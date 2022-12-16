Read full article on original website
One of Baton Rouge's oldest charter schools closing, will be reborn to train teachers
One of the oldest charter schools in Baton Rouge is surrendering its charter after 25 years in operation, but is on its way to be reborn as a specialized district-run school focusing on training future teachers. J.K. Haynes Charter School, named after a pioneering Black educator, opened its doors in...
Around Livingston for Dec. 21, 2022
We at The Advocate's Livingston-Tangipahoa section wish all of our readers a happy holiday time. Peace and joy to your family from ours. We can't thank you enough for your support throughout the years. We appreciate the notes, cards and messages thanking us for coverage of your lives. That's what we are here for — to share your stories.
Texas group behind $7.5 billion ‘blue’ ammonia plant hires Denmark firm for carbon capture
The Texas group behind a potential $7.5 billion “blue” ammonia plant in Ascension Parish has hired a Danish company to provide licensing and engineering work for the massive energy project. Topsoe, a decarbonization company that specializes in hydrogen and ammonia technology licensing and carbon capture, will provide “licensing,...
Planning commission votes down redevelopment of old bank building at Four Corners area
A plan to redevelop a former bank building at the Four Corners area of Lafayette into what residents feared would become a convenience store and gas station was voted down Monday. Lafayette Consolidated Government's City Planning Commission voted 3-1 to deny approval for Glomax LLC for the old Chase Bank...
Dupré named Zachary city prosecutor
Mayor David Amrhein has appointed attorney L.T. Dupré as Zachary’s new city prosecutor. The position was previously held by Zachary City Court Judge-elect David Conachen. Dupré has served as an attorney for Zachary in various capacities for over 10 years. In 2020, he was appointed assistant city attorney and assistant city prosecutor.
Personnel moves at Pennington, BRCC
-- Baton Rouge Community College recently made several key leadership appointments. Sarah Barlow is now provost/vice chancellor for workforce and student development. Barlow has spent more than 12 years at BRCC, most recently as vice chancellor for academic and student affairs. She earned a bachelor's and a master's in English from the University of Toledo and a doctorate in English from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.
Public will soon be able to see the Roy House, UL's oldest building, restored to its former beauty
The J. Arthur Roy House, for decades a treasure hidden in plain sight, is being revealed these days at one of Lafayette’s busiest intersections. A renovation envisioned in 2020 is nearing its completion, possibly in January. Work on the exterior of the 5,000-square-foot, 121-year-old, two-story structure is almost done, save for some touch-up. Interior floors will get due attention starting next week.
Judge tells East Baton Rouge sheriff to stop using BREC taxes for state pensions, for now
A Baton Rouge judge has told East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff Sid Gautreaux III to not deposit nearly $2 million in BREC property tax revenue into the state’s retirement fund for public employees while he considers whether the practice violates the Louisiana constitution. District Judge Ronald Johnson sided with...
Zachary Elementary wins the Pack the Pantry contest
The winner of the 2022 Zachary Community Schools Food Drive Contest for Pack the Pantry is Zachary Elementary. Students collected 2,315 pounds of food items for the Zachary Food Pantry. Each school in the district collected food to help the community, donating 9,970 pounds.
As temperatures plunge, Catholic Charities to enact 'freeze plan' at shelter
With forecasted weather to be at or below freezing temperatures this holiday week, Catholic Charities of Acadiana will enact a freeze shelter plan to ensure the safety of those experiencing homelessness. Those needing warm shelter can come to 1000 E. Willow St. starting Thursday. The freeze plan will remain effective...
See which restaurants opened and closed this year in Baton Rouge
The Baton Rouge restaurant scene saw many grand openings, re-openings and expansions this year. We listened to a violinist at Supper Club, welcomed the return of the Hallelujah Crab at Juban's and had bicycle nostalgia at Spoke & Hub. But, as the saying goes, the restaurant scene did go "out...
Around the Felicianas for Dec. 21, 2022
We at The Democrat and The Watchman wish all of our readers a happy holiday time. Peace and joy to your family from ours. We appreciate our readers in the Felicianas. Please continue to read as we enter a new year. Let us know what things are happening in the community so we can share with others.
The largest 'pot of jambalaya' part of Laiche, Duplessis annual New Year's Eve bonfire
After lighting up the skies for more than two decades, Gonzales’ Laiche bonfires continue to celebrate family connections and the year that was. This year's offering is a replica of a jambalaya pot. Starting 22 years ago, the Laiche and Duplessis families have built an annual New Year’s Eve...
How to prep your homes before the Arctic blast arrives in southeast Louisiana
A strong Arctic blast is on the way to southeast Louisiana and is expected to bring freezing conditions to New Orleans, Baton Rouge and Lafayette for Christmas. The "potent Arctic airmass" from Canada and Alaska is on track to arrive Thursday night, forecasters with the National Weather Service in Slidell said. The frigid weather is expected to stick around through Christmas Day, which is Sunday.
Christmastime in Jackson
Jackson merchants held a Christmas event the weekend of Dec. 10. Santa and Rudolph made early appearances.
PHOTOS: New Iberia Tornado Cleanup
Volunteers from Catholic Charities of Acadiana and Love Acadiana along with student volunteers from Kansas help clean up debris from the tornados on Bayou Blvd. on Saturday, December 17, 2022 in New Iberia, La..
Zachary Rotarians ring bells for the Salvation Army
Rotarians rang the Salvation Army’s bell in front of Winn Dixie in Zachary the week of Dec. 5. The bell-ringing is an iconic Christmas sound that helps people remember that some won’t have a Christmas without extra help.
Michelle Odinet faces potential discipline tied to 2021 video of her using racial slur
Former Lafayette City Court Judge Michelle Odinet is in the process of defending her legal license from suspension or other possible discipline stemming from the 2021 video of Odinet using a racial slur in her home. Odinet appeared before a hearing committee for the Louisiana Attorney Disciplinary Board on Tuesday...
Judge dismisses seven allegations made by former LSU football recruiter
A Baton Rouge judge on Monday dismissed several counts from a former LSU recruiter's sweeping lawsuit against university officials and the Tigers' ex-football coach Les Miles. Sharon Lewis, a former associate athletic director, filed suit against LSU last year, alleging an atmosphere of hostility and discrimination was allowed to fester at the university after she reported sexual harassment claims two female students made against the coach.
This week's area boys, girls prep basketball schedules
Kaplan at Northside Christian, Lafayette Christian at Cecilia, Abbeville at Jeanerette, Delcambre at Erath, North Central at Bunkie, Westminster-Laf at Thrive Academy. JS Clark at Southwood, Midland at Westlake, Acadiana at Church Point, Morgan City at Carencro, St. Martinville at New Iberia, Breaux Bridge at North Vermilion, Northside at Jennings, Abbeville at Loreauville, Elton at Crowley, Hathaway at Iota, St. Edmund at Kaplan, LaGrange at Northwest, Erath at Acadiana Renaissance, Notre Dame at St. Charles, Gueydan at Opelousas Catholic, South Cameron at Westminster.
