‘Odds in our favor’: Meteorologist Brent Watts looks at chance of snow ahead of Christmas

This Diner Has Been Named the Best in VirginiaTravel MavenRoanoke, VA
In 2010, a loving mom vanished while visiting with her 7-year-old daughter. What happened to Joan Renee Cook?Fatim HemrajSalem, VA
The Haunted House on Patton AveCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Feed birds ducks and geese birdseed instead of crackers bread crumbs or junk foodCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Local scientists reveal that Virginia once had volcanoesCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
WSLS
Brrrr! Dual threat of winter weather, Arctic chill in days leading up to Christmas
ROANOKE, Va. – We continue to track a pair of storm systems the second half of this week. Download our app to keep up to date on the multiple moving parts to this weather pattern. Below, we break down the timing, the totals and how this will impact a)...
The weather Ghosts of Christmas Past
Christmas is right around the corner -- and we may break some weather records this year!
Augusta Free Press
AAA: When winter weather arrives, tips to be prepared for the unexpected
As Virginia residents prepare for ice and snow in the forecast, most people remember to stock up on bread and milk and other necessities. But if you are on the road when bad weather strikes, it’s important to be prepared in case you are stranded for an extended period of time.
Frigid Christmas Weekend Expected in Kentucky, Ohio, and West Virginia
UPDATE – MONDAY 9:30 p.m. – so far no major changes. Models still have rain coming in for much of Thursday. Winds pick up overnight with the first burst of snow coming in Friday before dawn. The snow will be moving fast so we should likely see a quick light accumulation of some wet snow […]
WHSV
Preparing for winter weather during holiday travel
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The one-year anniversary of the I-95 shutdown, which lasted more than 24 hours in Fredricksburg, is approaching. More winter weather is expected this week as Virginians begin the two-week stretch of busy holiday travel. Two winter storm systems are expected to impact travel. “When you throw...
wfxrtv.com
'Santa's Coming to Town' food drive event in Christiansburg
If you want to see Santa Claus this year, look no further than on top of a fire truck!. ‘Santa’s Coming to Town’ food drive event in Christiansburg. If you want to see Santa Claus this year, look no further than on top of a fire truck!. Flames...
Augusta Free Press
Snow, freezing rain, rain? AccuWeather has your Christmas forecast
The long-term forecast for later this week has changed hour to hour over the last few days, but as we get closer to the Christmas weekend, it seems that meteorologists now have a better idea of what to expect. Will it be 7-11” of snow as originally predicted or more...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke’s 100-Miler kicks off January 8
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Each January, hundreds of people in the Roanoke Valley commit to tracking their activity levels for 100 days with the goal of reaching a total of 100 miles. In 2023, kickoff of the 100-Miler is Sunday, January 8. The event is a chance to stay active...
NBC12
Virginia relaunches campaign to deter drunk driving this holiday season
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Formally known as “Checkpoint Strikeforce” Virginia has relaunched the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign to prevent drunk driving this holiday season. In the Commonwealth between Thanksgiving 2021 and New Year’s Day 2022, 445 Virginians were injured and 13 Virginians lost...
WDBJ7.com
TAP looks back and ahead
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Total Action for Progress (TAP) has helped more than 4,000 households across the Roanoke Valley this past year. President and CEO Annette Lewis visited Here @ Home to talk about the needs the organization is seeing, and what’s to come in the new year. In...
Holiday Shopping Forecast for West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky
(WOWK) – This is the last weekend before Christmas and the chilly temperatures are serving as quite the reminder that the big day is fast approaching. There will be some chances for scattered showers overnight, but tomorrow afternoon looks to be dry in the region. The colder conditions will continue through the weekend with highs […]
WDBJ7.com
Buchanan Christmas Eve Luminaries event set for Saturday
BUCHANAN, Va. (WDBJ) - Buchanan, “the Town that Glows with LOVE,” invites you to be part of its Christmas Eve Luminaries event Saturday, December 24 as a volunteer or a spectator. Volunteers are needed to help set out luminaries at 3 p.m. and at 5 p.m. to help...
WDBJ7.com
Town of Christiansburg spreads holiday cheer to Commonwealth Senior Living residents
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Members of the Christiansburg Department of Parks and Recreation stopped by Commonwealth Senior Living Dec. 19. Through a partnership with PetSmart, residents received stuffed animals from the town. Director of Parks and Rec Brad Epperley says this is one of his favorite traditions each holiday season.
WSET
Spot the Signs of Struggle This Holiday Season
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — So many people struggle around the holidays, but you can see the signs. Horizon Behavioral Health has what you should look out for in those you love most. Emily sat down with them to talk about what you can do to help.
wmra.org
Renovations affecting lights at Middle River Regional jail
Renovations at Middle River Regional Jail have affected the lighting system for about six weeks now. WMRA's Randi B. Hagi reports. The Middle River Regional Jail, which houses inmates from Staunton, Waynesboro, Harrisonburg, and the counties of Augusta and Rockingham, is currently undergoing renovations to update the lighting controls throughout the facility.
WWL-TV
Extreme cold, dangerous freezing wind chills coming to southeast Louisiana
NEW ORLEANS — An Arctic air mass is forecast to bring hazardous conditions to the Gulf South, including southeast Louisiana and Mississippi starting late Thursday night and continuing through Christmas Day. According to the National Weather Service in New Orleans, the cold front is expected to move through the...
WSLS
Cold but dry before our next big system
ROANOKE, Va. – There’s a nice stretch of days between the freezing rain last Thursday and the next system coming this Thursday. Skies are partly cloudy, and temperatures are a few degrees below average. Temperatures cool a bit Saturday compared to Friday with highs in the mid-40s. We...
Heavy police presence reported at Martinsville Walmart
UPDATE 12/18 6:43 P.M.: WFXR has learned from its media partner BTW21 that Henry County Sheriff Lane Perry says the Walmart was evacuated due to a threat. They say the threat came in at approximately 3:30 p.m. and the Walmart was evacuated. An article from BTW21 says the building is being searched and should be […]
wcyb.com
VDOT and TDOT prepare for snowfall, ice
WCYB — Virginia and Tennessee Department of Transportation are preparing for the possibility of snow and ice. Ultimately, every snowstorm is different for us and we just have to look at that storm individually and make our plans from there," Michelle Earl with VDOT said. Earl says they us...
The Morning After – Ice!
Devils Knob (Appx 3500′) We told you about the freezing rain even on Thursday in this roundup. Skies cleared overnight Thursday, but freezing fog and black ice became a real problem along highways across the area. Amherst County closed schools again on Friday. And, crews were still dealing with ice taking down power lines in some locations.
