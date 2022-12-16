Read full article on original website
Montana Trolley Company brings magic of Christmas to Kalispell
The Montana Trolley Company Christmas Light Tour started ten years ago, with one trolley and now they have six.
discoveringmontana.com
Symphony Night at Rebecca Farm, Kalispell
Imagine a balmy summer evening in Montana, with entertainment set in the midst of impressively-panoramic rural scenery. This is Symphony Night at Rebecca Farm—that special time of year when the Glacier Symphony Orchestra makes an appearance. This annual July event is a surefire invitation to get outside and enjoy...
NBCMontana
Snow showers to impact travel over the weekend & into next week
A few isolated snow showers are sticking around across portions of western Montana, but they are slowly diminishing. Overnight lows will fall to mainly the single digits across western Montana. Snow will begin to move into northwest Montana by tomorrow afternoon. Sunday will feature the best chance for snow, mainly...
railfan.com
Montana’s Izaak Walton Inn Sold
ESSEX, Mont. — The Izaak Walton Inn, a historic lodge built to house Great Northern Railway laborers near Glacier National Park some eight decades ago, has been sold. Earlier this week, LOGE Camps, a Washington-based hospitality company purchased the property. The inn and surrounding land had been listed for sale back in March for $17.9 million, but that asking price was later lowered to $13.5 million.
Flathead Beacon
Whitefish Man Dies While Snowmobiling in Canyon Creek
Search and rescue (SAR) teams on Dec. 14 recovered the body of an 87-year-old Whitefish man who was snowmobiling solo in Canyon Creek outside of the Whitefish Mountain Resort boundary after he was reported missing the day before, according to Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino. Two Bear Air located Charles...
Gov. Gianforte donates part of salary to Northwest Montana Veterans Food Pantry
Gov. Gianforte has donated a quarter of his annual salary to the Northwest Montana Veterans Food Pantry.
NBCMontana
Avian flu detected in poultry flock in Flathead Co.
HELENA, Mont. — The Montana Department of Livestock has confirmed that a poultry flock in Flathead County was killed by Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI). The case marks the 16th HPAI affected flock in Montana since the start of the outbreak in March. The following was sent out by...
Flathead Beacon
Flathead County Justice Court Relocates
After a seven-month remodel, the Flathead County Justice Court has relocated to the former Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) building to a new location west of the Justice Center at 935 First Avenue West. The new justice court is part of a multi-phase project to expand county services and to...
montanarightnow.com
Law enforcement find fentanyl pills after suspected a drug trafficker was stopped near East Glacier
BROWNING, Mont. - A suspected drug dealer and trafficker on the Blackfeet Reservation was stopped by law enforcement outside East Glacier. Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services reports their drug unit, along with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency, the FBI and the Montana Division of Criminal Investigations conducted a narcotics operation on the individual who was suspected of dealing and trafficking fentanyl on the reservation.
Flathead Beacon
Whitefish Man Accused of Attacking, Restraining Woman Faces New Drug Charges
A Whitefish man is facing a new felony charge for criminal drug possession after methamphetamine was discovered in his backpack shortly after he was booked in the Flathead County Detention Center for violating his conditions of release from separate kidnapping and assault charges stemming from last year. Dylan Thomas Baker,...
News-Medical.net
A Montana addiction clinic wants to motivate people with rewards. Then came a Medicaid fraud probe.
A Montana addiction clinic's plan to give people with substance use disorders as much as $1,966.50 in gift cards and vouchers to follow its treatment program is raising questions about the use of financial incentives with patients. The tug of war over the effective but largely unregulated tool is playing...
