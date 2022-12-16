Georgia Southern and Buffalo meet in the Camellia Bowl to kick off a four game December 27th college football bowl schedule with an intriguing storyline in the mix. Georgia Southern quarterback, Kyle Vantrease, is a Buffalo transfer, as he revitalized the Eagles in his first season with Clay Helton taking over as head coach. The Eagles won a thriller in overtime to qualify for a bowl game and now their quarterback will face his former team.

STATESBORO, GA ・ 2 HOURS AGO