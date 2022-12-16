Read full article on original website
delawarepublic.org
Jewish Family Services is working to expand accessible mental health care in Delaware
Jewish Family Services of Delaware’s efforts to address mental health in the First State gets a boost. The organization's mental health fellowship program is receiving $3.5 in federal funding earmarked to address the state’s mental health crisis. Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester says there’s a good reason JFS was...
delawarepublic.org
Food Bank of Delaware seeks holiday help
Just in time for the holidays, the Food Bank of Delaware is holding a major food drive. And Milford Operations Director John Snarsky says there are many ways to donate. “The best things to give are any canned goods, any boxed goods, cereals are always important to get,’ he said. ““Anyone can donate, we accept donations up until 4:00 every day. Some days we’ll stay longer if we know someone is coming, we’ll stay for them.”
a-z-animals.com
11 Native Plants in Delaware
Native plants are an essential and integral part of our natural state forests in Delaware. They play a critical role in purifying the air, maintaining water quality, improving wildlife habitats, and serving as a “filter” for harmful and toxic chemicals in some of our soils. Additionally, native plants...
wdiy.org
Delaware To Study Climate Change’s Impact on Inland Bays
As the lowest lying state in the nation, Delaware faces some of the most harmful flooding caused by climate change. Public safety, properties and the beach economy are at risk. WHYY’s Zoe Read reports the state will be studying how to prepare the inland bays. Read the full story...
Cape Gazette
Southern Delaware Tourism 2023 photo contest opens Jan. 1
To celebrate Southern Delaware and keep it top of mind throughout the winter with visitors planning 2023 travel, Southern Delaware Tourism is launching its seventh annual photo contest. Both locals and visitors are invited and encouraged to enter. Entries will be accepted from midnight, Sunday, Jan. 1, through 5 p.m.,...
Pa. high school students must meet new requirements to receive their diploma
Students will not only have to meet their school’s graduation requirements but they’ll also have to pass the state Keystone Exams in biology, algebra and literature, or complete an “alternative pathway.”
Public advocate slams Delmarva Power’s rate hike request
Delaware’s public advocate is speaking out against Delmarva Power’s plan to increase its electric distribution rates by $72.3 million. “As customers are struggling to pay bills, Delmarva Power is seeking one of the largest electric distribution rate increases we have ever seen,” said Public Advocate Andrew Slater. “Simply put, reliability is extremely important but so, too, is affordability. The role of ... Read More
Delmarva Power proposes ‘one of the largest’ rate hikes in its history
Power customers in Delaware could see higher energy bills this summer if the state approves a rate increase proposed this week by Delmarva Power. In a filing with the Delaware Public Service Commission on Thursday, the power company that covers much of northern Delaware wants to increase its electric distribution rate by $72.3 million.
Cape Gazette
Opposition grows against Delaware plan for zero-emission vehicles
Opponents to the state plan that would end the sale of new gasoline-powered cars in Delaware by 2035 outnumbered those in favor about 4-to-1 during a Dec. 13 public workshop on the proposal. “I’m against following anything that California is doing because I feel they are a failure with their...
delawarepublic.org
Delmarva Power requesting rate hike from the Delaware Public Service Commission
Delmarva Power wants approval from the Delaware Public Service Commission to update its electric delivery rates. Delmarva Power says the request reflects the costs of on-going efforts to strengthen the local energy grid against more frequent severe weather, along with satisfying customers’ reliability expectations. But Delaware’s Public Advocate Drew...
delawarebusinessnow.com
Personnel file: Dec. 16, 2022
Two state organizations supporting Delaware’s life science research and economic growth announced the appointment of Katie Lakofsky, to a new position spearheading workforce development and university-industry relations. The role was conceived and will be jointly funded by the Delaware Biotechnology Institute (DBI) at the University of Delaware and the...
Cape Gazette
Black sea bass regulations will harm recreational fishermen
I promise this is the last time I will write about black sea bass, at least this year. On Dec. 13, I attended the joint meeting of the Mid-Atlantic Fishery Management Council and the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission in Annapolis, Md. The purpose of this meeting was to set recreational fishing regulations for the 2023 season. The three species under the gun were summer flounder, scup and black sea bass.
delawarepublic.org
Latest revenue projection adds to state's 2024 budget bottom line
Delaware’s latest financial forecast shows a bump in revenue available in fiscal year 2024. Delaware Economic and Financial Advisory Council’s December estimate adds about $300 million to the state’s bottom line from its forecast in October. The projections include a continued increase in net corporate income tax...
delawarepublic.org
Addressing the nursing workforce shortage crisis
Around the country, nurses continue to be in high demand as hospitals, schools, and various long-term care facilities struggle to fill their ranks. The First State is no exception. Delaware’s Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester recently sent a letter to the Biden Administration asking it to address the nursing workforce shortage....
WDEL 1150AM
Wet, not White, Christmas week for Delaware looms
The hope of Delaware's first White Christmas in a decade might be fading, but that doesn't mean it won't be cold, and potentially icy in the First State on December 25. Matt Powell of the Delaware Weather Network told WDEL that the First State will be dealing with a storm on starting in the late afternoon Thursday going through Friday evening, but instead of cutting off the coast and providing a blanket of snow, the storm could cut as far west as Detroit and bring 1-2 inches of rain.
a-z-animals.com
The Best Swimming Holes In Delaware
You could find yourself searching for spots to cool off in Delaware when the temperatures reach the 90s. Fortunately, there are a few respectable options for trying to cool off in The First State. Delaware has a variety of swimming areas, including beaches, ponds, lakes, and water parks in addition...
delawarebusinessnow.com
My take: Does PJM have an answer for gridlock facing solar energy projects?
One story flying under the radar centers on the electric grid and how to deal with renewable energy projects. Recently regional grid manager PJM has received conditional approval from the feds as it sorts through a backlog of applications for new projects. The OK came from FERC, short for the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.
delawarebusinessnow.com
Delmarva Power files for an 8%-plus rate hike
Delmarva Power has applied for a rate increase with the Delaware Public Service Commission. Cited as the reasons for the rate hike are efforts to strengthen the local energy grid against severe weather, meet customer expectations for reliability and address economic impacts caused by inflation. The request is not related...
Maryland based landscaping company hands out $28 million bonus to employees
In the lead-up to Christmas, I am writing a series of articles on business leaders, celebrities, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people like to read positive stories.
Delaware families being sent payment of up to $600
holding money in handsPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Grey (Unsplash)onUnsplash. If you are a resident of Delaware, here's some good news for you. Qualifying individuals will be receiving a tax rebate from the state. Here is everything that you need to know.
