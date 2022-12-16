Read full article on original website
Schools partner with Rolling Thunder to help with gift for Veterans
Weakley County Schools teamed up with Martin Chapter Rolling Thunder TN-6 to help make Christmas merrier for Veterans this year. Rolling Thunder contacted the school district about a potential partnership to supply an item for a Christmas care package for residents at the Tennessee State Veterans’ Home in Humboldt. Students, families, and various school groups were honored to work together to gather donations to purchase body wash as a part of each gift box.
Family of 8 loses everything in fire
A fire that destroys a home is terrible no matter the time of year, but it is especially devastating when it happens just a week before Christmas. And even more so when it involves a family with small children. Unfortunately this happened Thursday night in Decatur County. The fire occurred around 10 p.m. on Dec. 15 at 828 Walter Mills Road, just off Hwy. 641, in Sugar Tree. According to Decatur County Fire Coordinator David Whitaker, the family was relatively new to the area and were living in a 38 foot 5th wheel camper and were planning on building a house; in fact they had already poured the foundation.
In West Tennessee, a group of Black farmers take on Tyson Foods
Brenda Scott’s father came to west Tennessee as a sharecropper. By 1971 — as a result of hard work and government loans — he had 129 acres of his own, some of which his descendants occupy today. His adult children and grandchildren belong to an enclave of Black farming families that have lived in Henderson […] The post In West Tennessee, a group of Black farmers take on Tyson Foods appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Neighborhoods battle it out to see which is the brightest
JACKSON, Tenn. — Local subdivisions battle it out in a friendly holiday contest. The subdivisions of Wndychase, Wrights Mills, and The Timbers in Jackson had a holiday lights contest. Jennifer Weems, who was helping with the contest, gives some details. “It’s the Battle of the Burbs. We are having...
Henry County Sheriff’s Office promotes ‘Socially Safe’ program
The Henry County Sheriff’s Office, in collaberation with the Henry County Carl Perkins Center, 24th Judicial District Attorney’s Office, Henry County School System, and Paris Special School District would like to make parents aware this holiday season. “Socially Safe” is a program being launched for the community, kids,...
Henry County, McKenzie, Weakley, Benton Awarded Site Development Grants
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter announced today 10 new Site Development Grants, totaling approximately $3.1 million. In our area, the sites include: $647,015 for the Paris-Henry County Industrial Board for access road construction, sewer and water; $417,525...
Don Jones, 81, Martin
Funeral services for Don Jones, age 81, of Martin, will be Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at 11:00 in Martin. Burial will be in the East Side Cemetery in Martin.
Virginia Burlene Tarr, 82, Martin
Graveside services for Virginia Burlene Tarr, age 82 of Martin, will be Friday, December 23, 2022, at noon at Sunset Cemetery. Bowlin Funeral Home in Dresden is in charge of arrangements.
Paris Landing Holiday Boat Parade Set For Sunday
Buchanan, Tenn.–With weather reports calling for frigid temperatures next week, the planned lighted holiday boat parade at Paris Landing State Park Marina has been changed to this weekend. Paris Landing State Park Ranger Gina Lowry said, “We had to change the parade to this Sunday. It’s going to be...
Union City Fire Chief Urges Safety With Home Heat Sources
Union City Fire Chief Karl Ullrich says forecasts for extremely cold weather creates concerns over home heating issues. Chief Ullrich said unsafe practices within the home can sometimes create bad consequences. Due to multiple dangers, the Chief also discouraged residents from using an oven to heat their home. Chief Ullrich...
Buddy L. Sellers, 79, Dresden
Funeral services for Buddy L. Sellers, age 79, of Dresden, will be Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at 11:00 at Bowlin Funeral Home in Dresden. Visitation will be Monday, December 19, 2022, from 4:00 until 7:00 and Tuesday, December 20, 2022, from 10:00 until service time. Bowlin Funeral Home in Dresden...
Fulton water valve repair will require shutdown on Tuesday
The city of Fulton says water will have to be turned off on Tuesday for a major valve repair. Fulton Public Works will interrupt the water flow on Cedar Street Tuesday at 8:00 AM for one hour. The interruption will affect all residents on the east side of the railroad from the Fulton Electric System office to East Drive.
Utility lineman mauled by pack of dogs
CARROLL CO., Miss. — An electric worker was flown to a hospital with severe injuries after he was attacked by a pack of five pit bulls while he was at work. Investigators said Ivan Bubba Rawles III, a lineman for Delta Electric, was finishing a service call when he was attacked, WLBT reported.
TN Lottery announces winning ticket sold in West TN
DYERSBURG, Tenn. – Tennessee Lottery announces a big winner in West TN. According to information from the Tennessee Lottery, one lucky winning ticket was purchased in Dyersburg and won $50,000. The lucky lotto player won the prize by playing Double Play, matching four or five balls, as well as...
Bogus Money Passed at Union City Convenience Store
Union City police were called to investigate the use of counterfeit money. Reports said bank officials identified a bogus $100 bill that was found in a deposit from the Little General Store, located on East Reelfoot Avenue. An employee at the store said a white female passed the $100 bill...
Family robbed at gunpoint in Martin on Monday
MARTIN, Tenn. — A family was robbed at gunpoint in Martin on Monday on Cleveland Street. According to a police report from the Martin Police Department, around 6:20 p.m., one of the victims got home with her young child when three men broke into the home. The report says...
Four charged with trying to use counterfeit money in Murray
MURRAY, KY — Four men from Florida were arrested in Murray, Kentucky, after police say they tried to use counterfeit money at a local business. The Murray Police Department says officers began investigating around 12:20 p.m. Thursday after a local business reported the alleged attempt to pay with fake bills. Police say the caller gave them a description of the people and the vehicle they were traveling in.
Human heart found in Tennessee salt pile
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--A human heart has been discovered in a salt pile at a Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) facility. According to the office of Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis, a TDOT worker discovered the heart in a salt pile at the facility located off Highway 70 East. The Tennessee Bureau...
Mugshots : Madison County : 12/16/22 – 12/19/22
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 12/16/22 and 7 a.m. on 12/19/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
