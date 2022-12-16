Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
max983.net
Rochester Man Arrested Following Accident in Marshall County
A Rochester man was arrested Sunday, December 18 following an accident investigation by the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department. Police say a two-vehicle accident occurred on Michigan Road near the intersection of 18th Road just before 1:30 a.m. ET. An investigation found that a white 2014 Chevrolet Cruze, driven by 36-year-old David L. Lowe of Akron, was traveling northbound on Michigan Road while a 2015 Ford Edge, driven by 41-year-old Daniel L. Perdieu of Rochester, was traveling southbound on Michigan Road when the pair collided.
max983.net
South Bend Man Arrested after Accident
A South Bend man was arrested Thursday, December 15 after the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department investigated an accident on U.S. 31 near 5A Road. Police say the vehicle driven by Kenneth Rose-Rustman of South Bend had gone off the road at about 10:40 p.m. ET. As a deputy talked with the driver, the officer believed he was under the influence of alcohol, according to the report. Field sobriety tests were reportedly conducted which resulted in a determination that the driver was under the influence.
95.3 MNC
Vandalia man going back to prison after assaulting woman he met online
A Vandalia man is going back to prison after assaulting a woman he met online. 26-year-old Zachary Williams pleaded guilty to armed robbery causing serious injury, assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder or by strangulation and unlawful driving away of an automobile. He was sentenced...
abc57.com
Mishawaka Police searching for alleged person of interest in criminal activity
MISHAWAKA, Ind. - The Mishawaka Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a woman who police say is a person of interest in criminal activity in the area. If you have any information, please message the police department on Facebook or call 574-258-1684.
WWMTCw
Dashcam video shows crash that ended a chase from Kalamazoo to Battle Creek
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek police were assisted by Kalamazoo County sheriff's deputies on Dec. 11, during a high-speed chase that went across two counties. Kalamazoo public safety officers began to chase the 18-year-old suspect in a stolen vehicle around 4:30 p.m., according to the Battle Creek Police Department.
WANE-TV
Mobile home explodes in Angola, officer hurt by flying debris
ANGOLA, Ind. (WANE) — A mobile home exploded in Angola after a driver, suspected of OWI, crashed into the residence and a gas meter connected to the residence Sunday afternoon. Angola Fire and Police departments responded to the scene around 4 p.m. on Sunday, according to a police report.
WOWO News
OWI crash causes explosion in Angola
ANGOLA, Ind. (WOWO) – A vehicle crashed into a trailer Sunday afternoon causing a gas leak that later exploded. It started around 4:28 pm. when the Angola Police Department and Angola Fire Department responded to the 600 block of N. Wayne Street for a property damage crash. According to...
wtvbam.com
Angola Police officer injured in mobile home explosion, suspected drunk driver arrested
ANGOLA, IN (WTVB) – An Angola Police officer was injured on Sunday afternoon when a mobile home exploded after a crash which involved a suspected drunk driver. Angola Police say a vehicle driven by 66-year-old Jose Salud Gonzalez crashed into the residence in the 600 block of North Wayne Street and a connected gas meter at about 4:00 p.m..
WNDU
Woman shot to death in Benton Harbor
Darren Corbett, 32. was being held in the Fulton County Jail without bond Sunday. New Buffalo man arrested in connection with bank robbery in Michigan City. Michigan City Police officers were dispatched on Thursday afternoon to a bank alarm at the 1st Source Bank in the 3900 block of Franklin Street.
WNDU
Benton Township police investigating woman’s shooting death
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - Benton township police are investigating a shooting that killed a woman Saturday. Police called to the 1900 block of Union Street in Briarwood Apartments. There they found a 30-year-old woman who had been shot multiple times and was dead at the scene. The investigation found...
abc57.com
North Liberty man arrested for murder in death of 3-month-old, victim tests positive for meth
FULTON COUNTY, Ind. - A North Liberty man has been charged with murder in connection with the death of a 3-month-old in July, according to the Fulton County Sheriff's Office. Darren Corbett, 32, has been charged with murder, aggravated battery resulting in death, and neglect of a dependent resulting in death.
abc57.com
South Bend Police investigating homicide on Johnson St
SOUTH BEND, Ind.,-- South Bend Police were called to the 700 block of Johnson St. on reports of a shooting Sunday morning around 3 a.m. Upon arrival, officers located a male victim, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was transported to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.
wfft.com
Kendallville man seriously injured in county line crash
KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (WFFT) - A Kendallville man is hospitalized with serious head injuries after crashing a truck near the Noble and Dekalb County line. The Dekalb County Sheriff's Department says 23-year-old Marshall Davis was driving on County Road 28 crossing the county line just after 2:30 p.m. Sunday. That's when...
abc57.com
Plymouth Police Department looking for community help identifying person of interest
PLYMOUTH, Ind. -- Police are looking for help from the public to identify an individual of interest, according to the Plymouth Police Department. Police determined that the individual pictured also drives a white Chevrolet HHR. Officials ask that if anyone recognizes the individual that they contact the department by sending...
inkfreenews.com
Five WPD Officers Sworn In
WARSAW — Though they’ve been serving with the Warsaw Police Department for awhile, five officers are officially part of the WPD after being sworn in on Friday, Dec. 16. The service took place at the Warsaw Board of Public Works and Safety meeting. The officers included Sam Bohnke, Brandon Fugate, Dustin Kreft, Ryan Piper and Jeremy Rau.
inkfreenews.com
Sidney Man Charged After Entering Three Homes Without Permission
SIDNEY — A Sidney man is facing criminal charges after allegedly entering three homes without permission. In the first case, Joe Angel Rodriguez, 32, 102 N. Main St., Sidney, is charged with two counts of residential entry, both level 6 felonies; and criminal mischief, a class B misdemeanor. He is also charged with residential entry, a level 6 felony, in a second case.
22 WSBT
Man arrested for allegedly killing a minor
Walkerton Police have a person in custody for the death of a minor, but are releasing no details at this point about the case. Police arrested Darren Corbett of Akron on a murder charge and neglect of a dependent younger than 14. Corbett used to live in Walkerton. He's being...
WNDU
New Buffalo man arrested in connection with bank robbery in Michigan City
When 16 Sports spoke with the defense ahead of the bowl game against South Carolina, many seemed excited for the new opportunities and challenges ahead. Irish defense talks Gator Bowl prep, facing SEC opponent. Updated: 7 hours ago. As the Notre Dame football team starts to shift its attention from...
Rochester man struck and killed on U.S 31
A 51-year-old man was killed yesterday after being hit by a car on U.S 31 according to Indiana State Police and the Fulton County Sherriff’s Department.
95.3 MNC
South Bend Police investigating deadly shooting on Johnson Street
South Bend Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened early Sunday morning. It was just after 3 a.m. when South Bend Police were called to the 700 block of Johnson Street on the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located a male victim, suffering from an apparent gunshot...
Comments / 0