ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vibe

Kevin Hart And Kenan Thompson Host Year-End Recap Show, ‘2022 Back That Year Up’

By DeMicia Inman
Vibe
Vibe
 4 days ago

Kevin Hart and Kenan Thompson are the hosts of Peacock ‘s comedic year-end recap, 2022 Back That Year Up. The hour-long special is set to premiere on the streamer on Dec. 23. The program is described as an “edgy, insightful, and hilarious clip-driven retrospective of a year that began with so much promise, but was only marginally better than the debacle that was 2021.”

Related Story

'Wu-Tang: An American Saga' Announces Third And Final Season

Joining the two comedians are Quinta Brunson, Nick Cannon, Terry Crews, Rob Gronkowski, Lauren Lapkus, Amber Ruffin, and Roy Wood Jr. to discuss politics, pop culture, social media, and sports.

More from VIBE.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VWg8T_0jkwHu7f00
Kevin Hart and Kenan Thompson pose for a picture at SiriusXM’s “Town Hall” series on October 12, 2016 in New York City.
Related Story

'Wu-Tang: An American Saga' Announces Third And Final Season

“I couldn’t let the holidays pass without giving my fans one more gift, so here it is… 2022 Back that Year Up .  My Hartbeat team and I scoured the internet for the best clips, hysterical moments, and embarrassing bloopers that encapsulate the firestorm that was 2022. Kenan and I are going to make you laugh, cry, and most importantly, ready to ring in the New Year and start this all over again for 2023,” expressed Hart in a statement.

Thompson added “Anytime my bro comes callin’ I’m there! Always a mountain of laughs with this guy, and shoutout to the entire team that helped us put this recap together! I think you’re gonna love it! Happy New Year!”

2022 Back That Year Up is executive produced by Kevin Hart, Jeff Clanagan, David Nickoll, Luke Kelly-Clyne, and Kevin Healey. Watch the official trailer above.

Comments / 0

Related
Vibe

Ashanti Answers Question About Getting Back With Nelly On ‘What What Happens Live’

Ashanti has responded to those questions about the possibility of her and Nelly ever resuming their romance. The R&B star recently appeared on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen and was asked if there’s a chance of her and the St. Louis native getting back together. When hit with the question, Ashanti appeared to be slightly off-guard. “Oh my gosh,” she said before acknowledging how the recent performance of their collaboration “Body On Me” may have sparked speculation. “I saw a lot of comments. My reaction was…wow. It was a lot of comments and a lot of people...
GEORGIA STATE
Vibe

Diddy Throws Twin Daughters Sweet 16 Birthday Bash, Gifts Them With New Range Rovers

Diddy celebrated his twin daughters Jessie James and D’Lila Star Combs’ birthday with a Sweet 16 bash for the ages. On Monday (Dec. 19), the 53-year-old mogul posted a series of photos of his daughters taken at the party, during which the teenagers showed off a series of chic looks while ringing in their new year of life. “Happy 16th birthday to my beautiful daughters Jessie and D’lila!!! I’m so proud of the intelligent and ambitious young ladies you’re becoming,” Diddy wrote in the post’s caption before acknowledging the girls’ late mother and his former life partner, Kim Porter. “I...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Vibe

Erykah Badu Is Preparing Summer Walker For Her Second Delivery As Her Doula

Summer Walker is preparing to deliver baby No. 2 with the help of R&B icon Erykah Badu as her doula — again. On Sunday (Dec. 18) the Still Over It singer revealed Badu’s crucial role in her second pregnancy on Instagram with photos of the two spending time together. More from VIBE.comErykah Badu To Release Her Own Weed Strain And Mushroom Tea Box SetSummer Walker Explains Why She Wanted A "White Or Gay Assistant" Following BacklashKeke Palmer Is Pregnant, Debuts Baby Bump On 'Saturday Night Live' DONA.org defines a doula as “a trained professional who provides continuous physical, emotional and informational support...
musictimes.com

Ashanti Bombshell: Singer Reveals Producer Blackmailed Her, After Irv Gotti 'Tainted' Her Reputation

During an appearance on the radio program "The Breakfast Club," Ashanti made a stunning claim that a producer attempted to demand sex in exchange for producing her songs. The 42-year-old singer stated during an interview with Charlamagne tha God, DJ Envy, and Angela Yee that she was in a weird relationship with one producer, with whom she reportedly collaborated on two singles.
Vibe

Gucci Mane Calls For Investigation Of Louisiana Prison Holding Pooh Shiesty

Gucci Mane has called for the investigation of the Louisiana prison Pooh Shiesty is being held in. According to the rapper, conditions at United States Penitentiary, Pollock are inhumane and require immediate intervention. The 1017 CEO took to social media to air out the poor treatment his artist, born Lontrell Denell Williams Jr., has experienced while in custody. “We do not pay attention to how inmates are treated!” Gucci wrote in a tweet posted on his Twitter account. More from VIBE.comGucci Mane "Couldn't Stand" Nicki Minaj Because She Wouldn't Sleep With Him, Deb Antney ClaimsYoung Dolph's Estate Unveils Tracklist For Posthumous...
LOUISIANA STATE
iheart.com

Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Reveals More Disturbing Details About His Death

The late Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' wife suspected something was wrong on the morning the beloved DJ was found dead. According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, December 15, Allison Holker went to a local brand of the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday morning to report her husband missing. She said that Boss left their home unexpectedly and didn't answer any communication afterward. She told police how out of character it was for him to do that, especially since they had just celebrated their anniversary days before and there was no argument between them.
LOS ANGELES, CA
People

R&B Singer Al B. Sure! Gives First Interview After Waking from 2-Month Long Coma

The 54-year-old radio host revealed he is a recipient of a new liver following the health scare Radio Host Al B. Sure! Is opening up about his recent health scare.  The 54-year-old radio host gave his first interview this week, speaking to FOX New York after waking up from a 2-month long coma.  In the talk, he discussed gaining weight at the height of his career after winning the American Music Award for best artist and getting nominated for two Grammys. He began to make some changes after Quincy...
NEW YORK STATE
HipHopDX.com

Bow Wow Responds To Jermaine Dupri’s ‘106 & Park’ Claims: ‘Stop The Cap’

Bow Wow has disputed Jermaine Dupri‘s recent claim that he created 106 & Park as a vehicle for his So So Def signee and protégé to counter MTV’s TRL. During his interview with The Goats And Underdogs podcast last week, JD explained that he presented the idea of a youth-oriented video countdown show to BET’s then President of Programming, Stephen G. Hill. The Atlanta mogul felt like Black artists, namely Bow Wow, were not getting the same love from TRL as some of their pop counterparts.
Variety

Mary J. Blige’s Blue Butterfly Productions Signs First and Second Look Deals with BET

Mary J. Blige has entered into an agreement with BET to create unscripted and scripted content through her company, Blue Butterfly Productions. The network will have first looks at Blige’s unscripted works and second looks at scripted projects as part of the deal. The first project being developed under the pact is “The Wine Down.” Hosted by Blige, the unscripted talk show is expected to connect some of Hollywood’s most popular and outspoken people in entertainment, sports, social media, and politics to have unfiltered and controversial conversations over an uncorked bottle of wine. Taraji P. Henson and Yung Miami of...
Vibe

Drake, Joe Budden Named Potential Witnesses In XXXTENTACION Murder Trial

Drake, Joe Budden, and a list of other rap stars have been named as potential witnesses in the upcoming murder trial of one of the men allegedly involved in the death of rapper XXXTENTACION. The defense for the suspected gunman, Dedrick D. Williams, is reportedly using the rappers’ disagreements with XXXTENTACION in order to create doubt in the minds of jurors that Williams is guilty. This tactic would also introduce additional theories about who may have wanted XXXTENTACION dead other than Williams.More from VIBE.comBoosie Is Surprised To Learn That Drake Is JewishDrake Makes Diamond Necklace Out Of 42 Engagement RingsSZA...
FLORIDA STATE
Vibe

Megan Thee Stallion Gives Emotional Testimony During Tory Lanez’s Criminal Trial

Megan Thee Stallion delivered emotional testimony on the witness stand Tuesday in the criminal trial of Tory Lanez. The Houston artist claims to be the victim of a shooting allegedly carried out by Lanez, real name Daystar Peterson, after an argument. In her testimony, Thee Stallion, real name Megan Pete, detailed how the entire ordeal has impacted her life since.More from VIBE.comMegan Thee Stallion Aborts All “F**k Ni**as” With “Plan B”Tory Lanez Receives Third Felony Charge In Megan Thee Stallion CaseTory Lanez Off House Arrest, Prepares For Megan Thee Stallion Trial According to Rolling Stone, the “Cocky Af” rapper’s sworn statements...
LOS ANGELES, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

Quincy Jones Posts Birthday Tribute For Late Mom Kim Porter

The singer-actor also shared a throwback photo of him hugging Kim Porter. Honoring his mother for what would have been her 52nd birthday, Quincy took to his Instagram Thursday to share how much he missed her since her 2018 death. Kim Porter passed away unexpectedly in her home with her cause of death listed as pneumonia.
Vibe

Jay-Z Refuses To Sign Bootlegged Version Of ‘The Black Album’

Jay-Z has refused to sign a fan’s bootleg version of one of his albums. In a video released on Wednesday (Dec. 14) by The Hollywood Fix, the emcee is seen showing love to his fans, giving out his signature to a litany of lucky supporters. More from VIBE.comJay-Z's TIDAL Playlist Reveals His Favorite Songs Of 2022Jay-Z, Roc Nation Join Investors To Open Times Square CasinoBoosie Badazz Claims Jay-Z Isn't Musically Relevant As Hov makes his rounds and declares that he’s only signing a couple more LPs, he comes across a bootlegged version of The Black Album and hilariously declines to show it love. “That...
New York Post

