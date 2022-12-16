ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theadvocate.com

Around Livingston for Dec. 21, 2022

We at The Advocate's Livingston-Tangipahoa section wish all of our readers a happy holiday time. Peace and joy to your family from ours. We can't thank you enough for your support throughout the years. We appreciate the notes, cards and messages thanking us for coverage of your lives. That's what we are here for — to share your stories.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

Dupré named Zachary city prosecutor

Mayor David Amrhein has appointed attorney L.T. Dupré as Zachary’s new city prosecutor. The position was previously held by Zachary City Court Judge-elect David Conachen. Dupré has served as an attorney for Zachary in various capacities for over 10 years. In 2020, he was appointed assistant city attorney and assistant city prosecutor.
ZACHARY, LA
theadvocate.com

Personnel moves at Pennington, BRCC

-- Baton Rouge Community College recently made several key leadership appointments. Sarah Barlow is now provost/vice chancellor for workforce and student development. Barlow has spent more than 12 years at BRCC, most recently as vice chancellor for academic and student affairs. She earned a bachelor's and a master's in English from the University of Toledo and a doctorate in English from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Public will soon be able to see the Roy House, UL's oldest building, restored to its former beauty

The J. Arthur Roy House, for decades a treasure hidden in plain sight, is being revealed these days at one of Lafayette’s busiest intersections. A renovation envisioned in 2020 is nearing its completion, possibly in January. Work on the exterior of the 5,000-square-foot, 121-year-old, two-story structure is almost done, save for some touch-up. Interior floors will get due attention starting next week.
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Zachary Elementary wins the Pack the Pantry contest

The winner of the 2022 Zachary Community Schools Food Drive Contest for Pack the Pantry is Zachary Elementary. Students collected 2,315 pounds of food items for the Zachary Food Pantry. Each school in the district collected food to help the community, donating 9,970 pounds.
ZACHARY, LA
theadvocate.com

See which restaurants opened and closed this year in Baton Rouge

The Baton Rouge restaurant scene saw many grand openings, re-openings and expansions this year. We listened to a violinist at Supper Club, welcomed the return of the Hallelujah Crab at Juban's and had bicycle nostalgia at Spoke & Hub. But, as the saying goes, the restaurant scene did go "out...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Around the Felicianas for Dec. 21, 2022

We at The Democrat and The Watchman wish all of our readers a happy holiday time. Peace and joy to your family from ours. We appreciate our readers in the Felicianas. Please continue to read as we enter a new year. Let us know what things are happening in the community so we can share with others.
CLINTON, LA
theadvocate.com

How to prep your homes before the Arctic blast arrives in southeast Louisiana

A strong Arctic blast is on the way to southeast Louisiana and is expected to bring freezing conditions to New Orleans, Baton Rouge and Lafayette for Christmas. The "potent Arctic airmass" from Canada and Alaska is on track to arrive Thursday night, forecasters with the National Weather Service in Slidell said. The frigid weather is expected to stick around through Christmas Day, which is Sunday.
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

Christmastime in Jackson

Jackson merchants held a Christmas event the weekend of Dec. 10. Santa and Rudolph made early appearances.
JACKSON, LA
theadvocate.com

PHOTOS: New Iberia Tornado Cleanup

Volunteers from Catholic Charities of Acadiana and Love Acadiana along with student volunteers from Kansas help clean up debris from the tornados on Bayou Blvd. on Saturday, December 17, 2022 in New Iberia, La..
NEW IBERIA, LA
theadvocate.com

Zachary Rotarians ring bells for the Salvation Army

Rotarians rang the Salvation Army’s bell in front of Winn Dixie in Zachary the week of Dec. 5. The bell-ringing is an iconic Christmas sound that helps people remember that some won’t have a Christmas without extra help.
ZACHARY, LA
theadvocate.com

Judge dismisses seven allegations made by former LSU football recruiter

A Baton Rouge judge on Monday dismissed several counts from a former LSU recruiter's sweeping lawsuit against university officials and the Tigers' ex-football coach Les Miles. Sharon Lewis, a former associate athletic director, filed suit against LSU last year, alleging an atmosphere of hostility and discrimination was allowed to fester at the university after she reported sexual harassment claims two female students made against the coach.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

This week's area boys, girls prep basketball schedules

Kaplan at Northside Christian, Lafayette Christian at Cecilia, Abbeville at Jeanerette, Delcambre at Erath, North Central at Bunkie, Westminster-Laf at Thrive Academy. JS Clark at Southwood, Midland at Westlake, Acadiana at Church Point, Morgan City at Carencro, St. Martinville at New Iberia, Breaux Bridge at North Vermilion, Northside at Jennings, Abbeville at Loreauville, Elton at Crowley, Hathaway at Iota, St. Edmund at Kaplan, LaGrange at Northwest, Erath at Acadiana Renaissance, Notre Dame at St. Charles, Gueydan at Opelousas Catholic, South Cameron at Westminster.
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy