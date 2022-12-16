ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vigo County, IN

WTHI

Inmate transition going smoothly in "new" Vigo County jail

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County inmates have been in the new jail for nearly six weeks, but the Sheriff's Office is still battling a class-action lawsuit concerning the "old" jail. The lawsuit states the inmates were not given proper care. News 10's Kit Hanley caught up with Sheriff...
WTHI

One dead after an accidental weapon discharge in Greene Co.

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Greene County man is dead after police say a teen accidentally fired a weapon, hitting the victim. It happened Saturday afternoon on Strausser Road in Greene County. According to the Greene County Sheriff's Office, a 16-year-old went to clean a handgun when it accidentally...
GREENE COUNTY, IN
wamwamfm.com

Suspect Arrested in the Shooting Death of Knox Co. 2-Year-Old

On Wednesday, 11-09-2022, at approximately 11:17 a.m., officers responded to Good Samaritan Hospital in reference to a two-year-old who had suffered a gunshot wound and was later pronounced deceased. On 12-16-2022, at approximately 11:55 a.m., officers with the Vincennes Police Department and Knox County Sheriff’s Department located Triston Kelley and placed him under arrest. Kelley had an active arrest warrant through Knox County, IN, for Neglect of a Dependent Resulting in Death, a Level 1 Felony, stemming from this incident.
KNOX COUNTY, IN
wamwamfm.com

Daviess County Arrest Report (12/19)

Stephanie Cooper, 29, of Washington, was arrested for Battery on Law Enforcement, Battery w/Bodily Fluids, Resisting Law Enforcement, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Paraphernalia, and Auto Theft. No bond was set. Jorge Lopez Ibarra, 19, of Mason, Texas, was arrested for OVWI. Bond was set at $2,000 and bond was...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Unintentional shooting leads to death in Greene Co.

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — According to a release from the Greene County Sheriff’s Department, an unintentional shooting resulted in a death at around 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 17. A 16-year-old was unloading a semi-automatic handgun for cleaning and “unintentionally discharged one round” hitting 21-year-old Bryar Laws. Laws was hit by the bullet and taken […]
GREENE COUNTY, IN
WTHI

Local couple dies in Knox Co. crash

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Two people are dead after a crash in Knox County. Indiana State Police say the crash involved a car and a semi. It happened just afer 6:30 Monday night on U.S. 41 at Industrial Park Boulevard in Vincennes. Police say Russell Wilson, 60, from Princeton, was...
VINCENNES, IN
WTWO/WAWV

ISP: Vincennes couple killed in fatal US 41 crash

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Indiana State Police have identified a Vincennes couple who died in a crash involving a semi on US 41 in Knox County. According to police, the crash occurred at approximately 6:40 p.m. at the intersection of US 41 and Industrial Park Boulevard in Vincennes. Investigating troopers found that a tractor-trailer […]
VINCENNES, IN
vincennespbs.org

Man dead in apparent accidental shooting

An accidental shooting resulted in the death of a man in Greene County. The Sheriff’s Department says 21 year old Bryar Laws died from injuries at IU Health in Bloomington where he was transported after he was struck by a round from a semi-automatic handgun. Authorities say a 16...
GREENE COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

ISP Troopers investigate double fatality on US 41

KNOX CO – On Monday at approximately 6:40 p.m., Indiana State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on US 41 at Industrial Park Boulevard that claimed the lives of a Vincennes couple. Preliminary investigation revealed Russell L. Wilson, 60, of Princeton, was driving a 2015 Peterbilt tractor-trailer west on...
VINCENNES, IN
WIBC.com

Spencer Officer Arrested for Stealing Drugs

OWEN COUNTY — A police officer has been arrested in connection with the theft of various drugs from the Spencer Police Department. Sergeant James Bradley Deckard, a law enforcement veteran who has been serving for 18 years, was arrested Friday. He had just started working with the Spencer Police Department earlier this year.
SPENCER, IN
wamwamfm.com

Man Reportedly Robbed of $40 at Knife Point in Washington

A robbery was reported around 9 p.m. yesterday near SE 1st St. and E Main St. The caller reported being robbed of $40 at knifepoint. The suspect was allegedly wearing jeans, a brown or black coat, and a white or gray hoodie under the coat. No more information was given...
WASHINGTON, IN
wrul.com

Plainfield Resident Turns Self In On Her Own Warrant

A 25 year old Plainfield woman turned herself in on a warrant. Ashley Dutton turned herself in at the White County Sheriff’s office on Saturday, December 17th at around 8:30am. After being taken into custody Dutton bonded out to 750$ bail.
PLAINFIELD, IN
vincennespbs.org

Double fatal on 41 south of Vincennes

A Vincennes couple died last night when their vehicle hit a semi trailer. At 6:40-pm, Indiana State Police responded to the crash at US 41 at Industrial Park Boulevard. 60-year-old Russell Wilson of Princeton was said to be driving a 2015 Peterbuilt Tractor-Trailer west on Industrial Park Boulevard and stopped at US 41. He then proceeded across the northbound lanes to turn south.
VINCENNES, IN
FOX59

Vincennes man charged in gunshot death of toddler

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A man has been arrested and charged in a case where a two-year-old died of a gunshot wound in Vincennes. According to Vincennes Police, the charges stem from the events of Nov. 9, when officers were called to Good Samaritan Hospital in reference to a two-year-old that had suffered a gunshot […]
VINCENNES, IN
WISH-TV

Spencer Police Department officer arrested after investigation of misconduct, theft

SPENCER, Ind. (WISH) — An officer with the Spencer City Police Department was arrested Friday for official misconduct and theft charges. Indiana State Police conducted an investigation after the Owen County prosecutor contacted ISP and requested an investigation after an officer allegedly removed items from secured storage, according to a news release.
SPENCER, IN
WTHI

Two old, vacant buildings to be demolished in Sullivan County

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Two 100-year-old buildings will soon be demolished in Sullivan County. The first building is 202 West Main street in Farmersburg. The building has been vacant for nearly ten years. and was most recently used as a bank. The other, 103 west Main Street, was deemed...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, IN