Founding Destiny’s Child member LeToya Luckett talks Christmas with Jalen Rose

LeToya Luckett is an original member of Destiny’s Child and a proud product of Houston. And though she will rattle off a list of her favorite spots (the Breakfast Klub, Turkey Leg Hut and Burns Original BBQ), she didn’t have the typical Houston upbringing. “My friends were out in the mall, at the movies, and homecoming and proms and stuff. Like we didn’t really get to experience a normal childhood,” she told me on this week’s episode of “Renaissance Man.” Instead, “we spent that time in rehearsal watching documentaries on our favorite artists, watching performances of Whitney Houston, Anita Baker,...
HipHopDX.com

T.I. Joins ‘Power’ Star Joseph Sikora In New Horror Film ‘Fear’

T.I. has teamed up with Power actor Joseph Sikora to star in a new mind-bending horror movie — check out the trailer for Fear below. Fear follows a group of friends who get together for a much-needed weekend getaway at a remote and historic hotel. Celebration turns into terror as one by one, each guest is forced to face their own worst fear due to a powerful force inside the hotel.
Pitchfork

The Way It Is

Keyshia Cole has likely caught a boyfriend cheating a million times, but one particular indiscretion set her life in motion. It was 2002, and she was 21 years old, broke, running on pure instinct and faith. Fed up and feeling defeated, she packed her belongings and fled from her hometown of Oakland to Los Angeles on a whim. Within a few months, she’d gotten a demo track to A&M Records’ then-president Ron Fair and scored a label deal, unknowingly building a hero’s arc around her ex’s deceit.
Vibe

Megan Thee Stallion’s Ex-Friend Pleads The Fifth, Granted Immunity In Tory Lanez Criminal Trial

Megan Thee Stallion’s former friend and assistant Kelsey Harris took the witness stand during day 3 of Tory Lanez’s criminal trial on Wednesday (Dec. 14). In her testimony, Harris invoked her Fifth Amendment right to avoid answering questions. According to Rolling Stone‘s Nancy Dillon, her statements in court did not match the detailed account given to law enforcement in September.More from VIBE.comMegan Thee Stallion Is The First Black Woman To Cover Forbes' 30 Under 30 IssueMegan Thee Stallion Gives Emotional Testimony During Tory Lanez's Criminal TrialTory Lanez Receives Third Felony Charge In Megan Thee Stallion Case “The night was a blur....
LOS ANGELES, CA
Vibe

Snoop Dogg Reveals Why Nipsey Hussle Refused ‘Straight Outta Compton’ Role

Snoop Dogg has revealed that he wanted Nipsey Hussle to portray him in the 2015 film Straight Outta Compton. The 51-year-old rap legend recently appeared on the 85 South Show, during which he recalled the N.W.A. members’ attempt to track down Nipsey after offering him the role, but with no success. More from VIBE.comSnoop Dogg, Kevin Hart, Steph Curry, And More Named In Bored Ape NFT LawsuitSnoop Dogg And Master P Forced To Rename 'Snoop Loopz' CerealSnoop Dogg Launches Members-Only Death Row Inmate Program Exclusively On eBay “They was doing Straight Outta Compton movie right? So Dr. Dre, Ice Cube, all...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Vibe

50 Cent Turned Down $1.3 Million Record Deal From Universal Music Group

50 Cent once turned down a seven-figure recording deal with Universal Music Group in a strategic attempt to circumvent rival Irv Gotti sabotaging his career. In a recent interview, the 47-year-old spoke on the impact his opposition had on his decisions to decline the lucrative offer, which came during the massive bidding war he created in 2002.More from VIBE.comChika Blasts 50 Cent For Comparing Megan Thee Stallion To Jussie SmollettMaster P And Romeo Clash Over Family Business On Social Media50 Cent's New Drama Series 'Fightland' In Development At STARZ “Irv [Gotti] was talking in the interview and he was talking about...
Footwear News

Kelly Rowland Commands Attention in Red Cutout Dress With Dramatic Ruffles & Invisible Heels at ‘Babylon’ Premiere

Kelly Rowland had all eyes on her as she attended the global premiere of Damien Chazelle’s “Babylon” held at the Academy of Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles on Thursday night. The comedy-drama officially hits theaters on Dec. 23 and stars Brad Pitt, Olivia Wilde and Margot Robbie. Rowland brought her fashion A-game to the event. The Grammy Award-winning R&B singer was a show-stopper as she arrived in an eye-catching red gown from Iris Van Herpen’s spring 2021 couture collection. The top of the gown was composed of intricate dramatic ruffles with a high neck and large cutouts on the bodice,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Vibe

Vibe

30K+
Followers
4K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

A premier destination for music, entertainment and cultural content for a global multicultural audience.

 https://www.vibe.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy