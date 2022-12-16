Read full article on original website
Crash in DeKalb County leaves one man injured
A man is in critical condition after a single-car crash in Dekalb County Sunday. Police believe speed to be a contributing factor to the crash.
wfft.com
Kendallville man seriously injured in county line crash
KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (WFFT) - A Kendallville man is hospitalized with serious head injuries after crashing a truck near the Noble and Dekalb County line. The Dekalb County Sheriff's Department says 23-year-old Marshall Davis was driving on County Road 28 crossing the county line just after 2:30 p.m. Sunday. That's when...
WNDU
Michiana road plows getting ready for winter storm
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Street departments across Michiana are strategizing ahead of the winter storm system that is predicted to hit the region later this week. In Mishawaka, Streets Commissioner Tim Ryan said managers are meeting Tuesday to finetune their plans. The biggest concerns for Princess City plows...
abc57.com
Driver dies in crash on County Road 31
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - A driver died in a crash on County Road 31 Friday morning, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. At 5:29 a.m., a 2004 Jeep SUV was traveling north on C.R. 31, north of C.R. 46, when the driver drove left of center and left the road, according to reports.
abc57.com
Multi-week road closure announced in Elkhart
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- The city of Elkhart office of Public Works & Utilities announced that starting Monday, part of County Road 15 will be closed between County Road 4 and Lake Shore Drive. The closure is expected to last for approximately three weeks and is being put in place...
WNDU
Emergency crews respond to residential fire in Mishawaka
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Crews are investigating a fire in Mishawaka. It happened at a home in the 800 block of Meridian Street, near Milburn Boulevard. It’s unclear at the time how many people were inside the home at the time of the fire, or if there were any injuries. Our crew on scene observed at least four trucks, and about 10-12 firefighters on scene.
22 WSBT
All of Michiana to be under Winter Storm Watch ahead of major winter weather late week
Starting Thursday evening, all of Michiana will be under a Winter Storm Watch until Saturday. The alert was issued by the National Weather Service early Tuesday morning in preparation for a major winter storm that will impact the Midwest later in the week. Right now, the exact track of the...
22 WSBT
Officials: Explosives were inside Elkhart County barn that caught fire
Five fire departments responded to a large structure fire in Elkhart County on Monday night. The building was located on County Road 36, next to County Road 7, north of Wakarusa. Officials said the call came in around 8:30 p.m. They said there were explosives inside the 40-by-50-foot building, and...
22 WSBT
One person injured in Cass County crash
One person was taken to the hospital Saturday afternoon after a crash in Cass County. According to police, a 35-year-old man from South Bend was heading westbound on Redfield Street with a 63-year-old woman in his vehicle around 12:30 p.m. Authorities state the man lost control of his vehicle and...
wtvbam.com
Driver escapes serious injury in roll over crash near Bronson
BATAVIA TOWNSHIP, MI (WTVB) – A Coldwater resident escaped serious injury Friday afternoon in a roll over crash on U.S. 12 near Cavanaugh Road. The Branch County Sheriff’s Department says the crash was reported at about 12:30 p.m. Deputies say a westbound car driven by 19-year-old Graciela Cano went out of control. It then went off of U.S. 12 and rolled over three times before coming to rest on its roof.
max983.net
Marshall County Sheriff’s Department Responds to Rollover Accident
A Rochester woman was injured in a rollover accident that occurred Friday, December 16 on U.S. 6 east of the west junction of State Road 106. The accident occurred just after 5:30 a.m. ET. Bremen Police, Bremen Fire and EMS, and Marshall County Sheriff’s Department officers responded to the scene where an investigation found that 21-year-old Makaila Caudill of Rochester was traveling east on U.S. 6 in a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado when she lost control of the vehicle on an icy roadway.
WWMTCw
Dashcam video shows crash that ended a chase from Kalamazoo to Battle Creek
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek police were assisted by Kalamazoo County sheriff's deputies on Dec. 11, during a high-speed chase that went across two counties. Kalamazoo public safety officers began to chase the 18-year-old suspect in a stolen vehicle around 4:30 p.m., according to the Battle Creek Police Department.
WNDU
Police in Elkhart County stepping up patrols during holidays
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s all part of the Elkhart County Traffic Safety Partnership’s “Safe Family Travel” holiday enforcement campaign. Starting this week, officers will be out in greater numbers showing zero tolerance for anyone driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol. Officers will also be on high alert for seat belt violations and other forms of unsafe driving.
max983.net
Rochester Man Arrested Following Accident in Marshall County
A Rochester man was arrested Sunday, December 18 following an accident investigation by the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department. Police say a two-vehicle accident occurred on Michigan Road near the intersection of 18th Road just before 1:30 a.m. ET. An investigation found that a white 2014 Chevrolet Cruze, driven by 36-year-old David L. Lowe of Akron, was traveling northbound on Michigan Road while a 2015 Ford Edge, driven by 41-year-old Daniel L. Perdieu of Rochester, was traveling southbound on Michigan Road when the pair collided.
News Now Warsaw
North Webster man killed in accident near Goshen
GOSHEN – A North Webster man was killed Friday morning in a one-vehicle accident south of Goshen. According to an Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office crash news release, the accident occurred at 5:29 a.m. Friday on CR 31, 1.84 about two miles south of the Goshen city limits. Evans...
wtvbam.com
Angola Police officer injured in mobile home explosion, suspected drunk driver arrested
ANGOLA, IN (WTVB) – An Angola Police officer was injured on Sunday afternoon when a mobile home exploded after a crash which involved a suspected drunk driver. Angola Police say a vehicle driven by 66-year-old Jose Salud Gonzalez crashed into the residence in the 600 block of North Wayne Street and a connected gas meter at about 4:00 p.m..
WOWO News
OWI crash causes explosion in Angola
ANGOLA, Ind. (WOWO) – A vehicle crashed into a trailer Sunday afternoon causing a gas leak that later exploded. It started around 4:28 pm. when the Angola Police Department and Angola Fire Department responded to the 600 block of N. Wayne Street for a property damage crash. According to...
WNDU
Niles Community Schools adjusting bus routes on Tuesday amid driver shortage
NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - Niles Community Schools will be adjusting its busing routes to maximize pick-up coverage on Tuesday, Dec. 20, due to a shortage of bus drivers. This comes after schools were closed on Monday, Dec.19, due to the same shortage. In a letter sent out to families in...
Rochester man struck and killed on U.S 31
A 51-year-old man was killed yesterday after being hit by a car on U.S 31 according to Indiana State Police and the Fulton County Sherriff’s Department.
95.3 MNC
Woman dead after being shot at Benton Harbor apartment
A woman is dead after being shot and dragged through a Benton Harbor apartment complex. It happened at 2 a.m., on Sunday, Dec. 18. Police say that the 30-year-old woman was shot on the second floor of the apartment, dragged down the stairway, and left in the walkway. When officials...
