Sacramento Kings at Detroit Pistons odds, picks and predictions

The Sacramento Kings (15-12) battle the Detroit Pistons (8-22) at Little Caesars Arena Friday. Tip from the Motor City is set for 7 p.m. ET. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Kings vs. Pistons odds, and make our expert NBA picks and predictions.

The Kings won 124-123 as 5-point underdogs at the Toronto Raptors Wednesday. Sacramento is 17-10 against the spread (ATS) and is 5-3 ATS over its last 8 games. The Kings play at a fast pace and are 3rd in the NBA in points per game (117.6).

The Pistons won 141-134 in overtime at the Charlotte Hornets Wednesday, winning outright as 4-point road underdogs. Detroit is 15-12-3 ATS and is 3-1-1 ATS over its last 5 contests. The Pistons will continue to be without former No. 1 overall pick, G Cade Cunningham, who recently was ruled out for the remainder of the season.

Kings at Pistons odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 9 a.m. ET.

Moneyline (ML) : Kings -200 (bet $200 to win $100) | Pistons +170 (bet $100 to win $170)

: Kings -200 (bet $200 to win $100) | Pistons +170 (bet $100 to win $170) Against the spread (ATS) : Kings -5.5 (+100) | Pistons +5.5 (-120)

: Kings -5.5 (+100) | Pistons +5.5 (-120) Over/Under (O/U): 236.5 (O: -115 | U: -105)

Kings at Pistons key injuries

Kings

F Kevin Huerter (ankle) questionable

Pistons

G Cade Cunningham (tibia) out

For most recent updates: Official NBA injury report.

Kings at Pistons picks and predictions

Prediction

Kings 121, Pistons 114

PASS.

The Kings (-200) are the superior side, but they are not worth a play to win outright. Similarly, despite being at home, the Pistons (+170) aren’t worth the gamble without Cunningham.

LEAN KINGS -5.5 (+100).

The Pistons are 1-1-1 ATS over their last 3 games, but it hasn’t been an overly impressive stretch of play. They beat the Hornets on the road in their last game but lost to the Los Angeles Lakers at home by 7 points in the previous game Sunday.

They are just 4-9 straight up at home this season with the Kings boasting a 7-8 road record. The Kings also rank 6th in pace, so they’re going to push the Pistons who continue to be without their best playmaker.

The Kings have beaten the Raptors and the Cleveland Cavaliers in their last 5 games which have all been on the road. Only one of those games has ended within 5 points. Expect the Kings to use their pace and playmaking to pull away.

Back KINGS -5.5 (+100).

BET UNDER 236.5 (-105).

The Kings have gone Under the projected total in 5 of their last 7 games. While they score 117.6 points per game, they don’t rank high in three-point shooting (16th at 35.5%), so most of their opportunities come in transition.

The Pistons are 2-3 O/U in their last 5 and have had 103 points or fewer in 2 of those 5 games. They rank 16th in pace and will be without their top playmaker, Cunningham.

Considering how both teams are trending and the pace at which the Pistons should play with F Bojan Bogdanovic as their best scorer, expect the UNDER 236.5 (-105) to be the better side.

