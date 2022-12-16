Josh Rosen is getting another NFL opportunity. The Vikings signed Rosen to the practice squad this morning. A quarterback drafted by the Cardinals with the 10th overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft, Rosen has never come close to living up to his pre-draft expectations. He lasted just one year in Arizona before he was traded to Miami, then lasted just one year with the Dolphins before he was cut. Since then he has spent time with the Buccaneers, 49ers, Falcons and Browns.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 8 HOURS AGO