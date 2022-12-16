Read full article on original website
Update: Homeless likely to move out of Denver's Aloft HotelDavid HeitzDenver, CO
DougCo New Year's Eve fireworks shows still onMike McKibbinDouglas County, CO
Words can breed antisemitism and hate, Denver council recognizesDavid HeitzDenver, CO
DougCo school board reaches consensus on vouchers and gunsSuzie GlassmanCastle Rock, CO
DougCo school counselors nominated for life changer of the yearSuzie GlassmanCastle Rock, CO
Gisele makes major move after Tom Brady divorce
Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bündchen is currently in her native country enjoying a relaxing vacation with her children. Bündchen took her children, aged 13 and 10, away from Miami, Florida, where they’ve been located since her public divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. Bündchen stayed at an exclusive resort in Praia Brava Norte-SC, a Read more... The post Gisele makes major move after Tom Brady divorce appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Cowboys Mike McCarthy’s immediate reaction to Dak Prescott’s game-ending pick-6
The Cowboys fell to the Jaguars after Dak Prescott threw a game-ending pick-six. Immediately after the loss, head coach Mike McCarthy shared his thoughts on Prescott’s unfortunate turnover. Dallas lost to Jacksonville 40-34 in overtime. McCarthy had a simple response in defeat, saying “Unlucky bounce for us. Great play...
NFL World Shocked By Dak Prescott's Mistake Sunday
The Dallas Cowboys quarterback has been playing well since returning from injury, though he's making a ton of uncharacteristic mistakes. Prescott, who was known for his ball security when he first took over for Tony Romo, has thrown a ton of interceptions in recent games. "Dak Prescott has thrown 10...
NFL world reacts to big Russell Wilson update
While it wasn’t a pretty game, the Denver Broncos won their fourth game of the season in Week 15, defeating the Arizona Cardinals. Russell Wilson, who has had a miserable first season in Denver, was sidelined after sustaining a concussion in Week 14. But while the Broncos won without Wilson in Week 15, they will not attempt to do the same in Week 16.
Bills get penalty after fans throw snowballs at Dolphins players
The officials in Saturday night’s Miami Dolphins-Buffalo Bills game at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York took action against the fans who were throwing snowballs on the field. The Bills were penalized 15 yards midway through the second quarter because of all the snowballs fans were throwing onto...
Tom Brady: You can’t win when the quarterback turns it over four times
Entering Sunday, Tom Brady was 89-0 when his team led 17-0. Now? Not. So what happened to Brady and the Bucs, as they saw a 17-0 lead become a 34-23 loss? Brady addressed the subject during the latest episode of his Let’s Go! podcast. “Rough day and, man, losing...
Chiefs owner’s savage Texans comment after narrow win
The Chiefs took down the Texans in Week 15, but it was much closer than many imagined. But still, a win is a win, and Chiefs’ owner Clark Hunt made sure to remind the Texans just that. Kansas City defeated the Texans 30-24 in overtime. The win clinched the...
NFL General Manager Reportedly Expected To Be Fired
An NFL general manager is reportedly expected to be fired ahead of next season. Cardinals GM Steve Keim took a leave of absence from the team earlier this year. However, the Cardinals are expected to replace him in a full-time capacity before the 2023 season. "After announcing earlier this week...
Broncos president Damani Leech details stadium renovations, expands on future
DENVER — Stadium renovations have been atop of the Broncos' new owners to-do list since they bought the team in August. The Walton-Penner ownership group wanted to make an immediate impact on the fanbase, and what better than $100 million upgrades to Empower Field at Mile High? And leading the way on the efforts was CEO Greg Penner and team president Damani Leech. “It started right after I was hired....
NFL Week 16 Betting Guide: Odds, Matchups and Spreads
With NFL action spread across four days in Week 16, these betting trends can identify the best bets for each game.
How 49ers are impacted by Giants' SNF win over Commanders
With most of the Week 15 action in the books, it's clear the 49ers likely will play an NFC East team in the wild-card round of the playoffs. But which team is still to be determined. After the Giants beat the Washington Commanders, 20-12, on "Sunday Night Football," the No....
Penalty on Terry McLaurin is a very bad look for the NFL
As explained in Playmakers, the NFL initially was alarmed by the NBA’s Tim Donaghy scandal. Eventually, the NFL decided that it’s impossible for one official to have enough of an impact on the outcome of a game to create any real concern that what happened to basketball could happen to football.
Falcons QB Marcus Mariota ‘Didn’t Understand’ Benching for Desmond Ridder
Atlanta Falcons veteran quarterback Marcus Mariota was displeased with and confused by coach Arthur Smith's decision to bench him in favor of rookie third-round pick Desmond Ridder.
Vikings sign Josh Rosen to practice squad
Josh Rosen is getting another NFL opportunity. The Vikings signed Rosen to the practice squad this morning. A quarterback drafted by the Cardinals with the 10th overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft, Rosen has never come close to living up to his pre-draft expectations. He lasted just one year in Arizona before he was traded to Miami, then lasted just one year with the Dolphins before he was cut. Since then he has spent time with the Buccaneers, 49ers, Falcons and Browns.
Veteran NFL Wide Receiver Cut Before Monday's Game
A veteran NFL wide receiver has been cut before his team's game on Monday night. The Green Bay Packers announced on Monday afternoon that veteran wide receiver Sammy Watkins has been released. Watkins was viewed by some as a potential impact player for the Packers this season, especially following the...
NFL sends message to teams about firing coaches, executives
NFL teams seem to grow less and less patient with new head coaching hires every year, and the league feels that mindset has become an issue. The NFL sent a message to all 32 franchises at the owners’ meetings in Dallas this week informing them that teams have spent $800 million on coach and front-office firings over the past five years. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the memo was sent as a reminder that teams may want to give extra thought before making hasty decisions as the 2022 season nears its conclusion.
Broncos' no-show count was one of the largest in team history
DENVER — Led by quarterback Brett Rypien and the rushing duo of Latavius Murray and Marlon Mack, the Denver Broncos celebrated a 24-15 victory over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. However, the sunny, mid-December game was only sparsely attended. The Broncos announced a no-show count of 18,423 for the...
Mat Ishbia to buy Phoenix Suns, likely taking him out of mix for Commanders
Billionaire Mat Ishbia is buying a professional sports team from a disgraced owner who had no choice but to sell the franchise. Via Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.com, Ishbia will buy the NBA’s Phoenix Suns. The purchase price is expected to be in the neighborhood of $4 billion. In September,...
Broncos fans send message to ownership as attendance plummets
Keeler writes, "it's the third game of at least 12,000 no-shows since December 2018." The Broncos' new ownership, the Walton-Penner Family Ownership Group, might argue the poor showing ties to quarterbacks Kyler Murray and Russell Wilson sitting out due to injury. Recent trends demonstrate that it's a chilly attitude toward the organization instead.
Seahawks coach Pete Carroll on facing Chiefs: 'We've got a lot of work to do'
The Seattle Seahawks have backed themselves into quite a corner. After leading the NFC West with a 6-3 record earlier this season, Seattle has been in freefall mode ever since their bye week. The team has lost four of their last five games and sit on the outside of the playoff picture with a 7-7 record.
