35 Jewish Rock Stars
Some of the biggest rock stars in history happen to be Jewish, either by birth or conversion. Given the rich musical tradition of the Jewish people, this should hardly come as a surprise. Songs are used in celebration, in times of happiness and in times of sorrow. Holy scriptures are shared out loud in a chanting presentation, rather than simply being spoken.
Win a David Bowie ‘Divine Symmetry’ Prize Package
David Bowie fans were recently treated to a new box set called Divine Symmetry that features music from the Hunky Dory era. Now, one UCR reader can win a copy of the set, plus a Blu-ray copy of the 2022 Bowie film Moonage Daydream and its accompanying soundtrack on CD. Divine Symmetry includes four CDs containing 48 previously unreleased tracks: home demos, BBC radio sessions and various live and studio recordings, plus new alternative mixes by original co-producer Ken Scott.
Kirk Hammett’s Childhood: Metallica Guitarist’s First 72 Seasons
Metallica’s 11th album, 72 Seasons, arrives on April 14. Frontman James Hetfield revealed that the LP’s title and theme revolve around an individual’s formative years. "Seventy-two seasons. The first 18 years of our lives that form our true or false selves,” he explained in a statement. In anticipation of the album, UCR looks back at the respective childhoods of Metallica’s current and former members:
Did Paul McCartney Stretch the Truth About ‘Live and Let Die’?
Apparently, there were never any plans to have someone else sing the theme for Live and Let Die, contrary to Paul McCartney’s version of the story. Researchers Allan Kozinn and Adrian Sinclair dug up paperwork proving that James Bond producers specifically contracted with Wings to open the 1973 movie, while an alternative version was set for a club scene later.
Watch Dave Grohl and Billie Eilish Duet on Foo Fighters’ ‘My Hero’
Dave Grohl joined Billie Eilish onstage during her Thursday night concert at Los Angeles' Kia Forum to perform an acoustic rendition of Foo Fighters' "My Hero." They dedicated the song in honor of late drummer Taylor Hawkins. You can watch video of the performance below. "You guys, I would like...
Kim Simmonds, Co-Founding Savoy Brown Guitarist, Dead at 75
Kim Simmonds, co-founder and guitarist of Savoy Brown, has died at the age of 75. The news was confirmed today via the band's official social media pages. "Please note one of Kim's last requests was to thank the fans of Savoy Brown," they said. "Your support was and shall always be immensely appreciated."
Pearl Jam Focused on ‘Different and Exciting’ Things for Next LP
Pearl Jam isn’t lacking for material, as work continues on their 12th album. “We’ve got demos for days,” guitarist Stone Gossard confirms in an interview with 101 WRIF (video below). “Everybody writes in the band, so now it’s really just trying to figure out what’s something different for us and what’s something exciting.”
Why Ozzy Osbourne Never Listened to Black Sabbath’s Dio Albums
Ozzy Osbourne recently praised his Black Sabbath replacement, Ronnie James Dio, for doing "a good job" with his old band — even though he never listened to the albums they made together. The Prince of Darkness reflected on his successor in a new episode of "Ozzy Speaks" on SiriusXM....
Hear Ozzy Osbourne Lead Charity Holiday Single
Ozzy Osbourne can be heard narrating a wartime holiday story that opens a new Christmas charity single in aid of cancer victims and their families. Pink Floyd's Nick Mason, Duran Duran's ex-guitarist Andy Taylor and former Slade singer Noddy Holder also appear on the track, "This Christmas Time," led by musical collective Evamore, which can be heard below.
Jane’s Addiction Will Keep Going Despite Dave Navarro’s Illness
Jane’s Addiction will continue work on their upcoming album despite the absence of guitarist Dave Navarro, frontman Perry Farrell confirmed. The band just completed their first tour with original bassist Eric Avery since 2010, but just before it started Navarro revealed his continuing fight with long COVID meant he couldn’t join them. He was replaced by longtime Queens of the Stone Age guitarist Troy Van Leeuwen, with Josh Klinghoffer and Daniel Ash assisting at some shows.
