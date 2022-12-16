Read full article on original website
BBC
Simone Magill 'fell out of love with football' before Aston Villa move
"I went over to Everton at 18. It was all unknown. Ultimately, I had been at one club, one that I love to be fair, for such a long period of time. "I really did need change and have a new challenge somewhere else because I really wanted to reignite a spark.
BBC
United Rugby Championship: Ulster's Burns and Herring ruled out of Connacht game
Venue: Sportsground, Galway Date: Friday, 23 December Kick-off: 19:35 GMT. Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Sounds & BBC Radio Foyle. Billy Burns and Rob Herring have been ruled out of Ulster's United Rugby Championship game against Connacht in Galway on Friday through injury. Fly-half Burns suffered a concussion during Saturday's...
BBC
Championship clubs 'left in limbo' by Wasps & Worcester, says Coventry CEO Nick Johnston
Coventry Rugby chief executive Nick Johnston says he is "frustrated" by continued uncertainty over the handling of relegated Premiership clubs Wasps and Worcester. Wasps, sold last week and now placed in the Championship for the 2023-24 season, have stated that they have a new Midlands groundshare deal planned. Meanwhile, Worcester...
BBC
Heineken Champions Cup: Toulouse 45-19 Sale Sharks - Two-try Antoine Dupont stars in convincing win
Tries: Flament, Baille, Dupont (2), Tauzin, Ntamack; Penalty try: (1) Cons: Ramos (4) Tries: Rodd, van der Merwe, Hill Cons: R Du Preez (2) Toulouse hammered Sale Sharks to claim a bonus-point win in the Heineken Champions Cup at Stade Ernest-Wallon. The French Top 14 leaders ran in six tries,...
BBC
Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Celtic, Hearts, Hibs, Jack, Porteous, Haksabanovic, Forrest, Cabraja, Raskin, Hull
Scotland midfielder Ryan Jack has revealed he has yet to start discussions with Rangers regarding a new contract as the 30-year-old expressed his desire to remain at Ibrox beyond the end of his contract this summer. (The Herald On Sunday) New manager Michael Beale claims Rangers are the "biggest club...
BBC
Gareth Southgate to remain England manager until after Euro 2024
Gareth Southgate will remain as England manager until after the European Championships in 2024, the Football Association has confirmed. He had said he was "conflicted" about his future in the role after England's quarter-final exit at the World Cup. The 52-year-old, who was appointed in 2016, led the Three Lions...
BBC
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin acknowledges fans' right to complain
Venue: Celtic Park Date: Wednesday, 21 January Kick-off: 19:45 GMT. Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland Extra/DAB/810MW, live text commentary on the BBC Sport website. Manager Jim Goodwin acknowledged the frustration of some Aberdeen fans at his defensive tactics in the defeat by Celtic on Saturday. His team lost 1-0...
BBC
David Walliams visits Birmingham Children's Hospital
David Walliams and Aston Villa players have visited Birmingham's Children Hospital to spread some festive cheer. The author recently donated this year's royalties from his book The Midnight Gang to support the Virtual Reality Appeal. The hospital hopes to use VR headsets to distract children while they undergo treatment, to...
BBC
Ivan Toney: Brentford striker charged by FA with further 30 breaches of betting rules
Brentford striker Ivan Toney has been charged by the Football Association with a further 30 alleged breaches of betting rules. Last month he was charged with 232 alleged breaches of betting rules. Toney, 26, has scored 10 Premier League goals this season but missed out on a place in the...
