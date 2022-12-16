Read full article on original website
Man charged with 6th retail theft after allegedly stealing from Walmart
Selinsgrove, Pa. — A man in Snyder County was charged for retail theft after he previously had been convicted five times for the same charges. John James Foster, 46, of Selinsgrove, was at the Walmart store in Monroe Township on Dec. 13 when he put several items in a backpack and walked out, according to Trooper Jacob Kozma of state police at Selinsgrove. When police arrived, they found Foster walking...
Three arrested in alleged Luzerne County Walmart thefts
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they arrested three people after separate thefts were allegedly committed at a Walmart in Luzerne County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on December 14 around 5:00 p.m. troopers were called to the Walmart on Airport Road in Hazle Township for retail theft. During an investigation, police say […]
Police locate man wanted on multiple felonies in Jersey Shore
Jersey Shore, Pa. — A man wanted for reportedly trying to run over a man who was holding an infant was picked up in Jersey Shore without incident after a day-long search on Friday by police. The Tiadaghton Valley Regional Police Department issued a warrant for the arrest of Andrew Daniel MacGill for several felonies stemming from a domestic incident on December 15. Police requested help from the public in locating the 23-year-old MacGill after he fled an area near the 800 block of Antes...
1 man dies, 2 injured in Pa. car crash
One man has died after a car crash that occurred in Luzerne County, according to a story from WBRE/WYOU. The Salem Township Police Department and the Mocanaqua Volunteer Fire Department responded at about 1 p.m. on Monday, to a car crash in the 1000 block of Salem Boulevard, also known as Route 11, the news outlet said.
Driver Who Rammed 6 Cars In High-Speed Poconos Chase Found Guilty: Report
A wanted driver who rammed six cars during a high-speed police chase in the Poconos has been found guilty, WFMZ reports. Martin Baboolal, 34, of Henryville, injured two state troopers during the chase between East Stroudsburg and Paradise Township in September 2021 and was taken into custody after striking half a dozen vehicles, the outlet reports citing the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office.
YAHOO!
Coal Township man jailed on an arson charge in early Monday incident
Dec. 19—SHAMOKIN — A Coal Township man faces felony arson charges after police said he attempted to light a cord to a space heater on fire early Monday morning. Joshua Cohoon, 24, of Chestnut Street, appeared before Shamokin District Judge John Gembic on the charges. He was sent to Northumberland County Jail in lieu of $30,000 cash bail.
Three people charged with manslaughter after investigation into newborn's death
Sullivan County, Pa. — Three people were arrested Monday on charges relating to the death of a newborn baby in January of this year. Amy and Drew Hoenigke of Mildred, Pa., and Brigette Meckes of North Lawrence, NY, were charged with manslaughter and related offenses. “These individuals neglected their responsibilities to care for an innocent child,” said Attorney General Josh Shapiro. ...
YAHOO!
State police looking for stolen ATV
Dec. 19—A 2018 green Polaris Ranger 900 was stolen from a garage on Heaven Lane Friday evening, state police at Honesdale said. Police said two suspects also attempted to steal another ATV from the property around 8:30 p.m., but we're unable to start the vehicle and fled the property on the Polaris toward Route 670 in Wayne County.
Man reports shed damage
Bloomsburg, Pa. — A 63-year-old man reported a break-in at his shed in a rural part of Columbia County and now police are asking for the public's help in finding the culprit. The Myerstown man contacted State Police in Bloomsburg to report someone had damaged a shed he keeps in the woods north of Long Hollow Road in Beaver Township sometime between Sept. 11 and Nov. 4. The shed's doors, windows, and air vent were damaged. The doors are valued at $350, the windows at $400, and the air vent at $30. Anyone with information is asked to contact the barracks at 570-387-4261.
The Shenandoah Sentinel
Police: Man broke into occupied home from abandoned home
SHENANDOAH – A man is in Schuylkill County Prison after Borough Police said he broke into an occupied home from a neighboring abandoned home. Luis Hernandez, 26, is facing felony burglary and criminal trespass charges for the incident. According to court documents, Borough Police were called to 120 North...
Pennsylvania ex-attorney general acquitted in drunken driving case
PENNSYLVANIA — Pennsylvania’s former top law enforcement officer, who once served jail time for leaking secret investigative files and lying about it, has been acquitted of drunken driving. A Lackawanna County judge on Monday acquitted former Attorney General Kathleen Kane of drunken driving and careless driving after a...
Evicted tenant allegedly breaks into apartment
Berwick, Pa. — A tenant who was evicted from a Berwick apartment broke a window to get back into the home to sleep, police say. Robert W. Guire, 64, had been removed from his apartment at 215 E. Front Street by the Columbia County Sheriff's Department in November after being evicted by the landlord. When the landlord arrived at the apartment on Dec. 1 to clean it, Guire was sleeping inside the apartment, according to charges. He'd reportedly broken a window to get into the home because the locks had been changed, Guire told Berwidck Officer Randy Gaugler. Guire, who police say is homeless, was charged with criminal trespass and criminal mischief. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Monday at 9 a.m. at District Judge Richard Cashman's office. Docket sheet
82 grams of marijuana, multiple firearms located inside Williamsport home
Loyalsock Township, Pa. — Bail was revoked this week for a Williamsport man accused of firearm and domestic violence offenses. Anthony Leroy James will remain incarcerated at the Lycoming County Prison after the ruling by Judge Kenneth Brown. New charges were filed against the 49-year-old James on Dec. 1. Related reading: Man allegedly kicked in front door, strangled woman in Loyalsock ...
Man allegedly threatens woman's life with a gun to her head
Sayre, Pa. — A man leaned into a vehicle and pointed a gun at the head of a woman before threatening to kill her. Nicholas James Bostwick cocked the weapon just prior to making the threat, police said. The woman, who has two kids with Bostwick, recorded the incident on her phone. Bostwick could be heard and seen on the video making several threats to the woman. ...
Kathleen Kane found not guilty on DUI charges
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Former Pennsylvania Attorney General Kathleen Kane has been found not guilty on DUI charges after a crash that occurred in March 2022 in Scranton. Judge Vito Geroulo confirmed to Eyewitness News that Kane was found not guilty of drunk driving charges Monday. Scranton police charged Kane with DUI after a two-car crash […]
Contractor accused of bilking homeowner
Bloomsburg, Pa. — A contractor allegedly stole $13,000 from a man who hired him to replace a roof. Timothy J. Hoffman Jr. of H&F Family Contracting repeatedly failed to show up for work at a home on Wolf Hollow Road in Bloomsburg, even though he'd taken a large deposit for the work, according to South Centre Township Police Officer William LeFevre. Here's what court papers say happened: ...
The Shenandoah Sentinel
Two firefighters injured at scene of Humboldt crash
HUMBOLDT, Luzerne County – Two Hazle Township firefighters were injured when a vehicle struck their vehicle as they arrived at another crash. The original crash, a reported accident with possible entrapment, happened around 7:30am Friday on Route 924 near Oak Ridge Road, the Hazle Township Fire Co. said in a release.
wkok.com
State Police: Scam Nets Thieves $5,700 From Lewisburg Family
LEWISBURG — NorthcentralPA.com is reporting… An elderly couple in Union County lost more than $7,200 after they fell for a Publishers Clearing House phone scam. State police at Milton say someone called the victims around Nov. 12 and led them to believe they had won the Publishers Clearing House sweepstakes.
skooknews.com
Ashland Man Wanted by Schuylkill County Detectives
Schuylkill County District Attorney Michael O’Pake and the Schuylkill County Detectives are asking the public to help locate a wanted man from Ashland. According to Schuylkill County Detectives, Tanner James Manhart, 27, is wanted after he failed to appear at the Schuylkill County Courthouse on November 15, 2022, for a status conference.
Woman takes mislaid prescription bottle, charged with theft
Williamsport, Pa. — Surveillance video captured a woman take a bottle of medication that wasn't prescribed to her at a local grocery store. The medication was acidentally left behind by a shopper who reported the missing bottle to authorities, police said. An investigation led to Stacey Tajanee Martin, 25, of Williamsport, who admitted to Williamsport Police she left the store with the medication. ...
