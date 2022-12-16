Streets Division Drop-off Sites Resume Operations Today, December 16, 2022

The Streets Division drop-off sites at 402 South Point Rd and 4602 Sycamore Ave are open today, Friday, December 16, 2022 for the regular posted winter hours.

The sites were closed on Thursday, December 15 due to the timing and severity of the winter storm that required staff typically attending to the sites to assist with snowplowing duties.

Drop-off Sites Are on Winter Hours until April 2023

Streets Division drop-off sites are currently on winter hours. Winter hours remain in effect until April 2023.

The sites are located at 402 South Point Rd and 4602 Sycamore Ave.

They are open the following hours:

Monday: 7:30am - 2:30pm

Tuesday: 7:30am – 2:30pm

Wednesday: Closed

Thursday: 7:30am – 2:30pm

Friday: 7:30am – 2:30pm

Saturday: Closed

Sunday: Closed

The drop-off site at 121 E. Olin Avenue is closed during the winter months. It will reopen in April 2023.

Additional details about the drop-off sites can be found at www.cityofmadison.com/DropOffSites.

