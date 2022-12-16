Read full article on original website
Health care giant pays Iowa $44M to settle fraud claims with Iowa
Centene Corporation headquarters in Clayton, Missouri. (Photo via Google Maps) The nation’s largest Medicaid managed-care company has agreed to pay Iowa $44.4 million to settle claims that it defrauded the state’s Medicaid system. That makes it the latest state to settle claims that were originally raised in Ohio in 2021.
Washington County bans TikTok on county government devices
(The Center Square) – It looks to be the first government ban on TikTok in Wisconsin, though it likely won’t be the last. Washington County Executive Josh Schoemann on Monday ordered a ban on TikTok on any and all county-owned devices. “What initially seemed to be a fun,...
Winter storm set to hit Minnesota ahead of Christmas Weekend
(Minneapolis, MN) --A winter storm is set to impact holiday travel in Minnesota. Forecasters say snowfall tomorrow will give way to fierce winds Thursday and Friday. The blowing snow is expected to significantly diminish visibility on roads, especially in the southern and western parts of the state. High winds could also disrupt flights even after the snow is cleared from runways.
Officials: Colorado firm's tainted alfalfa cubes killing horses
State and federal officials are warning horse owners not to feed their animals Top of the Rockies brand alfalfa cubes after nearly 100 horses developed neurologic illnesses — 45 of which have died or been euthanized. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued the warning Saturday. The agency said...
Plowable snow possible Wednesday-Thursday in Minnesota
(Undated)--The National Weather Service says that plowable snow (greater than 2 inches) is likely for most of the area Wednesday-Thursday. However, there remains a wide spread in the potential amounts. Gusty winds Thursday-Friday will also lead to blowing/drifting snow, along with possible whiteout conditions across western and southern MN. If...
Government Reports Surge in Firearms Linked to Crimes in Wisconsin
An estimated 1 in 3 American adults own at least one firearm. The most common reasons Americans cite for exercising their Second Amendment rights include personal protection, target shooting, and hunting. But with nearly 400 million civilian-owned firearms in circulation, some have inevitably fallen into the wrong hands, fueling a nationwide surge in gun violence. (Here is a look at the states where people buy the most guns.)
“Ask a Trooper” with Sgt. Jesse Grabow of the Minnesota State Patrol
(Detroit Lakes, MN)--Sgt. Jesse Grabow, with the Minnesota State Patrol, has another question and answer with "Ask a Trooper." Question: Are yellow speed signs in curves or busy locations enforceable? I've seen 60 mph white speed limit signs then a short distance later a yellow 50 mph sign. The yellow signs don't say "limit" on them, so I would think going 60 mph in a yellow 50 mph zone isn't illegal but not a good idea.
