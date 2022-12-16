BROWNING, Mont. - A suspected drug dealer and trafficker on the Blackfeet Reservation was stopped by law enforcement outside East Glacier. Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services reports their drug unit, along with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency, the FBI and the Montana Division of Criminal Investigations conducted a narcotics operation on the individual who was suspected of dealing and trafficking fentanyl on the reservation.

BROWNING, MT ・ 2 DAYS AGO