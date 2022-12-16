Read full article on original website
This Mediterranean dip may be the healthiest thing on your holiday table
When Instagram star Suzy Karadsheh's Mediterranean cookbook published this year, it became a fast New York Times best seller. No wonder, her dreamy dishes are fresh, healthy and tasty. She shows CNN her citrusy dip for gatherings that will have you saving that cream cheese for morning bagels. Find the full recipe here.
Delish
What's The Best Way To Store Lettuce And Other Greens?
There are plenty of components that go into making a good salad. Sure, we always want a balanced dressing, some hearty proteins, and crunchy toppings. But let's be real: the most important element is the lettuce. Crispy romaine is the foundation of a well-constructed Caesar salad. Bibb lettuce needs to...
Delish
Perfect Sweet Potato Fries
I'm asked a lot how I make sweet potato fries, and I'll admit, as a chef I've even gone through the trial and error of avoiding the soggy mess that can come with using sweet potato. But there are four major rules to the perfectly crispy sweet potato fry:. Rule...
Jen Hatmaker’s Peppercorn Beef Tenderloin Recipe Is a Holiday Entertaining Hit
This entrée from the new cookbook Feed These People by Jen Hatmaker is a special meal meant to impress. It’s also one of the simplest recipes in the book, promises Hatmaker, host of the popular For the Love podcast. “But it feels so fancy.”. Hatmaker shared some...
Burrata Pizza Is Taking Over TikTok and You Need to Make It Immediately
From big bowls of chopped green goddess salads and cowboy caviar to jars of spicy pickled garlic and a mouthwatering KitKat cheesecake, the foodies over on TikTok seem to have a never-ending supply of tasty tricks up their sleeves. The most recent viral TikTok recipe? A burrata pizza that will have your mouth watering the instant the dough slides into your screen. Instead of just relying on the usual shredded mozzarella for your homemade pizza, the pizza takes it up a notch by adding fresh burrata for that creamy, cheesy finish. Trust us—you’re going to want to make this one ASAP.
Allrecipes.com
Prime Rib Gravy
The original idea for this video was to show a technique for making rich, beefy gravy using the bones from this famous holiday roast to serve alongside, but then I remembered not everyone has a corporate expense account, which is when it became a sauce that could be served instead of prime rib. Plan A is still to do both, but if you can't, this gravy was so beautiful and satisfying it's almost not fair to call it a Plan B.
This $20 Tool Makes Fluffy Rice Faster Than Your Rice Cooker — and It Takes Up Zero Counter Space
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. My rice cooker and I are at a weird place right now: I think it takes too long to cook, so I rarely use it, and instead of cooking the rice that’s already in my cupboard, I start buying frozen microwavable rice packets that are quick and easy (and don’t mind if I forget to start making the rice until I’m done cooking everything else). After zapping packet after packet, I realized that my microwave might be onto something. As it turns out, it is.
One Bowl Savory Muffins
Savory MuffinsPhoto byAnna_Shepulova (depositphotos) Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Today, I would like to talk to you about a healthy dessert recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen: One Bowl Savory Muffins. As you can read below, this snack recipe, which is very easy to make, can be an indispensable alternative for you. For this recipe, which has very few ingredients, you can use products that can always be found in your home. I would like to happily state that you don't have to go grocery shopping again for this recipe. It will be enough to take a look at your kitchen cabinets. If you have different ideas or suggestions for the recipe whose components and preparation stages I have shared below, and if you think the recipe will be better with these suggestions, please share them with me. These muffins can also be frozen and warmed up in the oven or microwave.
