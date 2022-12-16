A fire that destroys a home is terrible no matter the time of year, but it is especially devastating when it happens just a week before Christmas. And even more so when it involves a family with small children. Unfortunately this happened Thursday night in Decatur County. The fire occurred around 10 p.m. on Dec. 15 at 828 Walter Mills Road, just off Hwy. 641, in Sugar Tree. According to Decatur County Fire Coordinator David Whitaker, the family was relatively new to the area and were living in a 38 foot 5th wheel camper and were planning on building a house; in fact they had already poured the foundation.

DECATUR COUNTY, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO