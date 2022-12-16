ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Simone Magill 'fell out of love with football' before Aston Villa move

"I went over to Everton at 18. It was all unknown. Ultimately, I had been at one club, one that I love to be fair, for such a long period of time. "I really did need change and have a new challenge somewhere else because I really wanted to reignite a spark.

Comments / 0

Community Policy