Announcing Taylor Hawkins’ Death Was a ‘Delicate Procedure’
Steve Martin, founder of the publicity firm Nasty Little Man, has enjoyed a 30 year career working with some of the biggest names in music. Still, not every memory is a fond one, and among the most challenging moments was when he had to share the news of Taylor Hawkins' death earlier this year.
Classic ‘SNL’ Sketch ‘One of the Things That Killed’ Chris Farley
Chris Farley's turn as a Chippendales dancer opposite Patrick Swayze remains one of the most famous sketches in Saturday Night Live history. In roughly six minutes, it introduced America to their new favorite funnyman, a once-in-a-generation comedic talent who could bring an audience to laughter simply by appearing on-screen. Yet...
The Smile Announces Live Album Recorded at Montreux Jazz Festival
The Smile will release a new live album, The Smile at Montreux Jazz Festival July 2022, as a digital-only release on Dec. 14. The seven-track album includes songs from the band's debut LP, A Light for Attracting Attention, that were recorded live at the legendary annual festival held in Switzerland. Since its 1967 inception, the event has regularly drawn some of the biggest names in music, but this isn't the first time the Smile's Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood have performed at the festival. In 2003 they appeared with their other band Radiohead for a 24-song set.
When Norm Macdonald Unknowingly Hosted His Last ‘Weekend Update’
When Norm Macdonald closed out his Dec. 13, 1997, "Weekend Update," the Saturday Night Live star had no idea he’d never sit at the "Update" desk again. Nobody at Saturday Night Live knew that Macdonald would be fired from his job as SNL’s fake newsreader before the show returned from its holiday hiatus or that Colin Quinn would be installed in Macdonald’s place. Saturday Night Live is all about cast turnover. Still, Macdonald’s three-and-a-half year reign as the deadpan anchor of SNL’s venerable midshow centerpiece took viewers, cast members and even Macdonald completely by surprise.
2022’s Biggest Rock Feuds
Feuds have been prevalent throughout rock history, and 2022 gave us plenty more to add to the list. Whether on social media, face-to-face or through their lawyers, the following acts had no problems airing their grievances this year. In some cases, a war of words erupted due to a simple...
Kiss Plots World Domination in Casablanca Records Movie Trailer
Jeremy Jordan's Neil Bogart minces no words about the meteoric rise of Casablanca Records in a new trailer for Spinning Gold. "We were in the business of making dreams come true," the label boss says. "Sold over 200 million records. Became the soundtrack of your life. But how do you expect me to tell you how all of that really happened?"
Rock’s 28 Most Anticipated 2023 Tours
It's been a tough couple of years for the music industry. After the COVID-19 pandemic effectively shut down live shows, many artists struggled to figure out their next moves. But as many musicians have noted over the past two years, the gradual shift back to live performing has been a relief. Not only is touring one of the most profitable ways for artists to make a living, but the connection with audiences is also difficult to replicate on a screen.
Watch Dave Grohl Cover Blood, Sweat and Tears’ ‘Spinning Wheel’
Dave Grohl, Greg Kurstin and director Judd Apatow have shared their take on Blood, Sweat & Tears' 1968 hit "Spinning Wheel." Apatow handles vocals on the track, with Grohl on drums, Kurstin on keyboards and a brass trio in support. The cover was reportedly inspired by a karaoke night the director spent in Hawaii with Grohl’s family.
‘Alice Cooper at 75′ Promises ‘Unprecedented Retrospective’
An upcoming book looks at the life and career of Alice Cooper, from “teenage garage rocker to international star and celebrity.”. Written by veteran rock journalist (and UCR contributor) Gary Graff, Alice Cooper @ 75 breaks down his story into “75 career accomplishments, events and partnerships” to complete an “unprecedented retrospective.” The book is set to arrive on Jan. 31, just ahead of Cooper's 75th birthday on Feb. 4. Pre-orders for the book are already underway.
Carole King Praises Biopic Casting of Daisy Edgar-Jones
Producers announced Daisy Edgar-Jones as the star of an upcoming Carole King biopic, and the legendary singer-songwriter has given her seal of approval. The movie is based on the Broadway show Beautiful, which ran for five years starting in 2014, and will feature many of King’s best-known songs including “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman,” “I Feel The Earth Move,” “You’ve Got a Friend” and “It’s Too Late.”
