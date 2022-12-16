ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elkhart County, IN

wfft.com

Kendallville man seriously injured in county line crash

KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (WFFT) - A Kendallville man is hospitalized with serious head injuries after crashing a truck near the Noble and Dekalb County line. The Dekalb County Sheriff's Department says 23-year-old Marshall Davis was driving on County Road 28 crossing the county line just after 2:30 p.m. Sunday. That's when...
KENDALLVILLE, IN
WNDU

Michiana road plows getting ready for winter storm

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Street departments across Michiana are strategizing ahead of the winter storm system that is predicted to hit the region later this week. In Mishawaka, Streets Commissioner Tim Ryan said managers are meeting Tuesday to finetune their plans. The biggest concerns for Princess City plows...
MISHAWAKA, IN
abc57.com

Driver dies in crash on County Road 31

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - A driver died in a crash on County Road 31 Friday morning, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. At 5:29 a.m., a 2004 Jeep SUV was traveling north on C.R. 31, north of C.R. 46, when the driver drove left of center and left the road, according to reports.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

Multi-week road closure announced in Elkhart

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- The city of Elkhart office of Public Works & Utilities announced that starting Monday, part of County Road 15 will be closed between County Road 4 and Lake Shore Drive. The closure is expected to last for approximately three weeks and is being put in place...
ELKHART, IN
WNDU

Emergency crews respond to residential fire in Mishawaka

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Crews are investigating a fire in Mishawaka. It happened at a home in the 800 block of Meridian Street, near Milburn Boulevard. It’s unclear at the time how many people were inside the home at the time of the fire, or if there were any injuries. Our crew on scene observed at least four trucks, and about 10-12 firefighters on scene.
MISHAWAKA, IN
22 WSBT

One person injured in Cass County crash

One person was taken to the hospital Saturday afternoon after a crash in Cass County. According to police, a 35-year-old man from South Bend was heading westbound on Redfield Street with a 63-year-old woman in his vehicle around 12:30 p.m. Authorities state the man lost control of his vehicle and...
CASS COUNTY, MI
wtvbam.com

Driver escapes serious injury in roll over crash near Bronson

BATAVIA TOWNSHIP, MI (WTVB) – A Coldwater resident escaped serious injury Friday afternoon in a roll over crash on U.S. 12 near Cavanaugh Road. The Branch County Sheriff’s Department says the crash was reported at about 12:30 p.m. Deputies say a westbound car driven by 19-year-old Graciela Cano went out of control. It then went off of U.S. 12 and rolled over three times before coming to rest on its roof.
BRONSON, MI
max983.net

Marshall County Sheriff’s Department Responds to Rollover Accident

A Rochester woman was injured in a rollover accident that occurred Friday, December 16 on U.S. 6 east of the west junction of State Road 106. The accident occurred just after 5:30 a.m. ET. Bremen Police, Bremen Fire and EMS, and Marshall County Sheriff’s Department officers responded to the scene where an investigation found that 21-year-old Makaila Caudill of Rochester was traveling east on U.S. 6 in a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado when she lost control of the vehicle on an icy roadway.
MARSHALL COUNTY, IN
WNDU

Police in Elkhart County stepping up patrols during holidays

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s all part of the Elkhart County Traffic Safety Partnership’s “Safe Family Travel” holiday enforcement campaign. Starting this week, officers will be out in greater numbers showing zero tolerance for anyone driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol. Officers will also be on high alert for seat belt violations and other forms of unsafe driving.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
max983.net

Rochester Man Arrested Following Accident in Marshall County

A Rochester man was arrested Sunday, December 18 following an accident investigation by the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department. Police say a two-vehicle accident occurred on Michigan Road near the intersection of 18th Road just before 1:30 a.m. ET. An investigation found that a white 2014 Chevrolet Cruze, driven by 36-year-old David L. Lowe of Akron, was traveling northbound on Michigan Road while a 2015 Ford Edge, driven by 41-year-old Daniel L. Perdieu of Rochester, was traveling southbound on Michigan Road when the pair collided.
MARSHALL COUNTY, IN
News Now Warsaw

North Webster man killed in accident near Goshen

GOSHEN – A North Webster man was killed Friday morning in a one-vehicle accident south of Goshen. According to an Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office crash news release, the accident occurred at 5:29 a.m. Friday on CR 31, 1.84 about two miles south of the Goshen city limits. Evans...
GOSHEN, IN
WOWO News

OWI crash causes explosion in Angola

ANGOLA, Ind. (WOWO) – A vehicle crashed into a trailer Sunday afternoon causing a gas leak that later exploded. It started around 4:28 pm. when the Angola Police Department and Angola Fire Department responded to the 600 block of N. Wayne Street for a property damage crash. According to...
ANGOLA, IN
95.3 MNC

Woman dead after being shot at Benton Harbor apartment

A woman is dead after being shot and dragged through a Benton Harbor apartment complex. It happened at 2 a.m., on Sunday, Dec. 18. Police say that the 30-year-old woman was shot on the second floor of the apartment, dragged down the stairway, and left in the walkway. When officials...
BENTON HARBOR, MI

