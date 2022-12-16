ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WNCT

Gift cards more in demand than ever this holiday season

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Gift cards: a joy to give and to receive In this age of environmental awareness, a gift card has become an in-demand option that lets the recipient choose the specific product or experience, ensuring there is little to no waste. Instead of guessing which smart […]
CBS42.com

Bringing a dog along for a holiday stay? Make sure to plan

NEW YORK (AP) — Traveling with dogs can be stressful. Throw in holiday home stays at one of the most chaotic times of the year and double that stress for humans and animals alike — especially when hosts have pets of their own. Large gatherings, unfamiliar smells and...
