Trials for two men charged in 2021 Meadville homicide are moved to March

Dec. 20—The trials for two men charged in connection with a July 2021 Walnut Street homicide formally have been moved to March 2023 by Crawford County Court of Common Pleas. Timothy Bolden, 26, and Jayden I. Speed, 19, both of Meadville were due to go on trial during the January 2023 term of county court.
