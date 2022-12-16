ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Check Out The Cute “Yooper Gnomes” Created by a Michigan Artist

If you love local artwork, you must see these Yooper Gnome watercolors created by a Michigan artist. They are simply adorable. I was scrolling through Facebook and stumbled upon a post from ArtbyKristAn in the public group, Pure U.P. Her post caught my attention because of the multiple watercolors depicting gnomes doing various Yooper things in Michigan's U.P.
Luxurious, 18 Foot Living Poinsettia Tree Is A Michigan Delight

'Tis the season for all of the lights, fancy decorations on trees, themed-trees, family heirloom ornaments (like pickles... seriously) and meaningful old ones the kids made -- and we have no idea how they didn't end up broken. Let's not forget, keeping real trees from drying out and being surprised at how much Bronner's annual electric bill costs.
Forget the Cookies: 7 Pure Michigan Things to Leave Out for Santa

This Christmas, like every year, kids all over the world will leave out a plate of cookies and a glass of milk for Santa Claus before they go to bed. While we have no doubt the jolly old elf loves him some cookies - we thought we'd mix it up a bit and instead offer up some ideas to give Santa a delicious taste of Pure Michigan this Christmas.
Detroit Has Been Named The ‘Neediest’ City in America

The end of the year seems to bring the most charitable spirits out of people. We all love to help others around the Holidays, when we're feeling a little warm in our heart despite the cool air outside. And if you're looking to do some good just before the new year, one of Michigan's cities has been named the neediest in America.
Did The Beloved Saran Wrap Ball Game Start In Michigan?

My family looks forward to hanging out during the holidays. We love, aggressively playing games. All sorts of them: board games, Jack Box (digital interactive games for all ages), Uno with all of our own rules and other card games, but 'never have we ever' played 'Saran Wrap Ball.'. What...
Gardening in Winter? Michigan DNR Shares Helpful Pruning Tips

Just because the leaves are on the ground and the snow is falling, that doesn't mean you can't enjoy one of your favorite pastimes: gardening. Many Michiganders mistakenly assume that because temperatures are below freezing their yardwork is done until Spring, however, that's not necessarily the case!. Kevin Sayers, Michigan...
Watch This Michigan News Anchor Gets A Surprise Proposal On Live TV

I remember when I proposed to my wife Lindsey eight years ago. I was so freaking nervous as I walked with her along the Lake Michigan shoreline at sunset. I held her by my side and told her how much I loved her, and after a few minutes that felt like an eternity, I finally mustered up the courage and got down on one knee, and asked her to spend the rest of her life with me.
Mackinac Island Still Has A Working Michigan Bell Payphone

It's funny when you see a spot on a wall where there was once a pay phone and kind of say to yourself, "wow do I feel old." Payphones were once on almost every other street corner, and although the company Michigan Bell is no longer active, it is run by Michigan AT&T, which is why there are at least a few working Michigan Bell payphones in the state.
KFC Employee Allegedly Shot Because the Restaurant Ran Out of Corn

A KFC employee is recovering after he was allegedly shot by a frustrated customer who became upset after the restaurant ran out of corn. As reported by NBC affiliate KSDK, the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said that the shooting occurred after a customer placed an order through the drive-thru and became furious after learning that the fast-food establishment was out of corn.
A Michigan City Ranks as One of the Best College Towns in America

High school students have a big decision when it comes to thinking of which college they might attend. Students need to decide what they might like to study and which school offers a great course in that field. However, those aren't the only components that factor into the decision. Where the school is located, how much it costs, what kind of city life that particular college town provides, and more also go into this important decision-making. That's where WalletHub has decided to step in and help out.
