Kevin Hart And Kenan Thompson Host Year-End Recap Show, ‘2022 Back That Year Up’

Kevin Hart and Kenan Thompson are the hosts of Peacock ‘s comedic year-end recap, 2022 Back That Year Up. The hour-long special is set to premiere on the streamer on Dec. 23. The program is described as an “edgy, insightful, and hilarious clip-driven retrospective of a year that began with so much promise, but was only marginally better than the debacle that was 2021.”

Joining the two comedians are Quinta Brunson, Nick Cannon, Terry Crews, Rob Gronkowski, Lauren Lapkus, Amber Ruffin, and Roy Wood Jr. to discuss politics, pop culture, social media, and sports.

Kevin Hart and Kenan Thompson pose for a picture at SiriusXM’s “Town Hall” series on October 12, 2016 in New York City.

“I couldn’t let the holidays pass without giving my fans one more gift, so here it is… 2022 Back that Year Up . My Hartbeat team and I scoured the internet for the best clips, hysterical moments, and embarrassing bloopers that encapsulate the firestorm that was 2022. Kenan and I are going to make you laugh, cry, and most importantly, ready to ring in the New Year and start this all over again for 2023,” expressed Hart in a statement.

Thompson added “Anytime my bro comes callin’ I’m there! Always a mountain of laughs with this guy, and shoutout to the entire team that helped us put this recap together! I think you’re gonna love it! Happy New Year!”

2022 Back That Year Up is executive produced by Kevin Hart, Jeff Clanagan, David Nickoll, Luke Kelly-Clyne, and Kevin Healey. Watch the official trailer above.