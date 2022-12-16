Read full article on original website
Related
Funds available to help homeless citizens in Alabama
More than two million dollars is available to organizations in Alabama to help homeless folks in the state. Gov. Kay Ivey announced funds totaling $2.65 million from the federal Emergency Solutions Grants program will go to 12 governments and nonprofit organizations to provide shelter, legal and health services and other assistance to those who've lost their homes or are already homeless.
Gov. Kay Ivey welcomes visitors for Governor's Mansion candlelight tour
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey welcomed visitors back for the Governor's Mansion candlelight tour in Montgomery Monday evening. Tonight's tour, along with the first one on Dec. 12, allowed folks to see the holiday decorations up close and enjoy live musical entertainment. “Whether it be spending time...
Central Alabama woman remembers mother as hospitalizations rise
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — COVID-19 and flu hospitalizations have been on an upward trend since Thanksgiving. There is concern that Christmas and New Year's could send those numbers higher. Stacy Brown's life changed forever two years ago this week when she lost her mom, Terry Jackson, following a battle with...
Lawsuit: Man 'baked to death' in overheated Alabama prison cell
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — A federal lawsuit against Alabama corrections officials charges that an inmate “baked to death” in an overheated prison cell two winters ago. Thomas Lee Rutledge died of hyperthermia on Dec. 7, 2020, at William E. Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer. Rutledge had an internal...
Alabama closes some oystering areas, sparking complaints
DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. — Alabama officials have closed some oystering grounds in Mobile Bay, prompting complaints from harvesters. The move by the Alabama Marine Resource Division is part of a continuing effort to keep wild oyster reefs in the Gulf of Mexico from being killed by overharvesting. The state...
Showers likely continue Tuesday with an arctic blast on deck for Central Alabama
Get set for a huge change in the weather this week. The coldest air since 2018 arrives in Alabama on Friday with dangerously low wind chills and a few flurries. Check the video forecast for the latest. SHOWERS IN THE SHORT TERM. Rain begins to move south and east. Highs...
Showers likely through Tuesday and very cold later this week
Get set for a huge change in the weather this week. The coldest air since 2018 arrives in Alabama on Friday with dangerously low wind chills and a few flurries. Check the video forecast for the latest. SHOWERS IN THE SHORT TERM. Weather changes quickly this time of year. December...
Christmas brings cold weather and possible hiccups for holiday travels
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Christmas is six days away, and a big drop in temperatures is coming. That means possible hiccups for drivers planning to travel for the holiday break. According to AAA, more than 13 million people are expected to head out of town to visit family and friends. This could be the third busiest Christmas travel season in history. The car club along with Alabama Law Enforcement Agency recommend coming up with a plan is the best way to get to your destination safely.
