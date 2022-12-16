ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oscar winner Spacey appears by video-link to face fresh charges

By Henry Vaughan
 4 days ago

Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey has appeared in court by video-link from the Middle East accused of seven sexual offences against a man in the early 2000s.

The Hollywood star, 63, faced the fresh charges on Friday, having previously denied five allegations relating to three other men, who are now aged in their 30s and 40s.

Spacey appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court by video-link wearing a dark suit, white shirt, light blue tie, and glasses. He gave his full name, Kevin Spacey Fowler, date of birth and address as an apartment in Waterloo , central London.

He would not have got here from the airport, would he, with the rail strike

Chief magistrate Paul Goldspring

Patrick Gibbs KC, defending, said although Spacey had been expected to appear from the US his “travel plans had changed” and he was instead appearing from the Middle East.

Chief magistrate Paul Goldspring, who had granted the application for him to appear by video-link, said: “He would not have got here from the airport, would he, with the rail strike.”

The seven charges, including three counts of indecent assault, three counts of sexual assault and one count of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent between 2001 and 2004, were not read out.

According to court papers, the allegations include sexual touching, touching over clothing and Spacey forcing the complainant’s hand against his privates over clothing.

Prosecutor Zoe Martin said: “The prosecution position is these offences are related to an indictment only matter that was previously sent to the Crown Court in respect of which this defendant is due to stand trial on June 6 next year.”

Mr Goldspring granted Spacey, who was artistic director at The Old Vic between 2004 and 2015, unconditional bail ahead of his next appearance at Southwark Crown Court on January 13, when he is expected to appear in person.

He now faces a total of 12 charges relating to four men between 2001 and 2013.

The two-time Academy Award winner, known for starring in American Beauty, The Usual Suspects and House Of Cards, appeared at the Old Bailey in July to deny the five previous charges.

He pleaded not guilty to four charges of sexual assault and one count of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent.

At the hearing, Mr Justice Wall granted Spacey unconditional bail ahead of a trial on June 6 next year.

