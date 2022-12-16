BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Christmas is six days away, and a big drop in temperatures is coming. That means possible hiccups for drivers planning to travel for the holiday break. According to AAA, more than 13 million people are expected to head out of town to visit family and friends. This could be the third busiest Christmas travel season in history. The car club along with Alabama Law Enforcement Agency recommend coming up with a plan is the best way to get to your destination safely.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 17 HOURS AGO