty for Alex Murdaugh
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV) — State prosecutors confirmed Tuesday they will not pursue the death penalty for Alex Murdaugh, the jailed and disbarred former attorney accused of murdering his own wife and son in a desperate attempt to conceal millions of dollars he stole, embezzled, laundered and otherwise misappropriated. “After...
Comments / 0