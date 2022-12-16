ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester Man Arrested Following Accident in Marshall County

A Rochester man was arrested Sunday, December 18 following an accident investigation by the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department. Police say a two-vehicle accident occurred on Michigan Road near the intersection of 18th Road just before 1:30 a.m. ET. An investigation found that a white 2014 Chevrolet Cruze, driven by 36-year-old David L. Lowe of Akron, was traveling northbound on Michigan Road while a 2015 Ford Edge, driven by 41-year-old Daniel L. Perdieu of Rochester, was traveling southbound on Michigan Road when the pair collided.
MARSHALL COUNTY, IN
max983.net

South Bend Man Arrested after Accident

A South Bend man was arrested Thursday, December 15 after the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department investigated an accident on U.S. 31 near 5A Road. Police say the vehicle driven by Kenneth Rose-Rustman of South Bend had gone off the road at about 10:40 p.m. ET. As a deputy talked with the driver, the officer believed he was under the influence of alcohol, according to the report. Field sobriety tests were reportedly conducted which resulted in a determination that the driver was under the influence.
SOUTH BEND, IN
95.3 MNC

Vandalia man going back to prison after assaulting woman he met online

A Vandalia man is going back to prison after assaulting a woman he met online. 26-year-old Zachary Williams pleaded guilty to armed robbery causing serious injury, assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder or by strangulation and unlawful driving away of an automobile. He was sentenced...
VANDALIA, MI
WANE-TV

Mobile home explodes in Angola, officer hurt by flying debris

ANGOLA, Ind. (WANE) — A mobile home exploded in Angola after a driver, suspected of OWI, crashed into the residence and a gas meter connected to the residence Sunday afternoon. Angola Fire and Police departments responded to the scene around 4 p.m. on Sunday, according to a police report.
ANGOLA, IN
WOWO News

OWI crash causes explosion in Angola

ANGOLA, Ind. (WOWO) – A vehicle crashed into a trailer Sunday afternoon causing a gas leak that later exploded. It started around 4:28 pm. when the Angola Police Department and Angola Fire Department responded to the 600 block of N. Wayne Street for a property damage crash. According to...
ANGOLA, IN
WNDU

Woman shot to death in Benton Harbor

Darren Corbett, 32. was being held in the Fulton County Jail without bond Sunday. New Buffalo man arrested in connection with bank robbery in Michigan City. Michigan City Police officers were dispatched on Thursday afternoon to a bank alarm at the 1st Source Bank in the 3900 block of Franklin Street.
BENTON HARBOR, MI
WNDU

Benton Township police investigating woman’s shooting death

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - Benton township police are investigating a shooting that killed a woman Saturday. Police called to the 1900 block of Union Street in Briarwood Apartments. There they found a 30-year-old woman who had been shot multiple times and was dead at the scene. The investigation found...
BENTON HARBOR, MI
abc57.com

South Bend Police investigating homicide on Johnson St

SOUTH BEND, Ind.,-- South Bend Police were called to the 700 block of Johnson St. on reports of a shooting Sunday morning around 3 a.m. Upon arrival, officers located a male victim, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was transported to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.
SOUTH BEND, IN
wfft.com

Kendallville man seriously injured in county line crash

KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (WFFT) - A Kendallville man is hospitalized with serious head injuries after crashing a truck near the Noble and Dekalb County line. The Dekalb County Sheriff's Department says 23-year-old Marshall Davis was driving on County Road 28 crossing the county line just after 2:30 p.m. Sunday. That's when...
KENDALLVILLE, IN
inkfreenews.com

Five WPD Officers Sworn In

WARSAW — Though they’ve been serving with the Warsaw Police Department for awhile, five officers are officially part of the WPD after being sworn in on Friday, Dec. 16. The service took place at the Warsaw Board of Public Works and Safety meeting. The officers included Sam Bohnke, Brandon Fugate, Dustin Kreft, Ryan Piper and Jeremy Rau.
WARSAW, IN
inkfreenews.com

Sidney Man Charged After Entering Three Homes Without Permission

SIDNEY — A Sidney man is facing criminal charges after allegedly entering three homes without permission. In the first case, Joe Angel Rodriguez, 32, 102 N. Main St., Sidney, is charged with two counts of residential entry, both level 6 felonies; and criminal mischief, a class B misdemeanor. He is also charged with residential entry, a level 6 felony, in a second case.
SIDNEY, IN
22 WSBT

Man arrested for allegedly killing a minor

Walkerton Police have a person in custody for the death of a minor, but are releasing no details at this point about the case. Police arrested Darren Corbett of Akron on a murder charge and neglect of a dependent younger than 14. Corbett used to live in Walkerton. He's being...
WALKERTON, IN
95.3 MNC

South Bend Police investigating deadly shooting on Johnson Street

South Bend Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened early Sunday morning. It was just after 3 a.m. when South Bend Police were called to the 700 block of Johnson Street on the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located a male victim, suffering from an apparent gunshot...
