Read full article on original website
Related
WTHI
Inmate transition going smoothly in "new" Vigo County jail
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County inmates have been in the new jail for nearly six weeks, but the Sheriff's Office is still battling a class-action lawsuit concerning the "old" jail. The lawsuit states the inmates were not given proper care. News 10's Kit Hanley caught up with Sheriff...
ISP: Indiana officer arrested for stealing drug stash from DEA Take Back initiative
An officer from the Spencer Police Department allegedly removed items from secured storage.
WTHI
Terre Haute police officer cleared of wrongdoing after fatally shooting suspect
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute police officer has been cleared of all wrongdoing after fatally shooting a suspect earlier this month. On December 1, the Terre Haute Police Department responded to a stabbing call at 1644 First Avenue. Officer Adam Noel was one of the responding officers.
WTHI
One dead after an accidental weapon discharge in Greene Co.
GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Greene County man is dead after police say a teen accidentally fired a weapon, hitting the victim. It happened Saturday afternoon on Strausser Road in Greene County. According to the Greene County Sheriff's Office, a 16-year-old went to clean a handgun when it accidentally...
wamwamfm.com
Suspect Arrested in the Shooting Death of Knox Co. 2-Year-Old
On Wednesday, 11-09-2022, at approximately 11:17 a.m., officers responded to Good Samaritan Hospital in reference to a two-year-old who had suffered a gunshot wound and was later pronounced deceased. On 12-16-2022, at approximately 11:55 a.m., officers with the Vincennes Police Department and Knox County Sheriff’s Department located Triston Kelley and placed him under arrest. Kelley had an active arrest warrant through Knox County, IN, for Neglect of a Dependent Resulting in Death, a Level 1 Felony, stemming from this incident.
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report (12/19)
Stephanie Cooper, 29, of Washington, was arrested for Battery on Law Enforcement, Battery w/Bodily Fluids, Resisting Law Enforcement, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Paraphernalia, and Auto Theft. No bond was set. Jorge Lopez Ibarra, 19, of Mason, Texas, was arrested for OVWI. Bond was set at $2,000 and bond was...
Unintentional shooting leads to death in Greene Co.
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — According to a release from the Greene County Sheriff’s Department, an unintentional shooting resulted in a death at around 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 17. A 16-year-old was unloading a semi-automatic handgun for cleaning and “unintentionally discharged one round” hitting 21-year-old Bryar Laws. Laws was hit by the bullet and taken […]
WTHI
Local couple dies in Knox Co. crash
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Two people are dead after a crash in Knox County. Indiana State Police say the crash involved a car and a semi. It happened just afer 6:30 Monday night on U.S. 41 at Industrial Park Boulevard in Vincennes. Police say Russell Wilson, 60, from Princeton, was...
ISP: Vincennes couple killed in fatal US 41 crash
KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Indiana State Police have identified a Vincennes couple who died in a crash involving a semi on US 41 in Knox County. According to police, the crash occurred at approximately 6:40 p.m. at the intersection of US 41 and Industrial Park Boulevard in Vincennes. Investigating troopers found that a tractor-trailer […]
vincennespbs.org
Man dead in apparent accidental shooting
An accidental shooting resulted in the death of a man in Greene County. The Sheriff’s Department says 21 year old Bryar Laws died from injuries at IU Health in Bloomington where he was transported after he was struck by a round from a semi-automatic handgun. Authorities say a 16...
wbiw.com
ISP Troopers investigate double fatality on US 41
KNOX CO – On Monday at approximately 6:40 p.m., Indiana State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on US 41 at Industrial Park Boulevard that claimed the lives of a Vincennes couple. Preliminary investigation revealed Russell L. Wilson, 60, of Princeton, was driving a 2015 Peterbilt tractor-trailer west on...
WIBC.com
Spencer Officer Arrested for Stealing Drugs
OWEN COUNTY — A police officer has been arrested in connection with the theft of various drugs from the Spencer Police Department. Sergeant James Bradley Deckard, a law enforcement veteran who has been serving for 18 years, was arrested Friday. He had just started working with the Spencer Police Department earlier this year.
wamwamfm.com
Man Reportedly Robbed of $40 at Knife Point in Washington
A robbery was reported around 9 p.m. yesterday near SE 1st St. and E Main St. The caller reported being robbed of $40 at knifepoint. The suspect was allegedly wearing jeans, a brown or black coat, and a white or gray hoodie under the coat. No more information was given...
wrul.com
Plainfield Resident Turns Self In On Her Own Warrant
A 25 year old Plainfield woman turned herself in on a warrant. Ashley Dutton turned herself in at the White County Sheriff’s office on Saturday, December 17th at around 8:30am. After being taken into custody Dutton bonded out to 750$ bail.
vincennespbs.org
Double fatal on 41 south of Vincennes
A Vincennes couple died last night when their vehicle hit a semi trailer. At 6:40-pm, Indiana State Police responded to the crash at US 41 at Industrial Park Boulevard. 60-year-old Russell Wilson of Princeton was said to be driving a 2015 Peterbuilt Tractor-Trailer west on Industrial Park Boulevard and stopped at US 41. He then proceeded across the northbound lanes to turn south.
Vincennes man charged in gunshot death of toddler
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A man has been arrested and charged in a case where a two-year-old died of a gunshot wound in Vincennes. According to Vincennes Police, the charges stem from the events of Nov. 9, when officers were called to Good Samaritan Hospital in reference to a two-year-old that had suffered a gunshot […]
WISH-TV
Spencer Police Department officer arrested after investigation of misconduct, theft
SPENCER, Ind. (WISH) — An officer with the Spencer City Police Department was arrested Friday for official misconduct and theft charges. Indiana State Police conducted an investigation after the Owen County prosecutor contacted ISP and requested an investigation after an officer allegedly removed items from secured storage, according to a news release.
WTHI
Two old, vacant buildings to be demolished in Sullivan County
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Two 100-year-old buildings will soon be demolished in Sullivan County. The first building is 202 West Main street in Farmersburg. The building has been vacant for nearly ten years. and was most recently used as a bank. The other, 103 west Main Street, was deemed...
WTHI
"We've got a great staff" Vermillion County jail nears completion, sheriff-elect Holtkamp talks plans going forward
VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vermillion County jail project is nearing completion. Sheriff-elect Mike Holtkamp has a few projects lined up for Vermillion County. The biggest of those projects is the new jail, which is nearly finished. In just under two weeks, Mike Holtkamp will be the new Vermillion...
Man dies in tree stand accident in Monroe County
Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating after a Hiltonville man died in a tree stand fall incident in Monroe County Saturday.
Comments / 0