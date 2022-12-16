Bobby Shares His Top 5 Songs of 2022
Every year, Bobby Bones shares his top lists for the year. As 2022 comes to an end, Bones shared his top five favorite songs of the year. They include some fan favorites as well as some personal favorites and range in all kinds of genres. The list below includes Zach Bryan, Kelsea Ballerini, Kenny Chesney, Ben Rector, George Birge, Eric Dodd and some show members you may recognize!
- “Baecation Part.2” - Eric Dodd , Szn Raymundo and Abby Leigh Anderson
- “Something In The Orange” - Zach Bryan
- “Half of my Hometown” - Kelsea Ballerini ft. Kenny Chesney
- “Steady Love” - Ben Rector
- “Mind on You” - George Birge
