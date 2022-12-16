Read full article on original website
Related
Check Out The Cute “Yooper Gnomes” Created by a Michigan Artist
If you love local artwork, you must see these Yooper Gnome watercolors created by a Michigan artist. They are simply adorable. I was scrolling through Facebook and stumbled upon a post from ArtbyKristAn in the public group, Pure U.P. Her post caught my attention because of the multiple watercolors depicting gnomes doing various Yooper things in Michigan's U.P.
Horrornaments: Michigan-Based Family Company Creates Unique Horror-Themed Christmas Ornaments
A Michigan-based company that makes horror-themed Christmas ornaments has gotten a new lease on life thanks to a viral TikTok video. Which Styx Song Was Inspired by Day Drinking at a Bar in Niles, Michigan?. Just a couple of weeks before Christmas, Makayla Burns and her father were worried that...
Luxurious, 18 Foot Living Poinsettia Tree Is A Michigan Delight
'Tis the season for all of the lights, fancy decorations on trees, themed-trees, family heirloom ornaments (like pickles... seriously) and meaningful old ones the kids made -- and we have no idea how they didn't end up broken. Let's not forget, keeping real trees from drying out and being surprised at how much Bronner's annual electric bill costs.
5 Things Michigan Transplants Need to Be Ready for This Winter
If this is your first winter in Michigan, you're about to experience something rather unique. Here are five things that transplants to the state of Michigan need to be ready for as we approach another winter season. Michigan Drivers May Not Be Any Better at Winter Driving Than Your State.
Forget the Cookies: 7 Pure Michigan Things to Leave Out for Santa
This Christmas, like every year, kids all over the world will leave out a plate of cookies and a glass of milk for Santa Claus before they go to bed. While we have no doubt the jolly old elf loves him some cookies - we thought we'd mix it up a bit and instead offer up some ideas to give Santa a delicious taste of Pure Michigan this Christmas.
Detroit Has Been Named The ‘Neediest’ City in America
The end of the year seems to bring the most charitable spirits out of people. We all love to help others around the Holidays, when we're feeling a little warm in our heart despite the cool air outside. And if you're looking to do some good just before the new year, one of Michigan's cities has been named the neediest in America.
At $5000 a Night This is the Most Expensive Airbnb in Michigan
Michigan surely has its variety of Airbnb's across that state with a wide range of price points and experiences. Most places fall within the "normal" price range depending on location, but one Airbnb in Ann Arbor stands alone when it comes to cost. As it's known, The Turret in Ann...
Did The Beloved Saran Wrap Ball Game Start In Michigan?
My family looks forward to hanging out during the holidays. We love, aggressively playing games. All sorts of them: board games, Jack Box (digital interactive games for all ages), Uno with all of our own rules and other card games, but 'never have we ever' played 'Saran Wrap Ball.'. What...
How Much Do You Need to Make to Be Part of Michigan’s Middle Class?
Have you ever heard the phrase, "the middle class is shrinking"?. I know I have. And when I was a younger person and more naive to the situation, I didn't pay much attention to it. Now that I'm an "adult", the idea that the middle class is shrinking is pretty scary.
Gardening in Winter? Michigan DNR Shares Helpful Pruning Tips
Just because the leaves are on the ground and the snow is falling, that doesn't mean you can't enjoy one of your favorite pastimes: gardening. Many Michiganders mistakenly assume that because temperatures are below freezing their yardwork is done until Spring, however, that's not necessarily the case!. Kevin Sayers, Michigan...
There’s a Good Chance Michigan Enjoys a White Christmas This Year
If you're in Michigan, there's a good chance you'll get your wish in 2022. Weather forecasters are in relative agreement that Michigan cities like Lansing, Grand Rapids, Flint and Kalamazoo will be plunged into a 2-week deep-freeze as we end the year, beginning this weekend. According to AccuWeather.com, much of...
Watch This Michigan News Anchor Gets A Surprise Proposal On Live TV
I remember when I proposed to my wife Lindsey eight years ago. I was so freaking nervous as I walked with her along the Lake Michigan shoreline at sunset. I held her by my side and told her how much I loved her, and after a few minutes that felt like an eternity, I finally mustered up the courage and got down on one knee, and asked her to spend the rest of her life with me.
Mackinac Island Still Has A Working Michigan Bell Payphone
It's funny when you see a spot on a wall where there was once a pay phone and kind of say to yourself, "wow do I feel old." Payphones were once on almost every other street corner, and although the company Michigan Bell is no longer active, it is run by Michigan AT&T, which is why there are at least a few working Michigan Bell payphones in the state.
Why Doesn’t Michigan Require a Front License Plate?
There are plenty of laws one needs to abide by when driving. We all have to have valid driver's licenses as well as up-to-date insurance. And we all know that if you're driving a car in the United States, it has to have a license plate. And a valid one at that.
Michigan’s Below Average Christmas Spirit Will Only Cost You $15 To Participate
The holiday season always feels a little more festive when you decorate your home. From wreaths to Christmas tree, there is literally never a dull moment, especially when you string up Christmas lights. Do you ever think about how expensive it is to decorate only for the holidays?. Thanks to...
KFC Employee Allegedly Shot Because the Restaurant Ran Out of Corn
A KFC employee is recovering after he was allegedly shot by a frustrated customer who became upset after the restaurant ran out of corn. As reported by NBC affiliate KSDK, the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said that the shooting occurred after a customer placed an order through the drive-thru and became furious after learning that the fast-food establishment was out of corn.
A Michigan City Ranks as One of the Best College Towns in America
High school students have a big decision when it comes to thinking of which college they might attend. Students need to decide what they might like to study and which school offers a great course in that field. However, those aren't the only components that factor into the decision. Where the school is located, how much it costs, what kind of city life that particular college town provides, and more also go into this important decision-making. That's where WalletHub has decided to step in and help out.
What’s Michigan’s Favorite Christmas Cookie? Here’s What We’re Googling
Maybe your favorite Christmas cookie is one your grandma made when you were a kid. There's something comforting about observing traditions we learned when we were young and comfort foods help us enjoy the nostalgia we're used to during the holiday season. Michigan's favorite Christmas cookie may surprise you. Of...
Win a Pair of Tickets to the Lansing Bridal Show!
The Lansing Bridal Show will be at Eagle Eye Golf & Banquet Center in Bath on January 8, 2023. Here's your chance to get in for free! All you have to do is fill out the form below to enter. Oh, and there's this. One lucky winner from among all...
99.1 WFMK
Lansing, MI
12K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
99.1 WFMK plays the best light rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lansing, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://99wfmk.com
Comments / 0