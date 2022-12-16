Read full article on original website
World's first bikeable building opens in BentonvilleEvan CrosbyBentonville, AR
This Huge Flea Market in Arkansas is a Must-VisitJoe MertensPrairie Grove, AR
Family grows own food to deal with shortages: "Journey to self-sufficiency"Amy ChristieFayetteville, AR
Amber Waterman: couple charged in relation to kidnapping and murder of pregnant woman to steal babyLavinia ThompsonGravette, AR
Tyson spends $19 million on new space next door to Walmart
ARKANSAS, USA — According to Arkansas Business, Tyson Foods Inc. of Springdale paid $19.3 million for a 134 thousand square-foot office complex on South Thompson Street in Springdale. The company bought the facility to help with its OneTyson transformation, the initiative to move its executive teams from Chicago and...
KHBS
Warming centers in Fayetteville, Bentonville
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — People can take shelter from the cold at warming centers in Fayetteville and Bentonville. The Salvation Army's warming centers in Bentonville and Fayetteville will open when temperatures are 34 degrees or below. The 7hills day center in Fayetteville is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m....
onlyinark.com
The Lavacaberry: Arkansas’s Original Berry
Arkansas is known for its farmland and many of its crops. Rice, wheat, corn, cotton and soybeans are grown across the state. However, the state also has its own berry which can be traced to a small community that made a name for itself and its unique berry over 80 years ago – the lavacaberry.
Fort Smith named among top 15 neediest cities in study
Fort Smith, Arkansas was named among the top 15 cities in the U.S. for neediness in a new study conducted by WalletHub recently.
Accident impedes traffic on I-49 in Springdale
Traffic slows to a crawl due to an accident on Interstate 49 on Dec. 18.
KHBS
Arkansans celebrate Hanukkah
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Hanukkah began Sunday at sundown. For eight nights, the Jewish community celebrates by lighting candles on a menorah. The candles symbolize the oil that lasted longer than expected in biblical times. Rabbi Mendel Greisman with Chabad of Northwest Arkansas said everyone can relate to the message...
police1.com
Ark. detective struck, killed during police escort for veteran wreath-laying event
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — An Arkansas police detective was killed last weekend after his motorcycle was struck by a truck while serving as a police escort for a Wreaths Across America event. According to KNWA News, Paul Daniel Newell, 51, was one of several law enforcement officers escorting three large...
WATCH: Procession for Detective Killed in Wreaths Across America escort
BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — People lined the streets of Bentonville early Sunday morning, Dec. 18, as first responders held a procession for a deputy, killed on duty. WATCH HERE AS PROCESSION BEGINS. WATCH HERE as procession continues down 14th Street in Bentonville. Benton County Sheriff’s Office Detective Paul Newell, 51 of Gravette, was killed during […]
Every Soul Matters Ministries works to help the unhoused community ahead of harsh winter weather
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — With temperatures in the 30s this weekend it’s only expected to get colder in the coming days. Those experiencing homelessness often have to brave the elements. "We've lost so many to this cold weather," said Shandon Samuels, who is experiencing homelessness. "And the harsh conditions...
Upcoming weather impacting Fort Smith trash pickup
City of Fort Smith Solid Waste Services will be collecting regularly scheduled Friday pickups to Wednesday for this week.
worldatlas.com
Most Underrated Towns In Arkansas
Arkansas itself is an underrated state, bordering the Mississippi River with Little Rock as its capital. It is most loved for its natural beauty, with an abundance of mountains, lakes, and forests to visit, but the local culture makes it even more attractive. With so much to do and see...
hogville.net
Razorbacks recruiting: Arkansas offers go out to two 2024 5-star prospects; updates on 2023, 2024, and 2025 Hoop Hog targets
LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas Razorbacks’ coaching staff apparently did not want their bus ride down from Fayetteville to Little Rock for a weekend game in central Arkansas to be idle time, so they reached out via phone calls to two known class of 2024 5-star Hog targets to extend scholarship offers on Friday.
Frost Fest beer festival returning to Fayetteville
The premier South winter beer festival "Frost Fest" is returning to Fayetteville after a two-year hiatus, a press release announced.
Billiards & Bowling set to open in Fort Smith
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith is gaining a new entertainment spot set to open before the new year. Billiards & Bowling is set to open in Fort Smith on Tuesday, Dec. 20, at 3 p.m. Other than billiards and bowling, they offer arcade games, darts, corn hole, Jenga...
Live Blog: No Problem for Change for Hogs in North Little Rock
Rest of Arkansas gets chance to see Razorback basketball in person
koamnewsnow.com
Washington Co. Ark. Sheriff at Fayetteville rehang half staff flags, adding mourning ribbon after Benton Co. officer killed.
Washington Co. Ark. Sheriff at Fayetteville rehang half staff flags, adding mourning ribbon after Benton Co. officer killed. Shannon Becker was born and raised in Joplin and began in radio before graduating from Joplin Senior High in 1990. He holds a bachelor’s degree in mass communications from Missouri Southern State University (1994). Before launching Joplin News First in 2017, he worked in television and radio, overlapping a career in the music industry. He worked with major music artists for 20 years, garnering gold and platinum records to his credit. He comes to KOAM 7 News Now-CBS/FOX (Morgan-Murphy Media) with more than 30 years in media and entertainment. He previously worked for KOAM. He has five children and two grandchildren.
New restaurant alert: Lady Slipper is now open in Bentonville
Allow me to introduce you to one of the best restaurant experiences I've had in a while.The scene: Lady Slipper, the latest restaurant from Walton-backed Ropeswing Hospitality Group, feels like a secret as you enter through the back of the historic Massey building at the corner of West Central Avenue and Southwest A Street in downtown Bentonville.The place has outdoor seating (for when it's not so damn cold) and a full bar with regular seating. But if you're led downstairs to the basement, you'll find a separate full bar with another batch of tables and lounge seating — like a...
KHBS
Alma holds Christmas parade after two postponements
ALMA, Ark. — Alma finally held its Christmas parade after postponing it twice because of the weather. "It's just a whole bunch of fun to get to see everything that the people have come up with and the ideas that they have," said Kylynn, a girl watching the parade with her friends.
WSMV
Vintage toys stolen from business
Man arrested after being found passed out with child inside car. A man is behind bars after police said he was driving under the influence of drugs with a child in the back seat. A 1-year-old from Fayetteville who was the subject of an Amber Alert was found safe and...
KHBS
Late-week winter storm possible in Arkansas
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A strong arctic cold front is going to hit Northwest Arkansas on Thursday. This includes plunging temperatures and dangerous wind chills. The wind chill could get to 30 below zero. Precipitation is possible, and 40/29's weather team is going through the models carefully as we move...
