‘Odds in our favor’: Meteorologist Brent Watts looks at chance of snow ahead of Christmas

By Chief Meteorologist Brent Watts
WDBJ7.com
 4 days ago
WHSV

Preparing for winter weather during holiday travel

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The one-year anniversary of the I-95 shutdown, which lasted more than 24 hours in Fredricksburg, is approaching. More winter weather is expected this week as Virginians begin the two-week stretch of busy holiday travel. Two winter storm systems are expected to impact travel. “When you throw...
VIRGINIA STATE
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke’s 100-Miler kicks off January 8

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Each January, hundreds of people in the Roanoke Valley commit to tracking their activity levels for 100 days with the goal of reaching a total of 100 miles. In 2023, kickoff of the 100-Miler is Sunday, January 8. The event is a chance to stay active...
ROANOKE, VA
NBC12

Virginia relaunches campaign to deter drunk driving this holiday season

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Formally known as “Checkpoint Strikeforce” Virginia has relaunched the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign to prevent drunk driving this holiday season. In the Commonwealth between Thanksgiving 2021 and New Year’s Day 2022, 445 Virginians were injured and 13 Virginians lost...
VIRGINIA STATE
WDBJ7.com

TAP looks back and ahead

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Total Action for Progress (TAP) has helped more than 4,000 households across the Roanoke Valley this past year. President and CEO Annette Lewis visited Here @ Home to talk about the needs the organization is seeing, and what’s to come in the new year. In...
ROANOKE, VA
WOWK 13 News

Holiday Shopping Forecast for West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky

(WOWK) – This is the last weekend before Christmas and the chilly temperatures are serving as quite the reminder that the big day is fast approaching. There will be some chances for scattered showers overnight, but tomorrow afternoon looks to be dry in the region. The colder conditions will continue through the weekend with highs […]
OHIO STATE
WDBJ7.com

Buchanan Christmas Eve Luminaries event set for Saturday

BUCHANAN, Va. (WDBJ) - Buchanan, “the Town that Glows with LOVE,” invites you to be part of its Christmas Eve Luminaries event Saturday, December 24 as a volunteer or a spectator. Volunteers are needed to help set out luminaries at 3 p.m. and at 5 p.m. to help...
BUCHANAN, VA
WSET

Spot the Signs of Struggle This Holiday Season

LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — So many people struggle around the holidays, but you can see the signs. Horizon Behavioral Health has what you should look out for in those you love most. Emily sat down with them to talk about what you can do to help.
LYNCHBURG, VA
wmra.org

Renovations affecting lights at Middle River Regional jail

Renovations at Middle River Regional Jail have affected the lighting system for about six weeks now. WMRA's Randi B. Hagi reports. The Middle River Regional Jail, which houses inmates from Staunton, Waynesboro, Harrisonburg, and the counties of Augusta and Rockingham, is currently undergoing renovations to update the lighting controls throughout the facility.
STAUNTON, VA
WSLS

Cold but dry before our next big system

ROANOKE, Va. – There’s a nice stretch of days between the freezing rain last Thursday and the next system coming this Thursday. Skies are partly cloudy, and temperatures are a few degrees below average. Temperatures cool a bit Saturday compared to Friday with highs in the mid-40s. We...
ROANOKE, VA
WFXR

Heavy police presence reported at Martinsville Walmart

UPDATE 12/18 6:43 P.M.: WFXR has learned from its media partner BTW21 that Henry County Sheriff Lane Perry says the Walmart was evacuated due to a threat. They say the threat came in at approximately 3:30 p.m. and the Walmart was evacuated. An article from BTW21 says the building is being searched and should be […]
MARTINSVILLE, VA
wcyb.com

VDOT and TDOT prepare for snowfall, ice

WCYB — Virginia and Tennessee Department of Transportation are preparing for the possibility of snow and ice. Ultimately, every snowstorm is different for us and we just have to look at that storm individually and make our plans from there," Michelle Earl with VDOT said. Earl says they us...
TENNESSEE STATE
BlueRidgeLife

The Morning After – Ice!

Devils Knob (Appx 3500′) We told you about the freezing rain even on Thursday in this roundup. Skies cleared overnight Thursday, but freezing fog and black ice became a real problem along highways across the area. Amherst County closed schools again on Friday. And, crews were still dealing with ice taking down power lines in some locations.
NELSON COUNTY, VA

