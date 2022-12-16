ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Bobby Bones Show

Bobby Shares His Top 5 Songs of 2022

By Lauren Smith
The Bobby Bones Show
The Bobby Bones Show
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nMMXQ_0jkwEUpc00

Every year, Bobby Bones shares his top lists for the year. As 2022 comes to an end, Bones shared his top five favorite songs of the year. They include some fan favorites as well as some personal favorites and range in all kinds of genres. The list below includes Zach Bryan, Kelsea Ballerini, Kenny Chesney, Ben Rector, George Birge, Eric Dodd and some show members you may recognize!

  1. “Baecation Part.2” - Eric Dodd , Szn Raymundo and Abby Leigh Anderson
  2. “Something In The Orange” - Zach Bryan
  3. “Half of my Hometown” - Kelsea Ballerini ft. Kenny Chesney
  4. “Steady Love” - Ben Rector
  5. “Mind on You” - George Birge

Comments / 0

Related
The Bobby Bones Show

The Bobby Bones Show

10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
734K+
Views
ABOUT

The Bobby Bones Show with Bobby, Amy, Lunchbox, Eddie and the whole crew!

 https://bobbybones.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy