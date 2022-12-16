Read full article on original website
BBC
Heineken Champions Cup: Toulouse 45-19 Sale Sharks - Two-try Antoine Dupont stars in convincing win
Tries: Flament, Baille, Dupont (2), Tauzin, Ntamack; Penalty try: (1) Cons: Ramos (4) Tries: Rodd, van der Merwe, Hill Cons: R Du Preez (2) Toulouse hammered Sale Sharks to claim a bonus-point win in the Heineken Champions Cup at Stade Ernest-Wallon. The French Top 14 leaders ran in six tries,...
BBC
Heineken Champions Cup: Ulster and EPCR to 'review' pitch controversy
Ulster and Champions Cup organisers will "carry out a full review" after Saturday's game with La Rochelle was controversially played behind closed doors at the Aviva Stadium. The game was moved by the European Professional Club Rugby (EPCR) on Friday night. There were concerns over the Kingspan Stadium pitch after...
England win third T20 to claim touring series against West Indies
England’s women added a Twenty20 series victory to go with their 3-0 one‑day international sweep after defeating West Indies by 17 runs in Bridgetown. Heather Knight, the England captain, won the toss and elected to bat, hitting 43 off 27 balls herself with able assistance from Sophie Dunkley who hit six boundaries before she was run out for 44.
BBC
Simone Magill 'fell out of love with football' before Aston Villa move
"I went over to Everton at 18. It was all unknown. Ultimately, I had been at one club, one that I love to be fair, for such a long period of time. "I really did need change and have a new challenge somewhere else because I really wanted to reignite a spark.
BBC
Huddersfield Town fans urge unity to avoid 'catastrophe'
Huddersfield Town supporters have urged club owners to unite in a bid to avoid the "catastrophe" of relegation. The Championship club's official supporters' association issued the statement after the Terriers lost at home to Watford at the weekend. That defeat left them seven points adrift at the bottom of the...
Sophie Ecclestone spins into record books as England beat West Indies again
England took their T20 success on tour in the West Indies to four from four on Sunday, winning the second-last game by 49 runs as spinner Sophie Ecclestone claimed a new women’s cricket record. The 23-year-old has taken 56 international wickets this year, the most any woman has ever...
NBC Miami
Sergio Aguero Celebrates World Cup Win With Argentina, Lionel Messi
Sergio Aguero might not leave Qatar with a medal, but the Argentine squad made it clear he is part of their championship team. The 34-year-old appeared in three World Cups for Argentina before retiring last December after being diagnosed with cardiac arrhythmias. He was on the field Sunday in an Argentine kit celebrating with the team after they beat France 3-3 (4-2) in penalty kicks.
BBC
SFA contacts Scotland captain Rachel Corsie to clarify abuse claims within national camp
The Scottish FA has contacted Scotland captain Rachel Corsie to clarify allegations of non-physical abuse within the women's national set-up. For legal reasons, she has not gone into detail about the alleged abuse. But the governing body's wellbeing officer has been in touch with the Aston Villa centre-half to garner...
BBC
Michael Beale confident Rangers can catch Scottish Premiership leaders Celtic
Venue: Pittodrie Date: Tuesday, 20 January Kick-off: 20:00 GMT. Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scoltand Extra/DAB/810MW, live text commentary on the BBC Sport website. Michael Beale has a "huge amount" of confidence Rangers can catch Scottish Premiership leaders Celtic once his squad recovers from injury. With several first-team players already...
BBC
Scottish Gossip: Welsh, Laidouni, McCoist, McCrorie, Crawford, White, McTominay
With Cameron Carter-Vickers, Carl Starfelt, Moritz Jenz and Yuki Kobayashi as central defensive options, Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou must decide whether he should allow Stephen Welsh to leave in the January transfer window, with interest rumoured to be from clubs in England, France and Italy. (Scottish Daily Express) Ferencvaros chief...
'Nighthawk' cameo caps Rehan Ahmed's match-seizing day
Stuart Broad gives seal of approval for short-lived batting cameo after five-wicket heroics
BBC
Who is striking? How Tuesday 20 December’s walkouts will affect you
It's the most wonderful time of the year, so the song goes - that's unless one of this week's strikes disrupts your Christmas plans. On Tuesday, nurses are staging another walkout. Patient surgeries and appointments will be cancelled. Meanwhile, the government in England stands "resolute" on the issue of nurses...
BBC
David Walliams visits Birmingham Children's Hospital
David Walliams and Aston Villa players have visited Birmingham's Children Hospital to spread some festive cheer. The author recently donated this year's royalties from his book The Midnight Gang to support the Virtual Reality Appeal. The hospital hopes to use VR headsets to distract children while they undergo treatment, to...
BBC
Doddie Weir legacy will be to find a cure for MND
A statement issued by Doddie Weir's wife Kathy on behalf of the family offered thanks to all those who had been "incredibly supportive" over the past two weeks. "As a family, we have been overwhelmed by the many messages we have received from all over the world," she said. "They...
BBC
Carlos Corberan: West Brom head coach has made 'huge' impact, says Grady Diangana
Carlos Corberan has made a "huge" impact on and off the field since becoming West Bromwich Albion head coach says winger Grady Diangana. Since replacing Steve Bruce in October, Corberan, 39, has overseen a significant upturn in form. Saturday's 3-0 win over Rotherham was Albion's fifth victory in a row...
